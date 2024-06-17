TransMedics: NOP, Logistics And Transport Are Key Growth Drivers But Stock Is Pricey

aydinmutlu

Introduction

For decades, the number of viable organs available for donation has been unable to meet the number of patients in need of organ transplants. As a result, transplant waitlists have grown longer, extending wait times for patients in need of organs, and more patients dying each year waiting for viable matches. Depending on the organ, patients can experience average wait times ranging from 4 months for vital organs a heart or lungs to a staggering 5 years for kidneys, resulting in an average of 17 deaths every day while patients await an organ transplant.

One company leading the way in trying to fix this issue is TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX). With their Organ Care System (OCS), TMDX is fundamentally changing how organ procurement, transportation, and transplantation is performed. The company is a near monopoly in a virtually untapped market and is making strides in capturing the full breadth of that opportunity. However, despite the promising aspects of the company, the stock is currently overvalued to the point that I won’t be buying at these levels. Nevertheless, I do believe that TransMedics will be a long-term winner, which is why I am rating this stock a ‘hold’.

OCS Adoption & NOP Fueling Impressive Growth

TransMedics’ OCS consoles stand as the only FDA-approved, portable normothermic organ perfusion system, which are available in three models: OCS Heart, OCS Lung, and OCS Liver. Rather than simply keeping the organ in what is essentially an ice box, which is the current standard, the OCS keeps organs in a near-physiologic condition outside of the body by perfusing them with nutrient-rich, oxygenated blood/solution, thereby maintaining their functionality.

This innovative approach extends organ viability, allowing for organs to be transported across longer distances and broadening the donor organ pool. The OCS also allows for real-time organ monitoring post-perfusion, allowing more marginal organs to be assessed for viability and then used in transplantation.

These attributes have led to widespread OCS adoption, which has essentially been the backbone of the impressive growth exhibited by TransMedics to date. Net product revenue includes the sale of single-use, organ-specific disposable sets for their OCS consoles, which makes this metric a good gauge for OCS adoption and usage. In 1Q24, TransMedics reported net product revenues of $61.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of 80% and more than a 4-fold increase compared to 1Q22. Moreover, the company’s product segment has maintained gross margins exceeding 77% in eight of the last nine quarters, an impressive feat for a medical technology company.

TransMedics’ other critical business segment is their service segment, which includes revenues from organ retrieval, OCS organ management, and logistics services under the company’s National Organ Care System Program (NOP). As the company continues to expand the NOP, including expanding their aircraft fleet to 14 planes, organ procurement, transportation, and delivery become more streamlined, which enhances the value that TransMedics provides and generates greater OCS adoption.

The substantial growth exhibited by the service segment is evidence of the added value TransMedics can provide through these services. As of 1Q24, the number of U.S. transplant programs using TransMedics’ logistics services reached 105, which is impressive considering only 36 programs were using these services just two quarters ago. Moreover, the company reported net service revenues of $35.5 million in the most recent quarter, an incredible 370% increase over the same quarter a year ago. 1Q24 also marked the fifth consecutive period of year-over-year net service revenue growth exceeding 280%.

Growing Transplant-Related Revenues

Among the three OCS platforms, the OCS Liver has proven to be the strongest performer, generating impressive revenue growth from just $1.9 million in all of FY21 to $67 million in 1Q24. While rapid, this growth has also been consistent, reaching at least 190% in each of the last six quarters.

These results can be primarily attributed to two key factors. Firstly, the substantial number of liver transplants performed annually worldwide, which reached 37,436 in 2022, trailing only kidney transplants in volume. However, I believe the other, and perhaps more important, catalyst behind this performance is the findings from TMDX’s OCS Liver PROTECT clinical trial published in March 2022. The trial not only demonstrated an expansion of the donor liver pool, but also showed superior short-term and midterm clinical outcomes. The ability to increase organ availability is a strong selling point. But also improving post-transplant quality of life for patients represents a compelling value proposition, likely driving the widespread adoption witnessed with the OCS Liver.

I presume that the annual number of liver transplants performed, specifically in the U.S., will continue to increase, and with the OCS Liver generating significantly better clinical outcomes, I believe that revenue generated by the OCS Liver will continue its strong growth trend.

While not reaching the same heights as the OCS Liver, the OCS Heart has also achieved notable success. In 1Q24, OCS Heart revenue reached $23.4 million, marking a 39% increase compared to the corresponding period a year ago and more than quadrupling the revenue generated in 1Q22.

Conversely, the OCS Lung has demonstrated the least consistent performance. Nonetheless, 1Q24 witnessed a milestone with the highest quarterly OCS Lung revenue to date, amounting to $5.7 million, reflecting a notable 239% year-over-year increase.

Given the number of lung transplants performed annually, it is unsurprising that OCS Lung revenue constitutes the smallest portion of transplant-related revenues (6% in 1Q24). In 2023, there were 3,026 lung transplants performed in the U.S., which is the first time this number has exceeded 3,000. Additionally, results of some of the clinical trials were likely insufficient to change the current standard of care in that although high-volume centers may benefit from the OCS Lung due to higher organ availability, the clinical outcomes were not significantly better than using the current standard. Nevertheless, TMDX management has highlighted revamping the OCS Lung program to reinvigorate growth and increase market share as a priority going forward.

Market Opportunity

U.S. Market Opportunity

During TMDX’s 4Q23 earnings call, founder and CEO Waleed Hassanein disclosed that the OCS platforms accounted for 17% of U.S. liver transplant volume, approximately 16% of heart transplant volume, and just 4% of lung transplant volume. By dividing TMDX’s U.S. transplant-related revenues by these percentages, we calculate U.S. transplant-related revenue opportunities of $892.5 million for the OCS Liver, $369.3 million for the OCS Heart, and $263.7 million for the OCS Lung, resulting in a total U.S. transplant-related revenue opportunity of just under $1.53 billion.

Global Market Opportunity

According to 2022 data from the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (2023 data has not yet been published), the U.S. accounted for 25% of global liver transplants, 46% of global heart transplants, and 40% of global lung transplants. Assuming relative stability in these proportions through 2023, we can use our U.S. projections to estimate TransMedics’ global transplant-related revenue opportunity.

Dividing the $892.5 million U.S. OCS Liver revenue opportunity by the 25% of global liver transplants that the U.S. accounts for, we find a worldwide OCS Liver revenue opportunity of $3.5 billion. Performing the same calculations for the other OCS platforms results in global market opportunities of $796 million for the OCS Heart and $652 million for the OCS Lung.

All-in-all, these estimates suggest a 2023 total addressable market (TAM) of $4.96 billion of transplant-related services, which implies TMDX has captured less than 5% of its global TAM. Moreover, we can use historical GODT data to forecast TransMedics’ TAM going forward.

The total number of liver, heart, and lung transplantations performed each year has compounded at a 2.8% clip over the last five years. Using a more conservative growth rate of 2% implies a global market opportunity of $5.69 billion for transplant-related revenues by 2030. It’s also worth noting that as medical technology in this space continues to develop and become more advanced, it is possible that growth in the number of transplants could accelerate, thereby further increasing TransMedics’ TAM.

Outlook

There are three primary factors that, I believe, will allow the company to continue on its trajectory of increasing OCS adoption and maximizing market capture.

Expansion of NOP & Logistics Services

By expanding the NOP, aircraft fleet, and logistics services, TransMedics is able to achieve three things:

Vastly expand the donor pool, thereby increasing organ availability. This increased selection of donor organs allows transplant centers to perform more transplants and increase center revenues.

Transplant facilities are no longer burdened with the logistics associated with procuring a donor organ, freeing them to focus on the procedure itself.

Handling the organ and OCS through the entire process allows TransMedics to ensure proper organ preservation throughout transport, which limits mistakes and will likely lead to improved patient outcomes.

As TransMedics continues to build out their NOP and expand their logistics services, each of these benefits become more apparent, which, I believe, will incentivize increased adoption and utilization of the OCS and services, thereby fueling further revenue growth.

Training Younger Transplant Surgeons & Nurses

I believe a longer-term growth driver comes in the form of the training that future transplant surgeons and nurses receive. As OCS becomes more mainstream in transplantations, I believe emerging transplant professionals will be required to receive training on the technology, and as the younger generation of transplant surgeons and nurses moves in and the older generation retires, transplant facilities will have a greater capacity to use the technology, generating further demand.

We have seen this be the case for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) in robotic surgery. Younger surgeons are much more likely to have trained on a robotic system and have a higher propensity for doing many of their procedures on a robotic system. So as these younger surgeons have replaced the previous generation, demand for ISRG’s systems has increased.

I believe that we are going to see a similar situation with TransMedics. As OCS adoption continues to grow and the technology advances, I anticipate that emerging transplant surgeons and providers will likely receive training on the OCS. This would drive demand for TMDX’s OCS and services as hospitals try to increase transplant volumes now with a staff that is adequately trained using the technology.

Vast Market Opportunity & Competitive Position

TransMedics is currently a near monopoly in its industry and with all the obstacles involved in penetrating this niche market, there are significant barriers to entry for new players. I believe this first mover advantage and regulatory moat will allow the company to continue building out their services and technology unencumbered and continue capturing larger portions of their vast market opportunity.

Valuation

TMDX shares have surged by more than 85% since April 1, 2024. Looking just at the company’s current valuation relative to industry peers, TMDX appears extremely overvalued. Using the median and average forward valuation ratios of industry peers implies a fair value for TMDX stock of $50.62, which is significantly below the current share price as of this writing of $142.01.

In an effort to corroborate the relative valuation, I also used Alpha Spread’s DCF model to find a fair value for the stock. I used a forecast period of 5 years, a standard discount rate of 10%, and a terminal growth rate (TGR) of 2.5%. While I anticipate the company to grow at much higher rates in the foreseeable future, I opted for a conservative TGR for the sake of this valuation.

Using this model gives an intrinsic value of $31.44 per share, which is significantly lower than the fair value found using relative valuations. However, looking at Alpha Spread’s sensitivity analysis provides a slightly more nuanced picture worth considering.

Using this chart, we can see that if TransMedics is able to compound revenues by 85% annually for the next five years, the intrinsic value of the stock jumps to $141.09, which is on par with the current stock price. If TransMedics does achieve this, that would put FY28 revenue at $5.24 billion, which would imply that the company has captured 95% of the estimated 2028 TAM, a scenario that, I believe, is highly unlikely.

If we reduce the revenue growth rate to 65%, this puts FY28 revenue at $2.96 billion and suggests 54% capture of the estimated 2028 TAM. Given the company’s ability to grow revenues by more than 150% over the past two years, I don’t think this scenario is completely out of the question, but I do believe it is optimistic, to say the least. And even if this optimistic scenario does come to fruition, the current intrinsic value drops to $81.61 per share, 42.5% below the current share price.

Due to the fact that TransMedics is growing far more rapidly than its industry peers, I do believe the stock warrants a higher relative valuation. However, in my opinion, the stock’s current value is still quite steep.

Risks

Cost of OCS

The significant costs of OCS adoption, including training required for medical professionals, may currently outweigh the benefits for many transplant centers, particularly those with lower procedure volumes. A U.K. study investigating the costs associated with EVLP found that transplant centers incorporating EVLP into their lung transplant service may achieve improved outcomes, but it comes at an additional cost of €73,000 for each unit of improvement in health compared to lung transplants without EVLP. Moreover, the cost of transplants using EVLP was approximately €35,000 higher than that of standard transplants.

While TMDX has been working to enhance the value proposition of OCS adoption through initiatives like the NOP and logistical operations, there are still transplant centers where costs outweigh the benefits, posing a challenge to widespread adoption.

Failure to Generate Superior Clinical Outcomes

The widespread adoption of OCS could hinge on their ability to consistently demonstrate superior patient outcomes compared to current standards of care. The widespread adoption of OCS could hinge on their ability to consistently demonstrate superior patient outcomes compared to current standards of care. While the Liver PROTECT clinical trial showed significantly greater short- and mid-term patient outcomes, trials focused on OCS Heart and OCS Lung have not demonstrated significantly superior outcomes.

Achieving consistently superior patient outcomes could compel even lower-volume transplant centers to adopt the technology to provide the highest level of care. Conversely, failure to deliver superior patient outcomes may limit adoption, with the company's primary selling point remaining expansion of the donor pool and logistical services.

Conclusion

TransMedics is a company revolutionizing an industry that is in dire need of disruption. Their OCS technology is vastly expanding the availability of viable donor organs, which will likely save numerous lives. Adoption of the OCS has shown increasing promise, and I anticipate that this trend will continue as the technology improves. But I believe that the real driver of future growth will stem from their NOP and logistics services, which will greatly increase the value that the company provides to transplant facilities, thereby increasing OCS adoption, as well as create additional revenue streams. Despite the promising outlook for this company, the stock is currently priced for perfection, and one less-than-stellar earnings report could cause the stock to sell off massively. Due to the microscopic margin for error, I will not be buying the stock at current prices. But with the meaningful market opportunity, near-monopolistic position in its niche, and economic moats, I do think the stock is worth holding, and in the event that the stock does sell off ~20%, then I will more seriously consider buying.