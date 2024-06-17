Inflation Should No Longer Be A Concern

malerapaso

Last week's inflation data proved to be much better than expected, and that helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reach new all-time highs four days in a row last week. We took a rest on Friday, due to a disappointing consumer confidence report, but I am placing a lot less significance on these reports now than I used to because they have been politicized to a large degree on both sides of the aisle. Today, the most important thing is to re-establish the disinflationary trend, which is key to lowering borrowing costs sooner rather than later to offset the lagged impact that current rates are having on economic growth. We are now seeing signs of a softer labor market and weaker consumer spending, both of which are to be expected in concert with easing price pressures. Still, rate cuts work with the same lag that rate hikes have, which means that the Fed needs to begin the process of moving to a neutral rate well before we achieve our inflation target of 2%.

Edward Jones

It may appear that we took a step in the wrong direction on that front after last week's Fed meeting, but I think officials want to be extremely cautious that they don't fan the flames of investor enthusiasm for risk assets, which could undermine the disinflationary trend. Increasing their projection for where they see their preferred inflation rate (PCE) by year-end from 2.6% to 2.8% doesn't make a lot of sense when we have already achieved that rate as of May. It also ignores the significant improvement we saw in last month's CPI and PPI reports. The only explanation is that they want investors to account for a "higher for longer" policy rate until they see further progress on the inflation front.

Bloomberg

This does not prevent the Fed from starting to ease policy as soon as September in response to better-than-expected inflation news in July and August, which is what I expect we will see. We finally saw prices fall slightly from the previous month for the first time in three years in what is called the "supercore service index," which excludes shelter costs and has been a focal point for Fed officials.

As for shelter, it should be blatantly obvious that if we used real-time rent increases, the rate of inflation would already be at the Fed's target of 2%. The Zillow New Tenant Rent Index shows price increases of less than 1%, while the CPI and PPI use an increase of more than 5% because of their methodology.

Zillow

Because the government's calculation uses the price increases for all rents in force, it is flawed as a real-time measure of inflation, but as new rental agreements replace older ones the 5%+ increases will fall closer in line with today's of less than 1%, confirming that we would already be at target.

Edward Jones

Markets understand the lagging impact of certain components of the CPI and PCE, which is why Treasury bond yields peaked last October and the stock market has grinded higher since. I think the debate about inflation is over, but the Fed will want to be sure that other components don't flare up in the process of the shelter miscalculation catching up with current prices.

If you were wondering if there is any fuel left to power the stock market higher, the answer is a resounding yes! According to the Investment Company Institute, about $28 billion flowed into money market funds last week, bringing the total to a record $6.12 trillion. I suspect the inflow was a result of the Fed forecasting its policy rate would stay higher for longer, indicating that a rate north of 5% would be intact through year-end. Approximately $2.45 trillion of the total is held by retail investors.

Bloomberg

This will be a key source of liquidity for stocks and bonds once the Fed begins its easing cycle, which I think starts no later than September. I also expect us to see new leadership, which has yet to occur, as investors focus on those sectors and segments of the market that benefit from lower borrowing costs. That should coincide with peak performance for the technology sector.