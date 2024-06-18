CHY: Solid Income, Good Long-Term Record, But Not A Buy

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction

NASDAQ:CHY was incepted on May 28, 2003, and it seeks capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds.

The fund offers an attractive monthly distribution, currently at 10.45%. The investment also aims at managing risk as it invests in securities that benefit from the upward movement of equities but are less susceptible to the downside.

The fund describes its main features as:

The fund aims to provide consistent income through monthly distributions set at sustainable levels.

The fund seeks to be less susceptible to rising interest rates than traditional fixed-income funds.

It invests in a broad range of security types, such as convertibles, corporate bonds, and other fixed-income securities, to actively manage risk/reward characteristics over full market cycles.

The fund aims to use the leverage judiciously, and seeks to enhance overall returns by achieving a positive spread on investments over borrowing costs.

As per the fund's literature, "The Fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds. The fund is an enhanced fixed-income offering that seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a combination of convertibles and high-yield bonds. It provides an alternative to funds that invest exclusively in investment-grade fixed-income instruments, and it seeks to be less sensitive to interest rates by investing in lower-duration asset classes. By means of active management, we optimally and dynamically position asset classes to generate capital gains and income. We believe the broader range of security types also provides increased opportunities to manage the risk/reward characteristics of the portfolio over full market cycles.”

Other salient features of this fund are as follows:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, and its common shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “CHY.” Calamos Advisors LLC serves as the investment advisor to the fund. As of January 31, 2022, Calamos managed approximately $43 billion in assets for individuals and institutions.

The fund CHY uses a substantial amount of financial leverage, which stood at 37.87% as of May 31, 2024.

The fund is invested over 92% in the U.S. market. The rest is invested in countries such as Israel, Singapore, China, South Korea, The Netherlands, The U.K., and Ireland.

As of May 31, 2024, the fund under its management had roughly $1.282 billion in total managed assets. The net assets under common shares were $796.5 million.

The fund is an actively managed fund, and during the year 2023, it had a management fee of 0.80%. However, due to leverage, after including the interest expense, the total expense fee was quite steep at 2.84%.

Distribution yield: As of Jun.12, 2024, the distribution yield from the fund was 10.45%. It has been paying the same distribution of $0.10 per common share since Jan. 2021.

As of Jun.12, 2024, CHY's shares were trading at a premium of 8.51% to its NAV, which is similar to its 6-month or 1-year average. However, longer term, it has regularly traded at discounts as well as premiums.

The fund's NAV, as of Jun. 12, 2024, stood at $10.58, which is an improvement of 11.5% from its NAV (of $9.49) as of the last annual report (Oct. 31, 2023).

Financial Outlook

Let's look at the fund's financial health to see if the fund is earning enough to pay for the distributions. The most recent detailed report that is available to investors is the annual report for the period of Nov. 2022 – Oct. 31, 2023. However, we also have a very brief quarterly report (as of Mar. 31, 2024) to look at.

Here is what it looks like in terms of NII, Distributions, and Net Assets at the beginning and end of the statement period.

(all amounts are in US $ (except Shares Outstanding)); negative amounts are shown inside parentheses, per the Annual report, 12 months ending Oct.31, 2023. Also, we will provide a comparison with the year 2022.

Table-1:

CHYs 2023 Annual report, 12 months ending Oct. 31, 2023.

Net Investment Income

First, some terminology and definitions. The net investment income (or NII in short) is the net income that a fund earns from its investment in the form of dividends, distributions, and interests or derivatives like options, minus all of the fund's expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, commissions, and interest on leverage (if used), etc. For equity-based funds, especially in high-growth sectors like Technology, the NII is 'not' very relevant. However, for fixed-income or bond funds, it is highly relevant. For some other hybrid or sector funds, the importance of NII lies somewhere in the middle, as the distributions are met by a combination of NII and capital gains.

CHY primarily invests in convertible securities and corporate bonds. They generate substantial amounts of investment income, but due to the heavy load of expenses, including the interest burden, it is just not enough to pay any distributions. Most of the distributions come from realized capital gains. Many times, when the fund does not earn enough of realized capital gains, it can actually return the investor's money (return of capital). That happened somewhat in 2023.

Distributions

The fund states that it focuses on delivering an attractive monthly distribution while maintaining a long-term emphasis on risk management. The level of the fund's distribution can be greatly influenced by market conditions, including the interest rate environment, the individual performance of securities held by the funds, leverage, fund tax considerations, and regulatory requirements.

That said, the fund has provided quite a consistent amount of distributions on a monthly basis. There was some reduction in the distribution amount between 2018 and 2020, but since 2021, it has been paying the same amount of $0.10 per common share every month. In fact, since its inception (until Jun. 2024), the fund has paid over $25 in distributions per common share cumulatively.

The tables below show the distributions during the year 2023 and their classifications, followed by the last four years summary.

Table-2:

CHY's website

CHY's website

Table-2A: Distributions and their classifications from 2020-2023

CHY's website

CHY's website

So, is the distribution covered?

As we can observe in Table-2 above, there was no ROC (return of capital) from 2020-2022, as the fund had generated enough investment income and capital gains. However, things changed a bit as nearly 25% of the distributions were classified as ROC. However, it does not look bad at all if you account for all the four years.

Discount/Premium

The fund is currently trading at a premium of 8.51% (to its NAV, as of Jun. 12, 2024), which is in line with its short-term history of 6 months and 1-year. But longer term, it was not like this at all. In fact, CHY has traded both at discounts and premiums during different time frames.

Below is the long-term history of premium/discount for the fund. However, in addition to the premium or discount, one has to keep in mind the overall market valuation.

Also, the fund's NAV has been appreciating in 2023 and 2024, along with the broader equity market. This is mostly due to the boom in equity markets with an anticipation of rate cuts later this year and in 2025. Sure, the best time to buy was in 2022, as it was true with the rest of the market. We like the fund, but not its premium over the NAV.

Chart-1: CHY – Premium/Discount Chart (Since Inception):

CEFConnect.com

Fund's Holdings

The fund is mostly invested in convertible and fixed-income securities, with a nearly 93% exposure in the U.S. market. Convertible securities represent nearly 2/3rd of the assets, while Corporate Bonds make up nearly a quarter of the assets. The fund is highly diversified, with nearly 620 holdings, and the top 10 positions account for only about 13%. It has major holdings in the Technology and Consumer discretionary sectors, each with roughly 20% exposure. Healthcare comes in third with nearly 14% exposure. Please see the table below for top-10 holdings, asset allocation, and sector representation as of May 31, 2024.

Table-3: (Data as of 05/31/2024)

CHY's fact sheet as of 5/31/2024.

Performance and Valuation

Table-4: CHY’s long-term and short-term performance as of May.31, 2024

CHY's fact sheet as of 5/31/2024.

In the table below, we will compare performance-related metrics with several other similar funds, though each fund may have slightly different attributes. We will also include the S&P500 for the sake of broad comparison, but a comparison with the S&P500 is not valid as the two securities are quite different. The following funds are included:

(CHY)

(CHI) Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income

(NCV) Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

(AVK) Advent Convertible and Income Fund

(SPY) S&P 500 Trust

Table 5: (Data - period as specified, otherwise as of May. 31, 2024)

Item Desc. CHY CHI NCV AVK S&P 500 Fund Style Convertible, Fixed-Income Convertible, Fixed-Income Convertible, Fixed-Income Convertible, Fixed-Income Largest 500 companies Dividend Yield% (as of 06/12/2024) 10.45% 9.60% 12.52% 11.54% 1.30% Dividend Policy Monthly, Managed Monthly, Managed Monthly, Managed Monthly, Managed N/A Discount/Premium (as of 06/12/2024) +8.51% +18.58% -12.37% -1.06% n/a Annualized Return [CAGR] From 2008-2023 (mkt-prc) 8.94% 8.00% 4.21% 4.93% 9.69% Max. Drawdown (2008-2023) -48.6% -47.7% -71.8% -55.9% -48.5% Std. Deviation (2008-2023) 22.8% 21.6% 30.7% 23.3% 16.2% 10-Year CAGR (2014-2023) 8.71% 7.37% 0.97% 4.93% 11.88% 5-Year CAGR (2019-2023) 14.12% 13.11% 2.65% 10.10% 15.53% 3-Year CAGR 2021-(2023) 2.05% 0.36% -6.33% 0.21% 9.85% 1-Year CAGR (2023-2023) 20.89% 9.55% 12.67% 18.07% 26.11% Fees (excluding interest) 0.80% 0.80% 1.15% 0.98% 0.09% Leverage >37% >37% >37% >45% 0% No. of holdings 620 620 216 337 504 Assets (total) 6/13/2024 .$1.29 Billion $1.19 Billion $533 Million $772 Million $537 Billion Allocation 67% Convertibles, 25% Bonds. 67% Convertibles, 25% Bonds. 52% Convertibles, 48% Bonds. 52% Bonds, 34% Convertibles Largest 500 US companies

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current.

Note: Some of the data (e.g., number of holdings and leverage) may not be current.

Since its inception, the fund has provided an annualized return of 8.3% (on NAV). It would have been even better, but for the tough environment that this fund (as well as other fixed-income funds) has faced in the last two years. So, in a nutshell, CHY's long-term performance has been reasonably good. As such, the year 2023 was still a decent year for CHY, and it did much better than some of its peers. Both CHY and its sister fund, CHI, are commanding high premiums, though CHI’s premium is at sky-high levels for no justifiable reason. As such, CHY has performed better than CHI slightly for most time-frames that we checked. Also, one of the other comparable funds, NCV, has performed quite poorly, whichever period you may pick. So, for the convertible space, CHY appears to be the best bet. However, we do not like the 8.5% premium that it is commanding, which is a negative.

Risk Factors

Investors need to be aware of certain risk factors that are associated with this fund and CEFs in general. Risk factors could be summarized as follows:

CHY fund carries a significant amount of leverage (over 37%). That is the reason that the fund’s expenses are 2.84%, including the interest expense. Many of its underlying holdings are sensitive to the direction of interest rates. But this is not unique to CHY. Also, as of now, all indications point out that the interest rates should start declining by the year’s end. That will help the fixed-income assets in very significant terms.

The fund has less than 7% exposure to international markets. So, by and large, it is a domestic fund. It comes with its advantages as well as country specific risks, even though the U.S. has one of the largest markets in the world.

The general risks due to the worsening geopolitical situation.

Market risks: The fund has over 65% exposure to convertible securities, which tend to benefit when equities are doing well. The reverse is true as well, as was seen recently in 2022. There is still some possibility of a recession in 2024 or 2025, though most market participants expect a soft landing, but the risk cannot be ruled out. If a recession does happen, it will impact the underlying securities of this fund as well.

Concluding Thoughts

As stated earlier, CHY's past performance has been reasonably good, but the last two years’ performance has been below par and is showing in the long-term performance as well. That said, 2023 was still a positive year, and CHY did much better than its peers. Both CHY and its sister fund, CHI, are commanding high premiums, but CHI’s premium is at absurd levels for no particular reason. CHY has performed better than CHI for most of the time frames that we checked. Also, one of the comparable funds, NCV, has performed quite poorly whichever period you may pick. Even though we provided the comparison with S&P 500, that’s not an apple-to-apple comparison. The underlying assets are quite different, so we can’t expect similar results. For income-seeking investors, CHY is a decent fund, but we do not like its >8% premium. We think, by paying the premium, investors would be giving up the equivalent of roughly 8-months worth of income. However, if the premium comes down to near zero, we would be interested in buying this fund.