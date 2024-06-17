AudioEye: A Promising Investment For Risk-Tolerant Investors Seeking High Growth

milindri/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

I analyze AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE), a small company with high growth potential because of regulation enforcement in the US and Europe regarding web access for disabled people. I will justify my buy recommendation despite considering it a high-risk investment.

Competitive Position

AudioEye is a key player in the web accessibility software market, but I assign it an underdog role. Level Access and Deque Systems are the traditional players and the biggest ones. They are a reference in the industry, especially with the largest and most influential clients, private and government. AccessiBe has gained market share because of its AI solution, and clients prefer a simpler and more scalable solution.

Level Access and Deque Systems have more sales, marketing resources, and research and development power. Deque Systems has been key in influencing web accessibility guidelines and regulations.

AudioEye has grown rapidly lately, with a customer base of 112,000 clients, up from 3,500 in 2019. I think SOC Type 1 compliance, product achievements with AI and expert guidance, and suitability for all kinds of clients are important drivers for the company’s success.

There is no reliable market share data about the industry from public sources. I estimate that AudioEye is not getting more than 10% market share. I think that in the coming years, the company can get up to a 20% market share. I trust the company can gain traction, but not more than this market share in the short term.

The Big Opportunity

Until now, websites have worked to give visitors and users the best experiences. Much effort has been invested to make those experiences as wonderful as possible. But for people with disabilities, it is not enough. Governments have been sensitive to this problem and are starting to regulate how websites are designed to give people with disabilities a proper experience.

The Department of Justice signed a new rule under the Americans with Disabilities Act on April 8th, 2023. Specifically, state and local government entities with websites must make their online platforms accessible to people with disabilities. This rule mandates compliance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

The European Accessibility Act will be enacted by June 28, 2025. This law will require companies with over ten employees and a turnover greater than €2 million, specifically e-commerce sites, to make their websites accessible to people with disabilities. The Web Accessibility Directive (WAD) is another legislation for public sector online platforms.

Those regulations will boost demand for Web Accessibility services, and I am trying to quantify how much they can impact AudioEye's revenue. I will quantify the impact of the US regulation and, later, the impact on the EU. Those are estimates, but I want to grasp the potential revenue direction of the company.

As shown in Figure 1, there are 80,000 public websites in the US, as the management stated at the last earning call. For me, it is reasonable because more than 80,000 local government entities are in the US. The latest result for the company, with revenues of $34.5 million and 112,000 clients, is an annual revenue per client of $308. The current penetration stated by management is 10%, and I estimate that law enforcement will get a penetration of 70% in the two years I am analyzing. Considering AudioEye's market share, I estimated in the last section 20% and capturing 60% of the opportunity in 2025 and 40% in 2026; I expect revenue growth of 1.8 million in 2025 and $1.2 million in 2026. Under these assumptions, revenue growth is not impressive at 5.7% in 2025 and 3.6% in 2026.

Figure 1: Author

We analyze the European opportunity. Regulation tries to enforce both private companies and public entities. As shown in Figure 2, I employ the same structure as in the case of the USA in the public sector. The opportunity is slightly higher at $3 million in 2025 and $0.7 million in 2026, but in the same order of magnitude.

The bigger market is the private business one. There are about 23 million businesses in Europe, and about 10% are companies with more than ten employees. There is no specific data about companies with more than ten employees and a turnover of $2 million. More than 1.1% of companies have more than 50 employees. An older study says 9 of 10 companies have fewer than ten employees. The bottom line is that this market is bigger and is where the real opportunity lies. The company could duplicate its revenue to an incremental $28 million in 2025 and 2026. The European market, which hasn’t been the focus of the company, is a market that has to be developed almost from scratch. I foresee difficulties because they must grow the salesforce organization and marketing efforts.

Figure 2: Author

The total market opportunity is reflected in Figure 3. This is an approximation, and it doesn’t consider the development of the private sector in the US. Ultimately, the main message is that the company can grow 100% in 2025 and almost 50% in 2026.

Figure 3: Author

Financial Performance

In the first quarter of 2024, AudioEye achieved revenue of $8.1 million, a 4% growth rate. That is a new record for the company, which is continuing to grow. At the end of Q1, annual recurring revenue (ARR) was $32 million, which implies a 10% growth rate. That is not impressive; the company's compounded growth rate has been 13% for the last four years, and I consider it too low for a high-growth potential company.

The partner and Marketplace channel sells to small and medium enterprises, accounting for about 60% of revenue. This channel's growth rate was 9% year over year in the quarter. The Enterprise channel has the biggest customers and accounts for about 40% of revenue. Revenue has decreased 2% from $3.4 million to $3.3 million. As I have said in the Competitive Position section, this market is more competitive because the company faces tougher competitors, and it is probably one of the weaknesses of the company. The opportunity can be huge, but there is no value generation if you cannot capture it.

Gross profit grew 4% to $6.3 million, maintaining the margin. Operating expenses decreased by 14% to $6.9 million, especially in research and development (-24%) and general and administrative costs (-16%). More moderately, selling and marketing expenses decrease too at 7%. Management talks about improving profitability and operating leverage. For me, it is a very strange line of thinking when the company has to be prepared to grasp a great opportunity. I should expect to hear about investing more in sales and marketing and keep investing in research and marketing.

AudioEye’s cash at the end of March 31, 82024, was $7 million, and we expect to reach positive free cash flow in 2024. Its revenue guidance has been raised to between $34.3 million and $34.7 million, with adjusted EBITDA between $4.5 million and $5.5 million.

Valuation

As we have analyzed, the revenue growth rate for 2025 and 2026 will be 103% and 47%. For 2024, I assign a 10% growth rate as an intermediate level from 5% in 2023, as the guidance indicates. The growth rate for the following years until 2033 will be lowered to get 10%, as shown in Figure 4.

I measure margin with what I call Cash Margin, which is net income adjusted for non-cash items like amortization and depreciation, stock-based compensation, and deferred income tax. Cash margin was -1.9% in 2023, better than -4.9% in 2022. Management discussed margin improvements in its latest earnings call, with guidance of $4.5 million to $5.0 million in adjusted EBITDA from $1.3 million in 2023. There is a clear operating leverage on a business with many fixed costs. I think management is underappreciating the efforts needed to grasp the opportunities outlined in previous sections, and these margin improvements will be small in coming years due to this additional effort required and will improve since 2027. I model 2% margins until 2026 from -1.9% in 2023; later, it will grow to 20% in 2033.

Other non-cash items that are 16% in 2023 reflect the change in the fair value of warrant liability, which is a non-sustainable item. So, for the rest of the years, I assign a value of 0%. Investment in net working capital will be 6%, like in 2023, which is in line with the historical value, but in 2025 and 2026, that will be higher at 10% due to higher growth. I expect CAPEX to be 7% of revenue, which aligns with the last years, but in 2025 and 2026, that will be higher at 10% due to higher growth.

Cash flows will be discounted at a 7% WACC because the beta is 1.56 and risk-free at 4.2%. There is a 59% debt over capital that lowers the cost of capital, but that increases the intrinsic risk on the other hand.

Figure 4: Author

As shown in Figure 4, my value estimate is $30 per share, a 51% premium over its current stock price.

Risks

Even if the company valuation is high, there are significant risks to acknowledge. I consider investing in AudioEye to be a high-risk investment.

The company is facing challenges in gaining traction in the Enterprise channel with the largest companies. It's worth noting that Level Access and Deque Systems are dominating the market for the biggest customers. We have seen that the growth rate in the Enterprise channel has been negative at 2% in the last quarter. We have to add that there is a concentration risk in this same channel, with about 16% of the revenue tied to a single client.

In terms of capital allocation, it's unusual that they are not currently focusing on making significant investments and are instead buying back shares. In 2023, they repurchased $1.1 million. Additionally, the debt has significantly increased by $7 million in 2023. In a growing company that needs to invest money, it doesn’t make sense to me to repurchase shares, and increasing debt can be a risky action that can pose problems for the company at later stages.

Conclusion

The company is approaching a huge opportunity in the Web Accessibility market, with potential growth rates of 103% and 47% in 2025 and 2026, respectively. That gives a $30 per share value, a 51% premium over the current stock price.

On the other hand, the company faces huge risks, especially in the Enterprise channel, and because of increased leverage.

For a diversified portfolio, I recommend buying the stock.