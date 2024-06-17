DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

A mud sandwich delivers bad news, the mud, between two pieces of bread to make the bad news seem more palatable. I bought into a mud sandwich from Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last December after the stock crashed 33.5% post-earnings. The decline looked excessive given the encouraging long-term narrative from the company, especially reassurances like sticking to 2027 guidance despite acknowledging macro headwinds. Fast-forward to this month’s earnings disaster, the mud is so clearly bad that management left the bread in the pantry. Not only did management acknowledge ongoing macro headwinds but also talked of worsening operational issues and stepped away from 2027 guidance. A strange and surprising decision to create a co-CEO position in the midst of a hiring spree for new leadership failed to put a floor under the stock. CXM promptly fell 15.1% after a small rebound from a 17-month low.

CXM faces an uncertain path to recover from a second post-earnings collapse. (TradingView.com)

In my last post, I drew a line in the sand at $10 below which I would reevaluate my bullish thesis. With the stock trading well below my threshold, I downgraded CXM to a hold. I see little reason to rush into shares to take advantage of the latest “discount.” Given the deepened risks for CXM, I do not consider shares to be a good buy until valuation reaches rock bottom, for example, around 2x sales. CXM currently trades at an all-time low 3.2x sales (and 2.4 EV/sales) although trailing price/earnings is still rich at 42. To the upside, I would reevaluate my target if CXM closes at a post-earnings high and/or presents direct evidence of its turnaround.

The Updated Turnaround Story

Management provided a laundry list of potential catalysts for a future turnaround. The least encouraging was what I call the “nag our (potential) customers better” strategy. Founder and Co-CEO Ragy Thomas proclaimed, “we are making changes internally to elevate our sales and field expertise to focus on the C-suite within our customer base, and to better align accounts with skill sets internally.” I translate this to mean that Sprinklr customers are rationalizing IT spend by sending decisions higher into the organization. This change will translate into longer sales cycles. Indeed, CFO Manish Sarin later acknowledged that “the broader demand environment has softened with longer sales cycles and heightened budgetary scrutiny.” This situation is bound to get worse before it gets better, especially given Thomas’s anecdotes about customers looking for money to invest in AI and other internal initiatives. Thus, I am skeptical more intense sales efforts will make a significant impact in the coming quarters. Companies are locking down and inoculating IT budgets. Thomas even observed that companies are “scrutinizing the current seat count” and layoffs are shrinking marketing spend.

Improved Onboarding

People running new initiatives look for “quick wins” and fast paths to demonstrating value. This common practice shows a path to success, retains organizational interest, and wins over skeptics. Now Sprinklr seeks “more scalable and repeatable onboarding experiences” which “will require both operational rigor, and platform capabilities that we expect will result in faster time to value for our customers, and better retention and growth opportunities for Sprinklr.” This turnaround initiative suggests the company is noticing barriers to adoption, which in turn will hamper efforts to keep customers. These retention efforts should be easier to execute than improved sales operations; well-run retention processes can even be a prerequisite to improved sales outcomes. Thus, as soon as the next earnings report, I want to see Sprinklr provide quantified metrics indicating the company’s progress on improving onboarding experiences.

Leadership Upgrades

Many of Sprinklr’s challenges stem from operational issues. My first thought was that they need to hire a COO (Chief Operating Officer) to help the CEO. Yet, the company decided to make the surprising move of promoting Trac Pham to co-CEO. Sprinklr brought Pham in as an interim operational leader. During Q&A, one of the analysts asked for clarification on this decision that also left me scratching my head a bit. Based on the compliments from Thomas, Pham is clearly a top candidate for leading operations for Sprinklr. However, Thomas’s most compelling justification for the co-CEO position instead of a President/COO role is that Thomas prefers to focus on product: “I love and live and breathe and love being in the product, talking to customers and innovating and thinking about the future.” Pham emphasized the great partnership he and Thomas developed. Reading between the lines with pure speculation on my part, perhaps Pham negotiated for the co-CEO position as a condition for fixing serious operational shortcomings. If I am correct, I see Sprinklr taking two years or so to complete a turnaround, especially given the amount of leadership change underway.

The company even cautioned about the long road ahead: “we continue to make broad changes to our go-to-market strategy, and hiring leaders to help grow and scale the business. This quarter, we made good progress with these leadership changes and operational improvement. However, these changes are significant, and will take time to show measurable improvement.” Moreover, Thomas acknowledged that the company has “embarked on a four to six quarter transition at least”. I am taking the over on that timetable.

New Product Offerings

New product offerings are another key part of the turnaround effort for Sprinklr. The company announced a series of new product initiatives on May 7th at its CXUnifiers conference, with an emphasis on AI-driven offerings. The related press release made several product announcements:

Sprinklr Digital Twin : a generative AI product that models customer-facing teams and “enhances” their work.

: a generative AI product that models customer-facing teams and “enhances” their work. Sprinklr Surveys : generative AI-based surveys to solicit feedback from a comprehensive set of channels and sources.

: generative AI-based surveys to solicit feedback from a comprehensive set of channels and sources. Sprinklr Crisis Management Solution App : an AI-powered product to “proactively listen across social media and the web to detect brewing issues before they become full blown crises.”

: an AI-powered product to “proactively listen across social media and the web to detect brewing issues before they become full blown crises.” Sprinklr VoiceConnect : a telephony product that brings the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and voice connectivity into one contract.

: a telephony product that brings the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and voice connectivity into one contract. Sprinklr Project Management & Collaboration : a product to consolidate the tools marketing teams use into one source of truth.

: a product to consolidate the tools marketing teams use into one source of truth. Sprinklr Social Self-Serve : a lower-price point product for social media management (Sprinklr’s bread and butter) enabled by generative AI to provide self-service. Presumably, this product will extend the customer footprint, but pricing will be a key determinant as to whether this expansion will be meaningful for the turnaround.

: a lower-price point product for social media management (Sprinklr’s bread and butter) enabled by generative AI to provide self-service. Presumably, this product will extend the customer footprint, but pricing will be a key determinant as to whether this expansion will be meaningful for the turnaround. Sprinklr Community: a virtual network connecting Sprinklr’s customers, employees, prospects, and partners.

Many of these products and services had limited availability at the time. Still, the stock jumped for the day by 3.6%. In telling fashion, the gains faded over the next 2 days of the conference. In fact, CXM has yet to trade higher. So I am not surprised that the earnings conference call’s rehash of these product rollouts failed to put a floor under the stock. Investors need to see these products deliver quantified results.

Sprinklr’s product proliferation (Thomas referenced 58 products in the suite) produces complexity that both offers enticing potential and a more difficult framework for connecting the dots on the key levers for the company’s turnaround. As Thomas indicated, the company also faces a strategic challenge in selling this large number of products; the company needs “a multi-function, multi-product selling motion that’s very strategic. And we’re not there, and that’s the shift we need to make.”

Pricing

Sprinklr faces an interesting pricing challenge with the elimination of per seat pricing for its CCaaS products. At the same time customers are reducing their seat counts, they are looking to AI-enabled products like Sprinklr’s CCaaS products to reduce employee count. These products are not priced per seat. This static pricing acts like a shock absorber on the way down in a contractionary period like this one, but this model could also cap revenue growth during the turnaround. For example, the expand part of the “land and expand” sales strategy will be a little more difficult when pricing is not done by seat; customers will need to add to their portfolio of product purchases. Perhaps the company can figure out a usage-based pricing model, if it has not already done so.

Turnaround Summary

Altogether, I see a company scrambling to connect a lot of pieces together for its turnaround strategy. Plenty of downside risks loom over the company and promise to leave the company and the stock right around current levels for some time to come.

The Guidance

While the turnaround plan leaves a lot of proof points for the future, the guidance added its own layer of uncertainty on the turnaround plan. The disappointing guidance undoubtedly greased the skids for the stock’s slide.

When Sprinklr issued its full year guidance during Q4 earnings, the company reassured analysts that “we recognize that the macroeconomic environment continues to be cautious. And our current assumption is that the broader macro trends from last year are likely to continue throughout FY 2025.” This disclosure added to past earnings reports referencing similar headwinds. Unfortunately, after just one quarter, the company realized that conditions were worse than expected.

For the full year, Sprinklr reduced its revenue guidance from $740.5M to $741.5M for subscription revenue (11% year-over-year growth using the midpoint of the range) and $804.5M to $805.5M for total revenue (10% year-over-year growth using the midpoint) to $714M to $716M (now 7% growth) and $779M to $781M (also 7% growth). On the surface, these reductions in guidance appear small. However, they are couched in the context of a persistent macroeconomic contraction that is now bad enough to force the company to drop altogether its 2027 guidance. The company postponed reaching its 2027 financial targets to some as not yet identified time in the future. In between, 2026 seems to offer prospects for further softening. In other words, Sprinklr is not a growth stock; it is hard to buy here in anticipation of near term price appreciation.

The company summarized the challenges ahead: “the broader demand environment has softened with longer sales cycles and heightened budgetary scrutiny. In addition, we continue to experience higher churn in our core product suites, driven by reduced marketing spend, elimination of programs and seat reductions. As such, we now estimate this elevated level of churn, to continue for the full year FY ’25.”

Sprinklr maintained guidance for operating income, but the company will likely achieve this feat with expense reduction commensurate with the reduced revenue guidance. From the CFO: “we have proactively taken steps to reduce our expense base and maintain our operating income.” The company also maintained its target for positive GAAP net income for the year.

Cash As A Catalyst

Sprinklr’s ability to generate free cash flow is a main reason to stick by the company, even with the recent disappointments. Sprinklr generated $36.2M in free cash flow in Q1, a significant increase from the $14.3M a year ago. The balance sheet is plush, with $610.1M in cash and equivalents and no debt outstanding. Sprinklr expects to achieve $60M in free cash flow for fiscal year 2025.

With all this cash, the company can exude confidence in the business by authorizing share buybacks. In turn, these buybacks should bolster investor confidence. Unfortunately, the cash deployed in Q1 went to “waste.” Sprinklr spent $101.2M buying 8.3M in shares for an average cost of $12.19/share. The board authorized another $100M for buybacks. The company expects to spend the net $128M remaining by year-end. Normally, I would interpret this as a key catalyst for a bottom in the stock, but the Q1 performance instructs caution.

Conclusion and the Trade

Sprinklr is a market leader and a company full of potential that now finds itself stuck in a “prove it” mode. As I mentioned earlier, I see little reason to rush to buy more shares here, and strongly suspect there will be opportunities to buy CXM at a rock bottom valuation. My one small hesitation about waiting to add shares is the possibility that an acquirer will see the value in the company before the stock hits a rock bottom valuation. To this point, an analyst during the Q&A asked specifically about the possibility of a buyout based on how multicloud infrastructure company HashiCorp (HCP) eventually gave in to IBM. The analyst also referenced the acquisition of AI-driven digital adoption and workflow automation company WalkMe (WKME) by SAP SE (SAP). These are not apples-to-apples comparisons given the differing industries, but resonance comes from a theme of conceding to a company with large enough resources to provide operational support. Moreover, stacking the leadership deck with seasoned veterans sets up Sprinklr to build itself into an attractive acquisition target.

The analyst directly asked, “so how do you think about whether it would make more sense for Sprinklr to be part of a bigger company or whether you should keep going alone?” Thomas actually sounded amenable to the idea of an acquisition by pointing out how Sprinklr is a good partner for many large enterprise companies. He also pointed out that the “cloud giants” are likely to start moving into the app layer. Given this context and commentary, my downgrade of CXM to a hold literally means “hold on”…and see what happens. This story is far from over.

Be careful out there!