Over the past five years, real estate (VNQ) has been broadly disrupted by a variety of macroeconomic factors. Between rising interest rates and the effects of the pandemic, each asset class faced a variety of unique emerging risk factors which have materially affected performance. Broadly speaking, real estate has struggled over the past five years because of these headwinds and many more.

However, what's more interesting is that performance across asset classes has diverged broadly during this time frame. Some asset classes, such as net lease, have been smothered by rising interest rates which have proven insurmountable. On the other side of the spectrum, tailwinds from the rise of artificial intelligence have been sufficient to overcome macroeconomic headwinds, propelling data center performance beyond most base case scenarios.

No asset class has been more broadly disrupted than senior living. The impacts of the pandemic paired with economic disruption, including rising costs, have created a uniquely difficult environment for senior living. That said, the demographic tailwinds of the United States’s aging population are extraordinary. According to data from the Census Bureau, the percentage of the population over age 85 is set to more than double over the next three decades. As a result, the demand for skilled nursing services will increase, fueled by a larger population that is living longer.

This demand for skilled nursing services and senior living arrangements translates into demand for senior living real estate. According to information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the forward compound annual growth rate for Medicare spending on senior living is forecasted at 4.6% through 2030.

With demand drivers in place, the sector is rapidly expanding. Today, we are diving into one of the youngest participants in the senior living sector, Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE:STRW). We will explore the business model and cover what to like and dislike about STRW.

Who Is Strawberry Fields REIT?

STRW is an internally managed senior living REIT that owns and acquires skilled nursing facilities and other senior living properties throughout the Midwest and South. STRW’s portfolio includes 109 assets totaling nearly 12,500 beds in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Available on STRW’s website is an interactive map with details on all 109 assets in the portfolio including operator, facility type, and address.

The 109 assets break into 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals. As the map displays, most of the portfolio is spread across the Midwest, concentrating on Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee. According to management, STRW focuses on a concentrated geography to be more efficient and intelligent within their areas of expertise. Senior living assets are usually categorized by the type of care provided at the facility.

Skilled nursing facilities are set up consistently with what their name implies. These facilities provide a higher level of care to residents requiring more sophisticated interior buildouts and generally more complex operations.

Assisted living facilities are less intensive in terms of care. These are more typical senior living facilities which include a lower level of care but provide services to residents including meals, laundry, and activities. Assisted living is generally less costly and complex to operate than skilled nursing facilities.

Acute care facilities are complex and closer to medical facilities than multifamily properties. Acute care is typically not a full hospital but can provide services for severe illness or recovery from surgery. An acute care hospital is defined as “a short-term hospital that has facilities, medical staff and all necessary personnel to provide diagnosis, care and treatment of a wide range of acute conditions, including injuries.”

STRW is young, becoming a public company in 2022. However, the business is much older, started by CEO Moishe Gubin and Director Michael Blisko. The REIT is quickly growing with an aggressive management team. STRW continues to acquire assets, actively manage the portfolio, and leverage their financial position in unusual ways, which we will discuss in detail shortly.

The REIT is small, with an enterprise value of approximately $655 million. This means that STRW is nimble, but has more concentrated risk factors than a larger, diversified competitor. STRW operates a similar business model to competitors at the highest level. STRW acquires new senior living facilities and manages their existing portfolio to build efficiencies and provide a high level of care.

STRW provides details on their business model including investment criteria, asset management, and data on recent acquisitions. STRW plays against behemoth REITs including Welltower (WELL).

WELL and similar multibillion-dollar REITs have enormous scale that earns investment grade balance sheets. However, this also results in an emphasis on larger deals which can move the needle and are efficient uses of resources. In contrast, STRW focuses predominantly on smaller, off-market transactions which would not gather the attention of a large capitalization REIT. STRW’s smaller enterprise value means smaller acquisitions have a large impact on share level metrics.

STRW also makes efforts to optimize their existing assets in terms of financial performance and care for residents. This includes annual visits to each asset and reviews of surveys to ensure residents are happy.

The acquisition platform is also active. STRW notes the acquisition of 19 skilled nursing facilities and 5 assisted living facilities in Indiana within the past 12 months, totaling over $100 million of new investment.

STRW partners with a small number of operators for their facilities. Senior living REITs are typically just real estate owners, leaving the operations of the facilities to third parties. This is a more efficient business model, dividing the financing from the day-to-day operations of a complex healthcare facility. Infinity Healthcare is the primary partner for STRW, accounting for over 65% of base rent. This is a considerable concentration risk with a single operator.

The Good

At the end of the day, growth is the name of the game for just about every REIT. Whatever the source, growth will ultimately be the fuel that propels share level metrics and performance relative to the market. There are a variety of strategies for growth, such as large acquisition volumes or bold redevelopment strategies. Most participants in the real estate sector employ a combination of growth strategies, creating a multicylinder approach. STRW is no different, but the size of the company is what differentiates STRW’s outlook.

Small companies, such as STRW, have greater growth potential than large, well established landlords. This is a factor of scale, as less input is required to move the needle for smaller companies. The trade-off generally comes as a smaller balance sheet which may be less resistant to isolated risks, or broad economic downturns.

STRW pulls a variety of levers to grow the company. First and foremost, recent acquisitions act as a driver that will not only create a larger portfolio but also generate internal cost efficiencies. Additionally, the company uses their asset management platform to uncover efficiencies at the asset level which will grow earnings by either increasing revenue or reducing costs.

STRW has more tactics to fuel their aggressive growth trajectory. For example, STRW’s payout ratio is exceptionally low at less than 50% of AFFO. This leaves ample cash in the business for reinvestment into new assets. However, unusual for a small REIT, STRW has also established a share repurchase program. In November 2023, the Board of Directors authorized a $5 million share repurchase program.

STRW’s growth story has been compelling. Since 2018, STRW has grown FFO by 16.9% annually. Over the same period, the company’s average base rent increased by 8.8% annually. All inputs combined, AFFO per share grew by 12% annually over the past five years.

CEO Moishe Gubin provided commentary on first quarter earnings and the company’s activity year to date in 2024:

It's been an active start to 2024. The Company replaced the master lease which was associated with the August 2023 Indiana acquisition; the new lease includes higher rents and the term is for 10 years ensuring steady rents from these facilities into 2034. The master lease for the original Indiana facilities was also renewed, effective April 1st, for another 10 years. Deal-wise the Company entered into a few smaller deals which were closed with cash from the balance sheet. The Company continues to search for accretive deals that will bring strong shareholder returns in both our stock price and dividends. Lastly, the Company remains disciplined and is using its excess cash to pay down debt.

For investors, the activity corresponds to elevating share level metrics. For many REIT investors, this means hope for a rising dividend, which will lift share price should the multiple hold. Over the past year, STRW has begun raising the dividend at an impressive rate.

In 2022, STRW commenced quarterly dividend payments at $0.10 per share. Since, there have been three dividend increases, increasing per share payments by 30% overall. As STRW continues to establish their business as a public REIT, they will uncover capital markets efficiencies. Growing and continuing to deleverage their balance sheet, STRW has a strong outlook.

The Bad

There is a lot to like about STRW. Between the growth pattern being established and the management team’s experience, STRW has the right pieces to build a thriving business. However, STRW’s size brings up risk factors that are worth considering.

First, the concentration risk with Infinity Healthcare is high. Accounting for most of STRW’s revenue, a potential bankruptcy with a capital partner of this significance is enough to sink a business the size of STRW. While a bankruptcy scenario doesn’t equate to the evaporation of that client entirely, it results in renegotiations of financial terms which will impair forward performance for a significant time frame. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is another example of a healthcare REIT which suffered from the bankruptcy of a highly concentrated tenant.

Infinity is a private operator, so available information is limited. The company provides management services over around 80 facilities in Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Michigan. Based on an estimated 80 facilities, this means that STRW is the primary landlord for Infinity facilities. As a small operator with a close partnership, there are advantages, including efficiently negotiating terms and closing deals. However, this is also an enormous risk, especially when your partner is a small private operator, such as Infinity.

Geographic concentration is also a concern for a company like STRW. With a concentration on just a handful of states, STRW’s portfolio is unusually exposed to issues including natural disasters, shifting geographic preferences, and demographic trends. However, other REITs successfully invest in concentrated geographies. The main investor takeaway on geographic concentration risk should be awareness, not avoidance. Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater.

A third area of concern for STRW is illiquidity. Beyond the small enterprise value, STRW is thinly traded. Volume on the stock is low, averaging less than $100,000 of total trading volume per day over the past 30 days. Trading is also lumpy, meaning volume on most days is less than $50,000. This may be a disqualifier for an investor considering a large investment in STRW.

The Ugly

STRW is a young public REIT with more experience than it leads on. The company’s management team is well qualified and has laid the foundation for a successful business focused on shareholder returns. As the company continues to establish its portfolio, surpassing 100 assets, management is focusing on efficiency and quality for shareholders. This includes using excess cash from the balance sheet to pay down debt, acquire new assets, and raise the dividend for shareholders. These three pieces of the puzzle are the recipe for success.

The company continues to grow its enterprise value, raising the dividend along the way. For shareholders, an impressive growth trajectory has been proven over the past five years. Paired with the compelling demographics story behind the senior living industry, STRW is an opportunity which has largely been overlooked by the market.

However, STRW’s risk factors are large and unique to a smaller REIT. The extreme concentration risk with Infinity paired with the stock’s illiquidity is a concern for a material investment into the company. STRW offers value and opportunity to buy, shareholders may want to proceed with caution. As the company establishes itself, STRW earns a “Hold” rating.