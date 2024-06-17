Liudmila Chernetska

Viking Therapeutics: Weighing the Future of Weight Loss

I last covered Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in March within an overview of the obesity treatment landscape. I was encouraged by Viking's subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP dual agonist, VK2735. Phase 2 data demonstrated robust weight loss, with 35 patients losing 13.1% (placebo-adjusted) of their baseline weight after just 13 weeks. In March, Viking revealed data for their oral, once-daily GLP-1/GIP dual agonist. Placebo-adjusted weight loss was 3.3% after 34 days. So, Viking is positioning themselves to take advantage of, what could be, a $130 billion market by 2030. Of course, Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) are the leaders in this market with their subcutaneous GLP-1 (Wegovy) and GLP-1/GIP (Zepbound) agonist offerings, respectively. Neither company's production can meet the demand. Both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are investing billions of dollars to boost production.

Goldman Sachs gives a nuanced insight into the obesity market in a recent Seeking Alpha article. They proposed that both Novo and Eli Lilly are likely to "retain ~80% of global market share through 2030, thanks to first-mover advantage, heavy capital deployment, and other factors." So, success in the obesity market, at least in the first decade, is far more about strategy and logistics than it is about data. Think back to the market for COVID vaccines when the pandemic was at its worst. The smaller, inexperienced company, Novavax (NVAX), was no match to Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), and Moderna (MRNA), and it had nothing to do with the data the vaccines generated. Granted, the pandemic was short-lived. When it comes to the obesity market, which figures to be significant over a long period of time, supply will eventually meet demand. Until then, Novo and Eli Lilly are likely to maintain their "duopoly."

Within this context, some of the focus should now turn to Viking's ability to strategize ahead of a challenging and complex market launch. Brian Lian, Viking's CEO, addressed the supply/demand challenges during a recent earnings call.

When we look at the currently approved drugs that are difficult to start because of shortages. So I think all doses, it's relevant to today. With respect to overall, what is the -- where the great shortage. I mean, they're -- throughout the supply chain, solvents, whatever is needed for solid-phase synthesis fill and finish materials. So it's a pretty thorough shortfall right now. But again, we don't think that's going to be a terminal state for this class of compounds. When you look at the market opportunity, that incentive is pretty high to figure out these problems.

Naturally, investors and analysts will speculate on potential M&A or partnership deals. While the company is clearly open to discussion, it may be too early for handshakes. When asked specifically about the prospects of an acquisition or partnership, Lian responded:

I think more data is always helpful to potential partners, but we don't view it as gating for us to have meaningful conversations. And I'm not sure it's necessarily gating for others to have meaningful conversations with us. But generally, the larger partners like to see more data as programs evolve. But again, not a -- I don't think that's a mandatory requirement right now.

Clearly, these are very safe responses. For the time being, Viking has sufficient funds to advance these obesity assets to Phase 3. Beyond that, it will cost a significant amount of money to bring production to levels consistent with demand upon marketization. Furthermore, investors may be growing weary of their lead clinical candidate, VK2809, a thyroid beta agonist, for the treatment of MASH. Moving this drug to Phase 3 and subsequent marketization is expected to be costly (and reduce the resources available for obesity treatment development), and the MASH market may not be as lucrative as the obesity market, especially since a thyroid beta agonist is already available.

Financial Health

As of March 31, Viking reported $195.579 million in cash and cash equivalents. Short-term investments total $767.397 million. Viking has very few liabilities. Its operating costs for Q1 was $34 million. Because Viking is not profitable, I will estimate the cash runway based on historical figures. If we divide their most liquid assets (cash and short-term investments) by their quarterly cash burn, this comes out to seven years of cash runway. However, investors should anticipate rising costs as Viking progresses their drugs through late-stage trials in obesity and MASH.

Five Questions, Risk/Reward Analysis, and Investment Recommendation

To summarize, Viking's stock presents both opportunity and risk. VK2735's obesity data is strong so far, but the company is still in its early stages and the market is complex. The clinical, regulatory, and market risks, particularly the latter, cannot be ignored. As a result, it is difficult to envision Viking going it alone, and the time has come for the company to chart its course.

In my Five Questions (in the image above), I came across some important distinctions. One, it's reasonable to believe Novo and Eli Lilly may command, at least, 50% of the market come 2030. Heck, one could (and has) estimate an 80% "duopoly." Also, I believe it is best to temper expectations that Viking will be able to easily capitalize on a large market simply because they are in it. Finally, it is still quite early for Viking in terms of obesity. Its Phase 2 drug has around a 25% chance of FDA approval based on the historical outcomes of past metabolic drugs, although one should figure that VK2735 has favorable odds relative to historical data (e.g., we already know that GLP-1/GIP are efficacious in treating obesity).

Viking Therapeutics' stock ("Buy") is an appealing Quadrant 1 investment (high risk/high reward) and fits well in a barbell portfolio where an investor allocates 90% of their funds to low-risk assets, like Treasuries and broad market ETFs, with the remaining 10% dedicated to generating alpha. I believe Viking's stock is currently reasonably priced, with significant upside potential in the coming years, but it also carries significant risks. As always, investors benefit from maintaining a diversified portfolio to mitigate idiosyncratic risks that often spell ruin.