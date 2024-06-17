mypokcik

In October of last year, I was turning cautious on shares of Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) after there were many M&A moves in motion. Shares have been lagging ever since, as softer order intake trends have only continued, now starting to hurt the topline as well, with negative organic sales growth reported.

With leverage still being a touch high, earnings multiples have come down a great deal. This means that appeal is on the increase, although that greater focus on the business, less M&A activity and lower leverage would be welcomed.

Connected Motion

Allient is what is calls to be a connected motion company, claiming expertise in electromagnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology, with the integrated solutions being the foundation of its competitive positioning.

Founded as Hathaway Corp back in 1939, the business has long been a publicly traded company. Expertise in these technology domains stands at the forefront of the company being able to deliver innovative products. Products are developed in industrial settings, vehicle, medical as well as aerospace & defense markets.

Products to think of include material handling, robots, power steering, HVAC systems, alternative fuel systems, airport screening, and even guided missile systems. Quite frankly, the product line-up is quite diversified, perhaps a bit too diversified for a business of its relatively modest size.

Solid Growth

Over the past decade, the company has essentially doubled sales from a quarter of a billion in 2014, to $500 million in 2022. While this was to be applauded, high single digit operating margins have come down to the mid-single digit range, while the company incurred about 20% dilution over this period of time. That is not really fair either, as M&A actions made that some amortization charges were incurred, but it is safe to say that margins have not made any progress over this period of time.

For the year 2022, the company grew sales by a quarter to $503 million, in part aided by a number of acquisitions. GAAP operating profits were reported at just $26 million, albeit impacted by amortization charges. Adjusted earnings, mostly adjusted for these amortization charges, came in close to $2 per share. With shares trading in the high-thirties early in 2023, valuations looked reasonable, but the company leveraged up to around 3 times following the dealmaking spree.

With growth seen in the first half of 2023, I saw earnings topping $2 per share. While this started to look a bit more compelling with shares down to $30 in October, I was a bit cautious. This came amidst some leverage employed, but moreover, I was reserved as the backlog was down about ten percent year-over-year.

While the overall appeal looked to be improving, I lacked conviction, although that I would be willing to consider the shares in the mid-twenties.

Coming Down

A $30 stock in October of last year has largely traded in a $25-$35 range ever since. Shares traded at the higher end of the range as recent as March, with the shares now down to $24 per share.

In the meantime, the company remained very active on the corporate front. At the start of the year, Allient announced the acquisition of SNC Manufacturing, a designer and manufacturer of electrical transformers. The in 1946 founded Oshkosh-based business employs 440 workers and will add some $40 million in annual revenues, as otherwise, no financial details have been announced (at the time).

In March, the company announced a 15% increase in full year sales to $578 million, with organic growth reported around 13%. GAAP operating profits improved to $42 million, and this is after a $12 million goodwill impairment charge, as otherwise margins came in around 10%. GAAP earnings of $24 million came in at $1.48 per share on a GAAP basis, with adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share looking quite clean.

Net debt was reported at $187 million by year-end, for a 2.8 times leverage ratio. This leverage ratio would increase following the purchase of SNC, but moreover as the near term outlook was a bit soft. The fourth quarter order intake of $105 million was quite soft, with the backlog down 16% on an annual basis to $276 million.

In May, the company posted a mere 1% increase in first quarter sales to nearly $147 million, while adjusted earnings improved by three cents to $0.58 per share. Net debt was reported at $209 million, for a 2.9 times leverage ratio. Debt rose following a $20 million payment to acquire SNC, which implies that 0.5 times sales has been paid, although it has not been confirmed that additional payments might be due.

What Now?

The truth is that without the impact of dealmaking, organic sales were down 6% for the first quarter, which is somewhat challenging. The weakness is set to continue a bit and while orders improved sequentially to $122 million, it still results in a book to bill ratio of just 0.83 times, reducing the backlog to $258 million. The softness is attributed to more normal order patterns by clients, with excess supply taken out of the channel, as well as pockets of weakness in Europe.

Given this weakness, the company is engaging in some actions to streamline the operations and organizations, while tackling redundancy. Initiatives such as these should bring in an additional $10 million in EBITDA per annum over two years, if achieved, being a meaningful driver to the bottom line.

With adjusted earnings trending around $2.30 per share, perhaps a bit lower, the company trades at around 10-11 times earnings at $24. With these earnings being quite clean, multiples are quite modest, although that leverage remains higher and the backlog issues remain. Topline pressure is clearly seen as the company sees a $30-40 million headwind from normalization of orders in 2024, offset by the SNC contribution.

While the news flow is not too good with regard to the backlog, falling orders and higher leverage, there are some positives as well. Earnings are non-demanding as the company is restructuring the business to improve its performance, which is comforting as still a great portion of the shares are held by insiders.

Amidst all this, I am gradually warming up to Allied here as shares have been coming down a lot, improving the risk-reward a great deal, although an M&A pause and more conservative leverage would be welcomed.