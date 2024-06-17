Michael Vi

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is currently trading at ~0.8x of tangible book value (TBV) and, in my view, is likely to melt up in a soft landing scenario. I also believe that it will outperform the likes of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) in a hard landing driven by a consumer recession, in this article I will explain why.

Firstly, it is important to review the recent years' performance and understand what the main drivers were.

Data by YCharts

I will start my commentary in early 2021. I first purchased the stock at $5 in late 2020 in anticipation of LC obtaining its banking charter, which certainly paid off in 2021. This was a hugely positive step as it allowed it to fund loans cheaply, retain some on the balance sheet (3x more profitable than selling via the marketplace), and save costs on third-party issuing bank fees.

The stock took off in 2021 by more than 9x as the marketplace demand was strong from asset managers and banks. LC also increasingly retained loans on the balance sheet (~25% of originations) and was able to offset the significant day 1 CECL charge by generating strong marketplace fees. The flywheel was truly in motion, tangible book value was compounding quickly, and the share price briefly touched $45 and some.

And then towards the end of 2022, it became clear that the Fed would need to raise rates rapidly to deal with inflation. This had a twofold adverse impact on LendingClub: (1) Marketplace demand and margins were reduced due to higher interest rates, (2) fears of hard lending associated with rapid Fed tightening crept in. This initially particularly hit demand from asset managers, as their cost of funds is derived from the 18-month to 2-year curve. Given expectations of higher rates, the 2-year increased well ahead of the Fed's overnight rate, and thus demand from asset managers dried up to a trickle instantly.

Bank investors' demand remained reasonably healthy, as their cost of funds is typically tied to their deposit base. LC reacted and pivoted the marketplace towards bank investors, however, that all fell apart in early 2023 as the regional banking crisis unfolded. Most banks were dealing with capital, liquidity, and rising deposit costs and were focused on preserving liquidity as opposed to investing in riskier assets such as personal lending.

LC found itself in an unenviable position where its marketplace business slowed down materially. The only viable option remained to retain loans on the balance sheet but that option was also limited as LC was effectively capital-constrained as marketplace revenue was no longer available to offset the considerable day 1 CECL charge (~7% of the loan amount) of retaining loans. Notably, LC was also bound by the somewhat draconian operating agreement with regulators that required it to keep both risk and leverage capital ratios above 11% and obtain pre-approvals for any material changes to its approved planned business model.

Furthermore, competitors' pressures increased, especially from SOFI who also obtained a banking charter and had plenty of excess capital to deploy during 2023 and balance sheet capacity to originate and retain the same loans LC desired. Finally, LC's net interest margin ("NIM") also came under pressure as deposit costs increased but the existing yield on the portfolio is fixed.

So in short, one could not have imagined any worse conditions for LC to operate in given its unique business model. LC reacted by implementing two rounds of major cost cuts as well as carefully calibrating the balance sheet to maintain profitability and reduce risk whilst maintaining strong capital ratios.

The good news for LC's shareholders is that this is all in the rearview mirror now. Whilst macro challenges remain, LC is well positioned to ride it out.

The marketplace evolved

LC has innovated the marketplace and introduced new products to address the demand under varying conditions:

LC Investor Relations

Previously, LC either undertaken whole loan sales or retained loans on the balance sheet as held-for-investment. It has now introduced innovative Structured Certificates and an extended seasoning portfolio classified as held for sale ("HFS"). I will elaborate on each one of those products and discuss the risks and returns.

Wholesale loan sale is the most capital-efficient product. LC sells the loan to banks/investors without recourse for fee revenue. It also benefits from a longer-tail servicing revenue stream. This has been the traditional marketplace product offered by LC, but is also volatile and highly dependent on banks/investors' demands. During the good times, this is a money-spinner and ROE is effectively infinite. As rates come down, one would expect the demand from banks to return strongly as the asset class (low duration and high-yielding assets) in today's regulatory framework are very attractive to banks.

Held-for-investment ("HFI") represents retained unsecured loans on the balance sheet. LC projects that currently the marginal ROE on these is 25% to 30% and in absolute dollar terms the profit from retaining these on the balance sheet is 3x compared to selling these in the marketplace. The downside is CECL accounting, which effectively translates to a large loss in the first quarter when the loan is originated. Thus, it consumes capital and GAAP earnings upfront, whereas the payout is in subsequent quarters.

As a point of reference, SOFI utilizes HFS accounting, which allows it to book a gain of 4% to 5% on day 1 and avoid a CECL charge of 7% (thus a +12% advantage from an accounting perspective on t=0 compared to LC). Thus, effectively upfronting the profit, which reverses over time. I discussed this at length in my previous article as well as highlighting why this may come to bite SOFI in a hard landing scenario.

More recently, LC has also introduced an "extended seasoning" portfolio to satisfy demand for seasoned loans (i.e. ones that are less likely to default). This is a very similar product to SOFI's and thus the accounting designation is HFS. Albeit, the LC "extended seasoning" portfolio is very small and inconsequential in the current scheme of things.

The most interesting and innovative product is the Structured Certificates. LC specifically developed this product for asset managers who typically use leverage to generate high returns on equity. However, for asset managers to obtain warehouse financing has become increasingly challenging and much more expensive. As such, LC is leveraging its bank status to provide in-built funding in the Structured Certificates, which the asset managers love.

The way these work is that LC retains the senior tranche (called A-note) where the asset managers take the first loss piece. From the LC perspective, the A notes are remote-risk securities and are treated very beneficially from a regulatory capital perspective (20% risk-weighted assets). Even though the yield on the A-notes is ~7%, the ROE is very high. I calculated the marginal ROE on risk-based capital to be in excess of 80%. However, the returns on leverage-based capital ratios are lower (~20%). Still this is a very attractive product for LC especially so as it is no longer tier 1 leverage constrained given the 3-year Operating Agreement with regulators has expired. Additionally, the risk of default on the A-notes is remote, so the balance sheet is de-risked.

Not surprisingly, LC has put a pedal to the metal on the Structured Securities. Consider the recent LC balance sheet:

LC Investor Relations

As you can see, the Structured Securities have exponentially increased from $363m in Q1-2023 to ~$2 billion in 1Q-2024. Whereas the riskier HFI unsecured loan balances are gradually reducing. The conclusion is strikingly clear, LC is expanding the balance sheet in a lower-risk manner yet delivering strong marginal ROE outcomes.

What about a hard landing?

In my view, there is a meaningful probability of a hard landing and a consumer-led recession. However, as noted above, LC is in a strong position to manage through the downside reasonably well. For many quarters now it has deliberately derisked the balance sheet, the average FICO score now is in the 740s and the HFI portfolio is to a large extent seasoned. It also maintains a very healthy CET1 ratio of 17.6% as of the latest quarter. All in all, it is in a strong position on all fronts..

SOFI on the other hand as covered in my previous article is more vulnerable to a hard landing scenario. If I adjust its CET1 to align with LC's accounting, its CET1 ratio is ~9%. It simply does not have the capital buffers LC maintains. It is also valued at a much higher price than the TBV multiple (2x+ adjusted TBV for SOFI versus ~0.8x for LC).

Considering the above, I expect LC to outperform SOFI in a hard-landing scenario. Make no mistake about it, in a consumer-led recessions, the price action for both will be deep red.

What about a soft landing?

In a soft landing scenario characterized by gradually reducing interest rates, I expect LC to melt up. The key reason is the potential strong tailwinds for the marketplace as the 2-year yield reduces and the cost of deposits for banks reduces. LC with very strong capital ratios is expected to fully capitalise on it. Furthermore, LC should immediately benefit from NIM expansion as the cost of deposits reduces where asset yields are fixed.

SOFI is also likely to do very well, but I don't expect it to benefit as much. Primarily as SOFI hedges, interest rate exposure and is not a pure play on the marketplace dynamics as it only dabbles in the prime and super-prime segment.

Final Thoughts

I expect LC to outperform SOFI in both a soft and hard landing scenario. The risk profile of the balance sheet is lower, it holds significantly higher capital buffers, and the marketplace is a coiled spring just waiting to capture more favorable macro winds.

SOFI has strengths and advantages with its Technology division that one day may turn into the "AWS of Finance", a multi-product strategy, a large number of members, and a strong brand name. It may well be a winner in the long term.

However, in the near term, I see LC as a much more compelling investment given the potential binary outcomes of the macroeconomic environment and relative valuation.