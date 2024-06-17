anilakkus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: I rate Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) stock as a Hold for now, but see longer-term upside potential.

Calavo Growers is a leading company in the avocado industry, which procures avocados from regions including California, Mexico and other growing regions worldwide, and markets and distributes both avocados and other perishable foods globally.

The stock has seen a long-term downtrend over the past five years, with a 20% fall in the stock over the most recent year:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether the stock has the capacity for a rebound in growth going forward, taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at the most recent earnings results for Calavo Growers as released on June 10, 2024 - we can see that April 2024 net sales were down by 24% as compared to that of the prior year quarter.

However, when analysing segment performance in more detail, we can see that most recent results exclude that of the Fresh Cut business - which Calavo Growers has classified as held for sale and the same is now reported under discontinued operations.

When comparing net sales by segment to that of the prior year quarter, we see that Avocados accounted for 72% of total gross sales in the most recent quarter - which is up from that of 49% in the prior year quarter when sales from the fresh-cut products segment were included.

Net sales by segment - April 2024

Net sales by segment - April 2023

When looking at net sales of avocados from the quarter January 2021 to the most recent, we see that the same is up by 10% from that of the previous year, but remains significantly below the peak of just over $196 million that we saw for the quarter ended July 2022.

According to the company, the increase in avocado sales of $14.1 million as compared to the prior year quarter was primarily down to a rise of 28% in the sales price per carton which was partially offset by a decrease of 13% in cartons sold - Calavo Growers states that it is continuing to prioritise margin over volume in sourcing and sales decisions. Additionally, the company cites the rise in the sales price per carton as being primarily due to the strong demand for avocados.

From a balance sheet standpoint, the ratio of long-term borrowings relative to total assets saw a slight increase from that of October, but still remains low at just over 10%:

Oct 23 Apr 24 Long-term borrowings 35024 42025 Total assets 386854 411369 Long-term borrowings to total assets ratio 9.05% 10.22% Click to enlarge

From a short-term liquidity standpoint, we can see that the company's quick ratio (calculated as total current assets less inventories less prepaid expenses all over current liabilities) saw an increase from 1.10 in October 2023 to 1.60 in April 2024.

Oct 23 Apr 24 Total current assets 133370 262344 Inventories 31571 41554 Prepaid expenses 11739 8188 Current liabilities 81746 133182 Quick ratio 1.10 1.60 Click to enlarge

With a quick ratio above 1 - this indicates that the company has sufficient liquid assets to meet its current liabilities. In this regard, I take the view that Calavo Growers is in a good financial position from a liquidity standpoint.

Looking Forward and Risks

We have seen that the increase in net sales of avocados as compared to the prior year quarter has been primarily due to an increase in sales price per carton, while cartons sold have seen a decrease.

Given that Calavo Growers has stated its intention to prioritise margin over volume going forward, I take the view that the company is in a good position to capitalise on the growing demand for avocados going forward. It is estimated that avocados will become the second-most traded tropical fruit by 2030 after bananas, and it is also estimated that Mexican supply will increase by 5.2% annually to fulfill growing demand in the United States.

However, the company faces risks in the short to medium-term given ongoing investigations into the company's operations in Mexico related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the outcome of which could mean fines or other material penalties - which could reduce investor confidence in the stock. While I take the view that the company has an otherwise strong business model to capitalise on favourable growth trends in the avocado industry - the outcome of ongoing investigations and the potential impact on the stock still remains unclear.

Conclusion

To conclude, Calavo Growers has shown favourable growth in avocado net sales and the company's balance sheet looks strong. I take the view that the stock has potential for longer-term upside.

However, I would want to see further evidence that the company can bolster avocado net sales in the next quarter once again and continue earnings growth, having recovered from a loss in the prior year quarter.

Additionally, I also take the view that the trajectory of the stock will remain somewhat uncertain until there is further clarity on the outcome of the ongoing investigation relating to the company's activities in Mexico. While I take the view that the company has the potential for long-term upside, I rate the stock as a hold for the time being.