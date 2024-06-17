David Miller/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I covered Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) in a number of articles, most recently here. The stock is up more than 50% since my first coverage in March 2023. It rallied 33% from the beginning of the year to its peak in mid-May, following the release of very strong Q1 2024 results. However, it has subsequently given up half of its gains, falling 17% over the last two weeks.

In this article, I discuss the recent Q1 results; I revisit the crude tanker thesis, in particular examining the question of whether it is time to take some chips off the table; finally, I investigate the reasons for the recent sell-off. I conclude that Okeanis is likely to continue to offer good risk-adjusted returns, at least over the next two years.

Data by YCharts

Crude tanker market update

Crude tanker earnings remain strong in historical terms, but have been weakening. As can be seen from the following plots, spot rates have recently exhibited volatility, while 1-year TC rates have been much more stable. VLCC spot rates have generally declined over the last two weeks. For example, rates for the Middle East to China route (TD3C) have dipped from about $50,000 per day to about $30,000. Such volatility is, however, part of the game: spot rates are always subject to spikes, followed by rapid declines. The recent weakness in rates, as well as rumors of a ceasefire and an unlikely resolution of the Red Sea situation, help explain the sell-off in crude tanker equities.

Xclusiv Shipbrokers Xclusiv Shipbrokers

Overall, the crude tanker market appears well-balanced in terms of supply and demand. In the short-term, rates are therefore likely to remain stable, or decline further, in line with the usual Q3 seasonal weakness. For the trend to reverse, a new catalyst is probably needed. The return of OPEC+ volumes to the market could provide such a catalyst.

OPEC+ decision at the beginning of June to prolong its production cuts into 2025 has helped to prevent the oil market from becoming oversupplied. While this decision is short-term bearish for crude tankers, as it subtracts volumes and keeps oil prices high, thus suppressing oil demand, it is medium- and long-term bullish. First of all, the net effect on ton-miles, and thus on crude tanker rates, is likely to be muted: while overall volumes may decrease, oil has to travel longer distances, as supply is increased elsewhere, especially in the Americas, thus leading to an increase in miles traveled. Second, the increase in OPEC+ spare capacity is long-term bearish for oil prices, and bullish for crude tanker rates. This is because these volumes will have to return to the market sooner or later. It is anyone's guess when OPEC+ discipline will crack, but an end to the cuts is inevitable in the long run.

Such an event would significantly tighten tanker supply. Analysts estimate the magnitude of the cuts to be equal to about 48 VLCCs. The global VLCC fleet stood at 887 vessels at the beginning of the year. 48 tankers are equivalent to about 5% of the global fleet. This effective decrease in tanker supply would be enough to absorb any nominal supply increase due to newbuilds scheduled to enter the market over the next two years.

Tanker equities are not buy-and-hold investments due to their extreme cyclical nature. It is therefore crucial to be able to assess our current position within the cycle. We recently heard news of a significant pickup in new orders for crude tankers. This sparked speculation that the cycle is ready to turn. The reality, however, is that these new builds will not reach the market any time soon. In fact, the crude tanker fleet is hardly growing. The following numbers are provided by Pareto Securities. The VLCC segment is expected to grow by 0.6% in 2024 and 2025. Looking further ahead, the total number of newly built VLCC vessels is equivalent to only 5.5% of the existing fleet. The situation for Suezmaxes is less bullish, with an overall orderbook equivalent to 13.4% of the global fleet.

2024 2025 Later Total orderbook % of existing fleet % of existing fleet, 20Y+ % of existing fleet, 15Y+ VLCC # of ships 1 5 44 50 5.5% 17.2% 35.2% mdwt 0.3 1.5 13.7 15.5 5.6% 17.0% 35.1% Suezmax # of ships 5 26 47 78 13.4% 17.1% 37.2% mdwt 0.8 4.1 7.4 12.3 13.4% 17.0% 37.3% Aframax # of ships 7 6 18 31 4.6% 24.2% 56.2% mdwt 0.8 0.7 2.1 3.5 4.8% 23.5% 55.3% Total fleet # of ships 13 37 109 159 7.4% 19.3% 42.3% mdwt 1.9 6.3 23.1 31.3 7.0% 18.1% 38.9% Click to enlarge

Another important fact to consider is that the crude tanker fleet is aging. The current age composition is quite bullish: around 35% of tankers are 15 years or older; 17% are 20 years or older. Of course, when rates are strong, shipowners will delay scrapping until the very end. But this cannot be kept up indefinitely.

Meanwhile, asset values are still far below the highs of the previous cycle. Cleaves, for example, is forecasting a steep rise in asset value over the next 12-18 months. The value of a 5-year-old VLCC vessel was estimated at $101 million in 2023. This is predicted to rise to $117 million (high: $127 million, low: $108 million) in 2024, and then to $127 million (high: $140 million, low: $114 million) in 2025. It reached $160 million during the previous 2004-2008 cycle. Similarly, the value of a 5-year-old Suezmax vessel was estimated at $73 million in 2023. This is predicted to rise to $93 million (high: $102 million, low: $83 million) in 2024, and then to $97 million (high: $110 million, low: $85 million) in 2025. It reached $110 million during the previous 2004-2008 cycle.

Company's Presentation

Q1 2024: a strong quarter, outperforming peers

During Q1 2024, Okeanis achieved fleet-wide time charter equivalent (TCE) rates of over $63,000 per vessel per day. The whole fleet, made up of six Suezmaxes and eight VLCCs, was trading in the spot market. Spot rates were $69,000 per day for VLCCs and $57,000 for Suezmaxes. TCE rates for Suezmaxes were at a 10% premium compared with peers. Even more remarkably, TCE rates for VLCCs were at a staggering 47% premium compared with peers.

In fact, in a sense, Okeanis really has no peers. The following slide shows that Okeanis has been trouncing its competition for a long time.

Company's Presentation

Its track record of outperformance is so remarkable, that it might seem even too good to be true. The same feeling was echoed by some of the analysts during the Q&A session of the Earnings Conference Call. In the most thrilling moments of the call, it was implied that Okeanis outperformance may be rooted in the choice of more dangerous routes or in the lifting of Russian crude, perhaps even in violation of international sanctions. To these insinuations, the CEO Aristidis Alafouzos replied quite firmly, categorically denying any of the above. Instead, he provided the following explanations.

First of all, spot rates have recently outperformed. Okeanis made the prescient decision to move all its fleet to the spot market starting from Q1 2024. Second, the Alafouzos family, which still controls the majority of the company, has deep relations with charterers. Good relations matter in the shipping world. Third, the company employs a very successful strategy for positioning its vessels to take advantage of strong market conditions and minimize ballast time. The small nature of its fleet also allows the company to cherry-pick voyages that maximize profitability. For example, in Q1 Okeanis repositioned ships to the East, as it correctly anticipated that the TCE premium of West to East over local West voyages had grown too large. In addition, it took advantage of new trade routes created by the disruption in the Red Sea. It made use of VLCCs to load cargo in the Mediterranean to go East, as well as Suezmaxes sailing from the Persian Gulf around the Cape of Good Hope.

Looking ahead to Q2, the next quarter is basically guaranteed to be equally strong, despite rates for VLCC falling off since the middle of May, which could impact Q3 results. At the end of Q1, guidance for Q2 was as follows. 71% of fleet spot days for Q2 had been fixed at $70,600 per day; 82% of VLCC days had been fixed at $75,900 per day (a 50% outperformance relative to peers); 57% of Suezmax days had been fixed at $60,800 per day (a 48% outperformance).

Company's long-term strategy, valuation

The company's strategy is to return almost all its free cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends, rather than paying down its debt or increasing its fleet. This may not be welcome news for investors who are not focused on yield. I tend to disagree, for a number of reasons.

First of all, a high dividend yield is the external manifestation of internal virtue. It provides tangible proof that money is returned to shareholders, rather than being spent on management. It can also be a signal of undervaluation if the dividend yield is sustainable. Finally, in the specific case of a cyclical business, returning capital to shareholders is the only intelligent capital allocation choice (in contrast to fleet expansion) while the cycle is maturing.

For Q1, the Board declared a capital distribution of $1.10 per share, equivalent to about 90% of adjusted EPS for the quarter. Dividend payments are not subject to withholding tax. Okeanis has been consistently paying a dividend since Q1 2020. The magnitude of the dividends jumped dramatically starting at the end of 2022. For much of 2023, Okeanis was trading at a forward dividend yield in excess of 20%. With stock prices rising by more than 50%, the forward dividend yield is now likely to prove lower. Okeanis is currently trading at around $30 per share. I can see the company easily continuing to pay $4 per year in dividends over the next two years. This would imply a dividend yield of around 13%.

Reporting Period Amount perShare (USD) Q4 2021 1.15 Q1 2022 0.31 Q2 2022 0.30 Q3 2022 0.30 Q4 2022 1.25 Q1 2023 2.00 Q2 2023 1.50 Q3 2023 1.00 Q4 2023 1.06 Q1 2024 1.10 Click to enlarge

In fact, I expect rates sometimes during the current cycle to breach again the historical mark of $100k per day. For this to happen, it is only needed for demand not to fall off a cliff (e.g., as in a severe recession), while the supply fundamentals (low orderbook, aging global fleet, stricter environmental regulations) play out. Contrary to the last cycle in 2004-2008, which was driven by the rise of China, the current cycle is not so much about demand, as about supply. This makes it much more robustly predictable, as demand is more difficult to forecast than supply.

In a bullish scenario, rates could average around $100k per day. Let us see how leveraged Okeanis is in such a scenario. As a rough estimate, if TCE rates were to increase by 50%, Okeanis would have revenues of $120 million per quarter. Subtracting around $15 million of operating expenses, management fees, and G&A expenses, $10 million of depreciation and amortization expense, and $15 million of interest expense, profit would roughly double to around $80 million per quarter, or $320 million per year. With a current market capitalization of around $1 billion, Okeanis would be trading at a 30% dividend yield. Therefore, Okeanis has high leverage and still has significant upside if this bullish scenario materializes.

Conclusions

Okeanis is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the ongoing crude tanker bull market: it has one of the best and youngest fleets in the sector, high (but manageable) leverage to the upside, and excellent management. It looks more expensive than many of its peers (Pareto, for example, estimates its price to NAV at 1.21x, compared with peers around 1.0x). But, given its superior operational performance and clear capital return policy, I believe this relative premium is entirely justified.

Crude tanker rates are unlikely to rise sharply in the short term: Q3 is usually seasonally weak; besides, the majority of OPEC+ cuts will remain in place at least until October. However, I believe we are still far away from the top of the present cycle. With an investment horizon of a couple of years, the current sell-off therefore offers an opportunity for further accumulation.