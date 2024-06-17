Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Toast (NYSE:TOST) continues to gain traction, even though its stock doesn't reflect the progress the company is making. Simply put, its stock isn't cheap. Far from it. I estimate that Toast is priced at approximately 68x next year's free cash flows.

That being said, the business evidently continues to see a very high demand for its service, so investors are not wrong to pay up for participation in its prospects.

However, even though I continue to support a buy rating on its stock, I will need to see an uptick in its growth rates momentum in the back half of 2024. Otherwise, I contend that this stock is already fully valued, and as such, less enticing. In short, I'm now only tepidly bullish on TOST.

Rapid Recap

Back in March, I said:

The bull case undoubtedly points to its debt-free status, with 5% of its market cap made up of cash. Thereby leaving Toast in a very strong position to continue to gain market share. The bear case declares that Toast's growth rates are starting to moderate. However, I maintain that there's a high likelihood that 2024 will be a low baseline from where in 2025 Toast could reaccelerate once again.

Author's work on TOST

Toast is a stock that I've been bullish on for some time, but as you can see above, my recommendation has underperformed the S&P500. So, let's delve into its prospects to better understand this opportunity.

Why Toast? Why Now?

Toast offers software solutions designed to help restaurants streamline their operations. Their platform includes tools for processing payments, managing reservations, scheduling staff, and handling online orders. Toast's goal is to support restaurants of all sizes with a comprehensive suite of services that enhance overall performance and improve the customer experience.

As an inflection investor, I spend a lot of time focused on the demand for a company's service, namely its customer adoption curve. On this front, Toast's location uptake saw a 32% y/y increase in locations. That's strong evidence that irrespective of the share price performance, Toast's paying customers are very eager to embrace its offering.

Toast's suite of restaurant management tools, upgraded digital storefront, and marketing suites have been instrumental in attracting new clients and retaining existing ones.

However, despite its impressive growth trajectory, Toast faces headwinds too. The primary challenge is maintaining the balance between rapid expansion and operational efficiency. While adding over 6,000 locations in Q1 is commendable, ensuring consistent service quality and support across a rapidly expanding customer base can be daunting. Additionally, Toast must navigate competitive pressures in the restaurant technology space, where other companies are also vying for market share with their own innovative solutions. Here I'm thinking about Block's (SQ) Square and Lightspeed (LSPD), but there are others too.

Next, the implementation of forward flow models and adjustments in pricing strategies, such as the gradual price increases for its fintech services planned for the latter half of 2024, requires careful attention and management to avoid customer dissatisfaction.

Given this background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Toast's Non-GAAP Gross Profits Are Moderating to Around 27% CAGR

TOST NON-GAAP GROSS PROFITS

Together with its Q4 2023 results, Toast guided for Q1 2024 to see its subscription services and financial technology solutions non-GAAP gross profit in the range of $275 million to $285 million for Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, when Toast proceeded to report its Q1 2024 results, its subscription and fintech solutions reached $303 million, up 32% y/y. A solid beat relative to its guidance.

Although keep in mind that Toast's hardware products are being sold at a loss, and that its hardware dragged down Toast's overall non-GAAP gross profits by $35 million, so that the consolidated figure was $268 million.

My point is this, the core offering, grew at around 33% y/y. It's just its hardware gross profits that cause its gross profit growth rates to be skewed.

Now, this is the concern that is weighing on the stock. The business clearly has a lot of promise. But beyond the promise is there enough of a compelling investment? Will the business be sufficiently profitable to make its stock compelling enough? That's what we discuss next.

TOST Stock Valuation - 68x Forward Free Cash Flow

Toast ended 2023 with positive free cash flows of $93 million. But then, once Q1 was reported, its free cash flow turned negative once again, to negative $33 million.

But here's where things get interesting. Q1 saw its free cash flow improve from negative $65 million in Q1 of the prior year to negative $33 million in Q1 of this year.

If we give Toast slightly more time, it's entirely possible that given the seasonality of the business, where Q4 is a particularly strong period, Toast could end up with $150 million of free cash flow this year.

This would put the stock priced at 87x this year's free cash flows. That being said, it's rather unimportant how Toast performs in 2024, since we are already halfway through 2024. Indeed, it's rather more interesting to form a view on 2025 and its free cash flow then.

For this, I've assumed that Toast will grow its free cash flow in 2025 to approximately $190 million, up approximately 25% from my estimate of 2024. This would put the stock priced at 68x forward free cash flow. A figure that is not cheap when all is considered.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, while Toast demonstrates significant potential and continuous demand for its services, its current valuation of 68x next year's free cash flows is considerably high.

This rich valuation tempers my bullish outlook. For me to maintain strong support for the stock, I would need to see a marked improvement in growth rate momentum in the latter half of 2024.

Without this uptick, I believe the stock is already fully valued, making it less attractive as an investment opportunity. Therefore, my stance on Toast is now only tepidly bullish.