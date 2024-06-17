Novavax: Bird Flu And COVID-19 Headlines Trigger Rally

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Novavax has seen a surge in stock price due to recent COVID-19 and bird flu vaccine developments, reaching over $27 per share.
  • The company is making headlines with updates on their COVID-19 vaccine, bird flu vaccine, and potential FDA approval, with upcoming catalysts expected.
  • Investors need to consider competition risks, but potential for Novavax to generate revenue and validate their vaccine technology with upcoming clinical trials.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Compounding Healthcare get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Blood collection tubes H5N1 test positive results,Medical health concept

JUN LI

It has been just over a month since my last Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) article, where I highlighted the company's recent partnership deal with Sanofi (SNY) and updated my NVAX strategy. At that time, the company had mentioned

Thank you for reading my research on Seeking Alpha. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please check out my subscription marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare, and sign up for a free trial.  

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.75K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVAX, MRNA, PFE, SNY, GSK, NVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVAX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVAX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News