Oracle Earnings Summary: Missed Estimates, But RPO And Demand Look Robust

Jun. 17, 2024 6:50 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock
Summary

  • Oracle reported their fiscal Q4 ’24 financial results after the bell last Tuesday, June 11th, 2024, and while the numbers weren’t great, the stock price reaction was notable.
  • On a P/E basis, the stock looks fairly valued, with the other metrics indicating ORCL trading at 7x revenue, 20x and 32x cash flow and free cash flow (ex-cash), and with a 3% free cash flow yield.
  • The ultimate question is can Oracle change its stripes from an on-premise database provider (the legacy business) to a cloud and now AI leader, which it has been transforming to for the last 15 years?

Oracle headquarter building in Bucharest. Logo of the Oracle company on a office building.

Cristi Croitoru

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported their fiscal Q4 ’24 financial results after the bell last Tuesday, June 11th, 2024, and while the numbers weren’t great (both revenue and EPS missed consensus estimates), the stock price reaction was notable, probably due to the growth in RPO (remaining

