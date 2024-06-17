How To Profitably Hedge With Put Options

Jun. 17, 2024 8:51 AM ETCBUS, CDMO, ENVX, EVA, IE, IE:CA, NEXT, NOVA, PTON, RIVN, SATS
Yuval Taylor profile picture
Yuval Taylor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Buying cheap put options on horrible stocks to hedge long positions can be profitable.
  • Put options offer unlimited gains and limited losses compared to short positions, making them a possibly better hedge.
  • Selecting the right stocks to buy put options on is key, and I offer some things to look for.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Stock Evaluator: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

green hedge or Green Leaves.

SmileStudioAP/iStock via Getty Images

At the beginning of 2022 I hit on a better way than going short to hedge my long positions: buying cheap put options on stocks I expected to tank. Following this strategy was very profitable at first, since 2022

My marketplace service, The Stock Evaluator, comprehensively ranks about 10,000 stocks weekly based on a sophisticated multi-factor system with deep roots in accounting and valuation methods. It has a strong out-of-sample record: since the service began over five years ago, high-ranked stocks have consistently outperformed the market while low-ranked stocks have consistently underperformed it.


This article was written by

Yuval Taylor profile picture
Yuval Taylor
2.93K Followers

Yuval Taylor is a hedge fund manager, author, and analyst with 8 years of experience using multifactor ranking systems to buy and sell stocks. He focuses on microcaps and emphasizes evaluating every stock from as many angles as possible via algorithm. He is the leader of the investing group The Stock Evaluator.

Features of the service include a unique portfolio, a spreadsheet of nearly 10,000 stocks rated from 0 to 100 weekly, and live chat for questions.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CBUS, CDMO, ENVX, IE, NEXT, SATS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CBUS--
Cibus, Inc.
CDMO--
Avid Bioservices, Inc.
ENVX--
Enovix Corporation
EVA--
Enviva Inc.
IE--
Ivanhoe Electric Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News