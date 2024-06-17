Tatiana Serebryakova/iStock via Getty Images

The title of the article, pointing in the right direction, refers to two things. First, I point to my own performance in forecasting Hexagon AB (OTCPK:HXGBY) (OTCPK:HXGBF) as a company, which honestly, over the past year or so, has been superb. I went "in" at the right time, and I also went "out" at the right time. My last article for the company can be found here, and since that time, the company has meaningfully underperformed the S&P 500. I also managed to, as you can see there, "hit" the right notes as to when to invest in the company.

Seeking Alpha Hexagon RoR (Seeking Alpha Hexagon RoR)

Due to the combination of a short-selling attack (the effects of which you can see during the fall), and some deterioration in the company's results, the company dropped to appealing levels and then recovered. I have not bought more - at least not until now that I am updating the company thesis. Hexagon's reorganization and focus on key segments show potential for future growth, but its current valuation may not be as attractive as before.

That's what we're going to take a look at here, to see if you can still "BUY" the company as I did during August, or if the appeal of many of the other businesses we see dropping these days is more attractive than Hexagon.

Hexagon - A foundationally attractive business, stable but with a questionable appeal

In my last article, which came out I February, I noted the significant price recovery since my purchases of Hexagon. And in this article, where we will cover the 4Q23 results, we'll see why the company is a quality business, and why (while not selling my shares), I am keeping my stake despite a somewhat lackluster performance since my last piece.

Reminding you as to what exactly the company does, Hexagon AB is a Swedish conglomerate owning a number of subsidiaries. I've always considered it a bit of a "sleeper" stock. Usually, if someone tells me that they know Hexagon, my reaction is that "oh, they really know the market pretty well." Because people who only skim the surface of the market usually have no idea what this company is - and most people in Sweden also seem to not really focus on this company.

There's really only the dual-listing with Stockholm and Switzerland. I do not recommend the relatively thinly-traded ADRs that the company has here. But if you have access, using something like IBKR, to the native tickers, then this stock is very interesting.

Why?

Because areas of Geospatial Solutions, or GES as well as Industrial enterprise solutions are absolute potential growth monsters. In these two segments, the company combines its expertise in sensors, specifically location sensors, including things like laser scanners, airborne cameras, UAVs, mapping technologies, and macro/micro-positioning. These are things the world desperately needs for many interesting areas.

Hexagon IR (Hexagon IR)

Because when it comes to the world moving away from Fossil fuels - which, even if it's going slower than expected, is something that's happening - Hexagon plays an absolutely major role in this development in its own little niche.

Through its oftentimes proprietary and patented technologies and solutions, Hexagon enables data-driven products and solutions that enable companies to move efficiently into the new world.

What's more, how Hexagon does business is very attractive because the company is a knowledge-driven market leader, or market-leading-like position in everything that it does.

Hexagon IR (Hexagon IR)

Some things that Hexagon does require people with Ph.D. to explain - such as the company's move into Xalt, and its processes in Nexus - but the results otherwise speak for themselves here.

Hexagon IR (Hexagon IR)

For 4Q23, the company saw organic revenue growth, margin improvements, earnings improvements, and vastly improved cash conversion. The company did well despite a difficult macro and mixed market. Recurring revenues went up 6%, and internal improvement was the reason for the improved cash conversion here. Trends on a geographical basis were good, with no market really weakening - only flat for the EU.

Hexagon IR (Hexagon IR)

Divisional performance was good - with every single segment except geosystems showing organic growth, and good EBIT. No segment saw negative EBIT, and every operating margin was above 20%, which is extremely solid for an industrial business.

Hexagon IR (Hexagon IR)

The company saw growth in manufacturing intelligence, with good demand despite volatility in aerospace and medical. Automotive is a bit up and down, but Hexagon is continually refining its segment, going ahead and selling of its low-performing PMI business, further streamlining operations here.

On the P&Ls and the income statement, I would say that Hexagon has recovered from the slight lows we saw in the past 2 quarters. Gross margin has recovered to above 66%, and EBITDA was up to almost €500M. Margins are stable despite FX headwinds, meaning also that margins will improve when FX normalizes (which the USD/SEK pairing is currently in the process of doing).

Also, take a look at the company GM recovery.

Hexagon IR (Hexagon IR)

This is something the company is, once again, managing to do in a very unfavorable environment characterized by COGS increases, inflation, wage, logistics - all of these things and the company still manages to have both stable OM and growing GM. Cash flow trends are also positive, with improvements in the cash generation and WC releases. There are some higher interest rate expenses - but expected here.

Hexagon is also still undergoing its rationalization program. The company has closed 6 facilities in 1Q, and this means that 50% of the targeted facilities are now closed in a very short timeframe - continually optimizing the manufacturing footprint. Automation investments are also increasing, and Gen AI tools are being rolled out. All in all, the company's investments in P&L (€200M or so), with cash costs of around €77M to date, are in turn realizing €139M worth of run-rate savings while optimizing its footprint.

Here is the company's current product suite and where it is being used.

Hexagon IR (Hexagon IR)

To summarize and move into current valuation and upside here, Hexagon remains a proven and profitable sector-leading business. It has averaged 8-12% average revenue growth per year, 5-7% of which is purely organic and the rest from accreditive M&A's, which the company does expertly look at what it has managed for the past decade and more. The company also operates at a 30% adjusted operating profit margin, which is very impressive for this sector.

Based on these trends, I continue to expect a premium for this company - and also allow it this sort of premium when evaluating it.

What do we have here in terms of valuation?

Valuation for Hexagon - An upside certainly exists

Hexagon currently trades for 116 SEK for the Swedish native ticker, which is the one I invest in and mostly follow, HEXA-B. This means that we're trading at 23x normalized at a yield of 1.26%, but yield has never been the argument for investing in Hexagon. Instead, double-digit growth has been the argument, and whenever we see consistent double-digit growth, even I become prepared to evaluate the company at something like 18-20x P/E.

However, in my last article, I made a case for a 110 SEK price target, and I'm not inclined, despite some improvements, to change this price target overly much at this time. At around 23-24x P/E, the company does have a double-digit upside, but that double-digit upside is around 11-12% here annually until 2026E.

Hexagon Upside F.A.S.T graphs (Hexagon Upside F.A.S.T graphs)

The risk is that if you invest here, you're actually getting only low double-digits or high single-digit RoR if you account for some of the volatility potentials that Hexagon has. Yes, the company mostly hits its targets. On a 2-year basis and allowing for a 20% MoE, we have a 100% accuracy ratio, of the company either hitting or beating its forecasts and targets. (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs Link). This is very solid, no beating around the bush there.

The company is also very attractive in terms of its operational specifics, as we can see from the multitude of use-cases and the product suite in action. A good example from the recent earnings is the Port Houston story.

Hexagon IR (Hexagon IR)

I have a friend of a friend who works in Houston, and I asked him about this, he said he actually knew the company and how it helped them do their work. It's anecdotal to the highest degree, but things like this coupled with good fundamentals give me a higher degree of certainty when investing. I've also attended a number of Hexagon events and met company reps at various trading shows. Overall, I consider the company very attractive not only to invest in but potentially for customers to work with.

I went back and forth here between increasing or not increasing the price target. At a 5-year normalized P/E of around 26.7x, there is an upside here that would allow my criteria to be met.

F.A.S.T graphs hexagon Upside (F.A.S.T graphs hexagon Upside)

But this is not good enough to meet my conservative targets. Why? Because on a 20-year basis, the company trades closer to 21x P/E, which would dial this upside down into clear single digits, and where I consider my targets not to be met. This means that there are meaningful and relevant reasons for me not to adjust my targets here and maintain my recommendation of "HOLD" at this particular time.

I believe the 7% growth rate that is currently estimated will result in the company seeing some valuation decline, at which point we can more attractively buy the stock. However, I will not sell or rotate my holding here, and I consider the company to be attractive to "HOLD", not just to be neutral. The company is nowhere close to rotation potential to me.

Thesis

Hexagon is perhaps the most attractive positioning industrial/software company in the world. At the right price, this company becomes a must-have, and one you do not look "back" on until it's excessively overvalued. This company is extremely well-capitalized, attractively managed, and has expertise in future-proof global industries with a high upside.

The trends in 2024E have now seen the company fully recover from what I view as undervaluation. I can no longer call this company a "BUY" here, but instead, hold my rating at a long-term "HOLD".

I would be interested in investing in the company if it fell below my price target, and I could once again see an annualized RoR of 15% or above.

My PT for the company is preferably double digits but at 110 SEK/share, I'm still at a "HOLD" due to the reasons mentioned above and due to the company moving well above that 110 SEK level as of the latest report.

Remember, I'm all about

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I still call this company a "HOLD" at this particular time, for the valuation-related reasons mentioned above.

