Wall Street Breakfast: Pay Day

Should there be any limits on the amount of executive pay?



· Yes (should be linked to certain ratios or broader stakeholder interests)

· No (whatever secures the talent and motivates exceptional leaders



Pay day

The recently approved compensation package for Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has brought the discussion of executive pay back to the table, with its eye-popping figures making headlines. Legal hurdles still remain, but shareholders reaffirmed support for a 10-year pay plan valued at $47B (at current share prices) after a judge in Delaware challenged the stock awards. It'll make one of the world's richest people even richer, but investors seem to think that it is all worth it, with 77% of shareholders re-ratifying the pay package.



Key person risk: Supporters of the proposal argued that Tesla had fallen as a priority for Elon Musk, who has been spending more time on outside ventures like X, SpaceX and Starlink, Neuralink, The Boring Company and xAI. The thinking here is that the stock awards would keep him highly motivated despite the growing challenges of developing an affordable mass-market vehicle or diversifying into other verticals. Earlier this year, Musk threatened to develop products outside of Tesla and would be "uncomfortable growing Tesla into a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control."



Meanwhile, median CEO pay at S&P 500 companies has risen by about 12% in 2024, according to ISS Corporate, which is far less than the 4% Y/Y increase of U.S. wage growth. Annual median CEO pay also runs around $16.3M, or hundreds of times larger than the pay of their median workers. This is largely due to executive pay that has become connected to stock options and asset-based incentives, which are approved by company boards to please their investors. In fact, Tesla has not paid Elon Musk a base salary since 2019, instead opting for performance rewards like the ones featured in his controversial pay package.



Governance dilemma: Much of the criticism surrounding excessive executive compensation has centered around income inequality, but that has failed to make a dent in the real world. Bigger problems could surface if rank-and-file employees perceive that pay ratios are unfair, which can weigh on quality, reliability and loyalty, or lead to other problems for failing to emphasize important considerations or risks outside a company's stock price. The courts are also now getting involved, as seen in the case of Tesla (TSLA), with claims of unreasonableness, insider ties and breaches of fiduciary duties. Take the WSB survey.

The First State

Part of the drama surrounding Elon Musk's pay package was a separate shareholder vote to reincorporate Tesla (TSLA) in Texas. The move is being seen as an effort to challenge Delaware’s dominance in the industry and may bolster the opinion that the state's shareholder protections are excessive. About two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 are incorporated in Delaware, partly because of its chancery court that has an extensive record of legal precedents. However, Texas has worked to win over firms with assurances of lower taxes and the recent establishment of its own specialized court system for businesses. (144 comments)

Wait until December

The Federal Reserve is well poised to keep an eye on economic data and to be patient, according to Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who feels the first rate cut will likely happen at the end of the year. "We need to see more evidence to convince us that inflation is well on our way back down to 2%," he declared. "We’re in a very good position right now to take our time... before we make any decisions." The Fed’s monetary policymakers last week cut their estimates for rate cuts in 2024 to one, down from three previously forecast in March. (18 comments)

Grab the popcorn

Inside Out 2 notched an estimated $155M in ticket sales this weekend across the U.S. and Canada, helping ease some of Hollywood’s worries about a lackluster summer box office. The animated sequel by Disney (DIS) and Pixar also generated $62M in domestic ticket sales on Friday, marking the largest box office opening day in 2024. Before the big release, box office sales had been down 26% from last year, when megahits such as Barbie and Oppenheimer made headlines. Global sales for Inside Out 2 were also estimated at $140M, bringing its total haul to a record $295M and becoming the best-selling feature this year. (11 comments)