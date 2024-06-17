Yuji Sakai

Now that elections are done and dusted in India, investor focus should turn to policymaking in the ‘Modi 3.0’ regime. If the consistency of recent Cabinet appointments is any indication, policy continuity is likely on the cards – a key reason for India’s key equity indices notching record highs last week.

While large-caps stand to benefit, investors with a higher risk tolerance might also consider a smaller-cap vehicle like iShares’ MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) as a ‘higher beta’ play on another five years of PM Modi (see prior SMIN coverage here and here). The numbers speak for themselves - India’s largest cap stocks have ceded share to their small/mid-cap counterparts at an accelerated rate throughout PM Modi’s last two terms.

Edelweiss

Fundamentally, the case for small/mid-cap outperformance lies in their ability to sustain a pace of earnings growth, which, in recent history, has run at double that of larger caps. Underlying this runway is India’s progress in becoming more connected physically (e.g., via infrastructure and highway networks) and virtually (e.g., higher penetration of internet connections and bank accounts, etc). Along with many of the reforms implemented throughout PM Modi’s terms (e.g., bankruptcy code, real estate regulations, digitalization, etc.), doing business in India has become easier and profits a lot more ‘democratized’ across the corporate landscape. Another five years of progress here, even minus the ‘big bang’ factor reforms we would have seen if PM Modi had achieved his targeted majority, bodes well for India’s nominal GDP growth runway and by extension, equity returns.

Edelweiss

On the valuation side, many of the concerns seem overblown. Yes, small/mid-caps trade at a premium multiple to the large caps, but the group has also delivered significantly higher earnings growth. As for concerns about the rising participation of domestic retail, it’s worth keeping in mind that India is coming off a very low base of equity ownership. Plus, Indian demographics skew a lot younger, and as this group, who tend to be a lot more open to equities over property and gold (the preferred investment destinations of previous generations), gains purchasing power, the domestic small/mid-cap bid will only grow from here. Looking ahead, the upcoming budget (July) and monsoon season will be major near-term catalysts for SMIN, while a potential monetary policy pivot later this year will also be worth looking out for.

Data by YCharts

SMIN Overview – The Go-to Indian Small/Mid-Cap Vehicle

The capitalization-weighted iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stands out within the US-listed ETF universe for being the only pure-play Indian small/mid-cap tracker (for context, SMIN’s stock universe spans capitalizations as high as $3.8bn, placing it well within mid-cap territory). Though there are factor ETFs like WisdomTree’s India Earnings Fund (EPI) and VanEck’s India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) with some small/mid-cap exposure as well, the vast majority of their portfolios remain in the larger cap names.

iShares

Fundamentally, SMIN also offers a very competitive 0.79% expense ratio (a discount to both EPI and GLIN) – despite the higher execution challenges associated with managing an Indian small/mid-cap portfolio. The other notable here is SMIN’s significantly larger asset base at $955m (more than triple what it was when I last covered the name), which has, in turn, contributed to better liquidity and a much narrower ~9bps bid/ask spread. So on fee structure and execution, SMIN ranks very highly - even relative to its larger-cap ETF peers.

iShares

SMIN Portfolio – A Broader Cross-Section of India’s Smaller Public Listings

At the sector level, there remain elements of concentration within the SMIN portfolio. Industrials are now an even larger exposure at 24.6%, while the cyclical Materials sector has been downsized quite significantly to 14.4%. Less cyclical sectors like Financials (up to 16.2%) and Consumer Discretionary (up to 14.9%) now feature more heavily in the portfolio, while Health Care is broadly unchanged at 10.1%. On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors account for an expanded 80.3% of the total portfolio, so investors should be mindful of SMIN’s sector profile.

iShares

The single-stock breakdown is, however, a lot more spread out. For one, the portfolio breadth has been expanded significantly to over 500 holdings. Position sizing has also been kept at strictly below 2% - the new largest holding, electronics manufacturing company Dixon Technologies, is a ~1.2% allocation. This entails better single-stock diversification, but it also means the SMIN portfolio, unlike more stable larger cap counterparts, gets reshuffled quite a bit at every rebalance.

iShares

SMIN Performance – Maximum Reward per Unit of Risk

Having picked up momentum leading into and throughout the election period, SMIN has now gained +13.9% year-to-date – one to two percentage points ahead of comparable large-cap trackers like INDA. Zooming out, SMIN’s performance margin over INDA has been even wider, with its rate of compounding over the last three and five years now at an annualized +13.4% and +14.7%, respectively. Note that this comes despite its wider tracking error (a function of the various costs associated with investing in India, as well as the relatively less liquid small/mid-cap universe it operates in). Only higher cost factor ETFs like EPI, which also allocates to the small/mid-cap space (~26% small/mid-cap vs. ~74% large-cap), has outperformed, though, over a longer ten-year period, SMIN still has a slight performance edge.

iShares

As its trailing distribution yield currently runs at zero, fund returns are solely dependent on capital appreciation. And understandably so, given many of SMIN’s portfolio constituents have been growing their earnings at a rapid pace. Throughout fiscal year 2024, for instance, Indian small/mid-cap earnings ran at almost double the pace of large-caps. This margin isn’t at all unusual in bull markets – in fact, previous upcycles have seen the segment outperform by even larger margins. Consensus sees more legs to the small/mid-cap outgrowth, so in the context of 20-30% earnings growth through fiscal 2025/2026, SMIN’s ~29x trailing P/E multiple is perhaps not all that pricey.

Edelweiss

No Stopping the Boom in India’s Smaller Caps

India looks set for policy continuity post-election, which bodes particularly well for its higher-beta small/mid-cap segment. Relative to its strong earnings growth, SMIN’s portfolio isn’t priced all that expensively, either. This compelling macro/micro setup entails plenty of upside for SMIN investors through the next five years of ‘Modi 3.0’. In the meantime, the India story isn’t short of near-term catalysts; potential market movers such as next month’s budget and the upcoming monsoon season will be worth keeping an eye on.