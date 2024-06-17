BD Images

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is a multinational energy company, with a market capitalization of almost $60 billion. The company has a dividend yield of more than 3%, a yield that it can comfortably afford, as it continues to generate strong cash flow in renewables. As we'll see throughout this article, Phillips 66 is a valuable long-term investment.

Phillips 66 Differentiation

Phillips 66 is working to operate a high-profile business with strong and complex refineries.

The company is working to grow mid-cycle EBITDA by $4 billion, with a 4x market cap to mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA in 2025. The vast majority of this mid-cycle EBITDA growth is expected to be outside of refining, enabling the company to build a larger and more diversified business. The company continues to maintain a strong credit rating with a manageable <30% net debt-to-capital target.

Low sustaining capital efficiencies is important for the company's long-term returns. The company maintains a strong dividend of >3% and is focused on long-term shareholder returns through buybacks as well. The company has continued to aggressively repurchase shares, which will support overall shareholder returns.

Phillips 66 Strategic Priorities

The company is continuing to chase strategic priorities that will help support overall shareholder returns.

The company is working towards its target for $14 billion in returns by YE 2024, which means another $4 billion (8%) by year-end. The company is continuing to manage higher utilization and strong cost savings across each of its business segments. The key strategic priority for the company is whether it can hit its mid-cycle EBITDA growth target by 2025.

The company has earned cash from asset dispositions, which will help overall shareholder returns.

Phillips 66 Impressive Assets

Among the company's important segments is its continued focus on growing the Permian Basin, now the largest oil field in the world.

The includes the $550 million Pinnacle Midstream acquisition ($550 million @ 7x EBITDA multiple) which is the red line that integrates well with the remainder of the company's assets. That acquisition is expected to close in mid-2024. The company is getting 50k dedicated acres from top-tier producers with continued scalable gas plants.

The company is working to integrate its assets with Canadian producers in the north as the largest U.S. importer for Canadian crude. That will integrate with the remainder of the company's assets.

Among the company's impressive assets are CPChem, its petrochemical joint venture with Chevron. The original 11.8 KTA was funded, but since then, capacity is expected to roughly double by 2027, with substantial additions in 2026 that are being built. The asset has continued to have strong distributions supporting growth, and while distributions have been re-invested recently, we expect long-term growth to improve.

Phillips 66 Midstream

The company is also working to build up a strong midstream segment after Phillips 66 bought DCP midstream for $3.8 billion.

The company expects to be able to improve adjusted EBITDA by $1.4 billion going into 2025 with both growth and increased synergies. The asset is a major midstream asset, with the combined company now having 54k miles of total assets and massive natural gas and oil production. The company also has massive Fractionation capacity, such as the Sweeny hub, the 2nd largest U.S. hub.

All that combines to strong export capacity with uncontested access away from the Houston Ship Channel of more than 250k barrels / day. That's a strong midstream asset portfolio that could enable hefty shareholder returns.

Phillips 66 Cash Generation

The company has the ability to continue generating growing amounts of cash, with substantial EBITDA improvements, to justify an almost $60 billion valuation.

This will come from both growth, as the company grows what's both strong midstream assets, along with impressive downstream assets. Refining and midstream are both expected to be a large part of the company's business, as the company rapidly grows a renewable fuels business as well. That business could earn almost $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

The company's mid-cycle adjusted EBITDA to operating cash flow ratio is roughly 2:1 and the company's goal is to return 50% of operating cash flow. That means $3.5 billion of 2025 shareholder returns, or a 7% yield, along with additional cash. That cash generation helps make the company a valuable long-term investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the long-term market in a world where oil and natural gas demand is peaking, especially in developed countries where Phillips 66 assets are concentrated. Phillips 66 benefits from minimal construction of new refineries, however, over a multi-decade time period, the company still has numerous risks.

Conclusion

Phillips 66 has an impressive portfolio of assets, as one of the strongest refining companies in the country. The company recently purchased DCP Midstream, to build up an impressive portfolio of midstream assets that will underpin EBITDA growth going into next year as the company aims for its $14 billion annual EBITDA target.

This will translate to operating cash flow and shareholder returns. The company continues to have a strong yield of more than 3%, along with aggressive share repurchases, which will enable strong shareholder returns. That, combined with continued renewable growth, makes the company a valuable long-term investment.