Toyota (TM) proxy advisers demand vote against chairman amid scandal. (00:25) Boeing (BA) whistleblower reports to FAA have jumped since 737 incident. (02:10) Federal Reserve is well poised to be patient on rate moves, Kashkari says. (03:00)

Akio Toyoda, chairman of Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM), this week faces unhappy shareholders as two proxy advisers demand a vote against keeping him on its board.

The vote, which is expected at the June 18 annual shareholders meeting, follows a public apology by Toyota for allegedly falsifying data about the performance of some cars as part of the certification process.

Institutional Shareholder Services, which advises investors, said in its proxy report that Toyoda “should be considered ultimately accountable.”

Another major shareholder, proxy advisory company Glass Lewis, recommended voting against the reappointment of Toyoda and Shigeru Hayakawa, a top executive.

“More specifically, we believe that Mr. Toyoda holds responsibility for failing to ensure that the Group maintained appropriate internal controls and for the failure to ensure appropriate governance measures were implemented at Group companies,” Glass Lewis said in its proxy report. “Moreover, given the widespread occurrence of issues throughout the Toyota Group, this further raises questions concerning the corporate culture which has developed under the leadership of Mr. Toyoda.”

Whistleblower reports about Boeing (NYSE:BA) soared more than 11-fold in the first five months of the year compared with all of 2023.

Bloomberg News reported, citing data from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration that the agency received 126 tips from January 5 through the end of May, compared with 11 for all of 2023.

The jump in reports came after a metal panel blew out from the cabin of a new 737 Max jet flown by Alaska Airlines in January.

FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker during a visit to Boeing’s (BA) factory last winter asked the company to share the agency’s hotline information with all employees.

Boeing (BA) also said it has urged workers to submit safety concerns through an internal program called “Speak Up.” Submissions jumped more than 500% from a year earlier during the first two months of the year, according to the company.

The Federal Reserve is well poised to keep an eye on economic data and to be patient about cutting interest rates.

Bank of Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, “We need to see more evidence to convince us that inflation is well on our way back down to 2%. We’re in a very good position right now to take our time, get more inflation data, get more data on the economy, on the labor market, before we make any decisions.”

The Fed’s monetary policymakers last week cut their estimates for rate cuts this year to one, down from three estimated in March.

Kashkari said any single rate cut likely would come toward the end of the year.

