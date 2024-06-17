John M Lund Photography Inc

Intro

You can tell a lot about an investor by whether or not they try to predict a company's stock price movements, versus the company's cash flows. And in the investing universe, investor sentiment is often driven by how the share price of a stock has recently moved. So in the case of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), the sentiment is currently pretty negative. Year to date, the stock is down 8.20%, down 13.55% over the past year, and down 24.16% in the past 5 years alone, meanwhile the S&P 500 is up 85% during that same 5 year time frame.

But if we look at how Realty Income's AFFO per share has changed over the past 5 years, it has gone from $3.19 per share in 2018, to $4.01 in 2023. This 28.5% growth in AFFO per share over the last 5 years, combined with the fact the company is down 24.16% during that same time period, leads me to believe that Realty Income could now potentially be trading at a once-in-a-lifetime valuation.

Overview

For decades now, Realty Income has prided itself as being known as 'The Monthly Dividend Company'. The company takes this self-proclaimed title so seriously that it is the first thing you see on their website. Realty Income has consistently paid out dividends on a monthly basis. In fact, Realty Income has now had 648 consecutive monthly dividend payments and have increased their total amount paid out in dividends for the last 30 consecutive years, making them a dividend aristocrat. This REIT doesn't just increase dividend payouts on an annual basis, but they increase dividend payouts every quarter. Realty Income has increased their dividend payouts for 106 consecutive quarters.

Realty Income Dividend History (Realty Income Investor Presentation)

As an investor, I love not only the fact that Realty Income currently has a high starting yield of 6%, but the fact that the dividends and dividend hikes from Realty Income are extremely predictable and stable.

A Dividend Perspective

Realty Income currently has a high starting yield of 6.03%, but that high starting yield hasn't always been the case for Realty Income. In fact, before the pandemic in 2020, Realty Income had a starting yield of closer to 3.50%.

Realty Income Historical Dividend Yield (Seeking Alpha)

But the environment that Realty Income is now operating under is far different than it was before 2020. Most notably, the interest rate environment has radically changed. Pre-2020, investors were turning to REITs like Realty Income to satisfy their income investment goals. But with many high-yield savings accounts now yielding all the way up to around 5%, we've seen many of these same investors turn to risk-free high-yield savings accounts.

Federal Funds Rate (St. Louis Fed)

The end result of this is Realty Income's share price going down, pushing their starting yield all the way up to 6.03%, which is close to the highest it has been in the last 10 years. But the big advantage to owning Realty Income isn't just in the high starting yield, it's in the company's ability to sustainably increase dividend payments every single quarter. Since their IPO in 1994, Realty Income has seen a compounded annual dividend growth rate of 4.3%.

So when investors consider Realty Income as an option to generate income, they need to not only consider the immediate yield they would get compared to the risk-free high-yield savings accounts, they need to also consider how their yield on cost will grow over the next decade.

Realty Income Future Yield on Cost (Tickerdata.com)

In the example we see above, assuming a dividend growth rate of just 3.25%, Realty Income could reach a yield on cost of close to 8.5% in about 10 years. Keep in mind that during this time period, it is also likely we see the yield of savings accounts go down.

Addressing the Concerns

We can't address Realty Income without mentioning some of the key issues the company is currently facing. Investors know and understand that the interest rate environment we are currently operating under is pulling the Realty Income (and other REITs) share price down.

Interest rates are to asset prices like gravity is to the apple. They power everything in the economic universe. - Warren Buffett

But here is what we also have to understand about interest rates in regard to Realty Income. It greatly impacts the way the REIT elects to raise capital. It is important to remember that REITs are required by law to pay out 90% of their earnings in the form of dividends. This leaves two main options for REITs. They can elect to take on debt to grow, or they can issue new shares. If we look at the shares outstanding for Realty Income over the past decade, we can see it has grown from 191.7 million in 2013, to 692.3 million in 2023. This is a massive jump in shares outstanding that undoubtedly dilutes shareholders.

Realty Income Shares Outstanding (Tickerdata.com)

But the big jump in shares outstanding really comes from 2021 to 2023. During this time, Realty Income went from 414.5 million shares outstanding to 692.3 million. So we have to ask ourselves what caused this new massive issuance of shares?

You'll notice that this large issuance of shares came at nearly the same time interest rates started moving higher. During the 2010s, it clearly was more advantageous for Realty Income to take on more debt in order to fund their growth, but we are now seeing more of a focus on growth through issuing new shares. This helps Realty Income avoid taking on new high-interest debt. Since 94% of their current debt has a fixed interest rate, Realty Income has not faced higher debt maintenance costs. It is also worth noting that the Federal Reserve recently announced that they expect at least 1 rate reduction in 2024.

Once in a Lifetime Valuation

Before we even touch on the current valuation of Realty Income, we should keep in mind that all investments come with risk. Ideally, we want to take on as little risk as possible without reducing our ability for returns. In the case of Realty Income, you get the best of both worlds with reduced risk in regard to market volatility, while simultaneously getting exposure to a REIT that has outperformed the vast majority of the S&P 500 since 1994. According to Realty Income's investor presentation, Realty Income has a return per unit of market risk in the 90th percentile of all S&P 500 companies with a return of 13.6%, and a beta of just 0.5.

Realty Income Risk/Reward (Realty Income Investors Presentation)

This combination of high returns relative to risk levels, along with consistent AFFO growth and dividend growth, makes Realty Income an attractive option for income oriented investors.

If we look at Realty Income's historical price to FFO ratio, we can see that for the last decade, the average P/FFO ratio has been 20.50. As of right now, the P/FFO ratio for Realty Income is sitting at 13.41. That is a 34.5% discount to their historical average.

Historical P/FFO Valuation (Tickerdata.com)

If we look at Realty Income from a dividend discount model perspective, we can see a similar story. Assuming a 3.75% dividend growth rate and an 8% discount rate, we can see we come to a valuation of $77.14 per share.

Dividend Discount Model (Tickerdata.com)

Keep in mind, the three-year dividend CAGR for Realty Income is 4.21%, and the 10-year dividend CAGR is 3.83%.

Finally, we can use a multiples valuation to compare how Realty Income is currently valued compared to their peers.

Multiples Valuation (Tickerdata.com)

The average P/AFFO of the comparables for Realty Income is 15.87. Keep in mind, there are now perfect for comparables for Realty Income. The current P/AFFO for Realty Income is sitting at 12.76. For a REIT that many have argued has historically traded at a premium, it appears that this is one of the rare opportunities where Realty Income appears to be trading at a valuation lower than its peers. If we apply that same average P/AFFO of Realty Income's peers to Realty Income, we would come to an intrinsic value of $66.39.

So based off valuations that look at how Realty Income's peers, how they have historically traded, and their future dividend payouts, it appears the consensus is that they are clearly undervalued.

So while the S&P 500 has stormed forward in 2024, real estate has continued to sell off.

S&P 500 Heat Map (Finviz.com)

But often times when we see a broad sell-off of equities within a certain industry, it often means that the market is not selling off those equities intelligently. Higher quality REITs with a strong track record like Realty Income don't deserve to sell off at the same rate as lower quality REITs, and Realty Income definitely doesn't deserve to sell off more than lower quality REITs.

Conclusion

Again, you can tell a lot about an investor by whether or not they try to predict a company's stock price movements, versus the company's cash flows. And the reason so many people are currently bearish on Realty Income, is because they are judging them based off of their share price movements, not their future cash flows. Realty Income's share price has drawn back by 24.78% in the last 5 years, during a period where their AFFO and dividend payouts have consistently increased. This combined with the current interest rate environment has led to potentially a once-in-a-lifetime valuation. And with rate declines now on the horizon, the time left to take advantage of this opportunity seems to be slipping.