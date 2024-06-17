Rexford Industrial: West Coast Remains Compelling Despite (And Because) Of The Drop

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Rexford Industrial is a high-quality industrial REIT with a BBB+ rating, 3.7% yield, and significant upside potential.
  • Despite negative macro sentiment in California, REXR has impressive growth, low leverage, and a conservative investment thesis.
  • Analysts underestimate REXR's stickiness and strength in the SoCal market, with a conservative price target of $75/share and a "BUY" recommendation.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Close-up of California on a map

KeithBinns

This article was co-produced with Wolf Report

We've written about Rexford Industrial (NYSE:REXR) a few times.

The question that best describes the company and the appeal here is:

"How high is a premium justified for a great REIT?"

This

Introducing iREIT

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. Our iREIT Tracker provides data on over 250 tickers with our quality scores, buy targets, and trim targets.

We recently added an all-new Ratings Tracker called iREIT Buy Zone to help members screen for value. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

A blue background with white text Description automatically generated

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
116.91K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR, PLD, STAG, IRET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About REXR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on REXR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REXR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News