Is Earnings Growth Strong Enough To Sustain The Market Rally?

da-kuk

Markets have been hitting record highs amid speculation about cooling inflation and the potential timeline for rate cuts. Damian Fernandes, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with TD Asset Management, says while much of the focus has been on macroeconomic factors, a key market driver has been strong corporate earnings.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - Markets have been hitting all-time highs on the promise of cooling inflation, the eventual rate relief from the US Federal Reserve. But are corporate earnings actually justifying these valuations? Joining us now to discuss, Damian Fernandes, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with TD Asset Management. Damian, great to have you back on the show.

Damian Fernandes - Always a pleasure, Greg.

Greg Bonnell - We have been obsessed with inflation, with rates, what central banks are going to do next. It ends up in every story and narrative about the markets. But, fundamentally, how are things looking? What are the earnings telling us?

Damian Fernandes - Well, the earnings-- we've been in earnings growth and earnings bull markets since last year - Q2 last year. So let's put some numbers to that. Q2 of 2023 was the decline, the bottom, in earnings. Earnings were negative. And every quarter since-- Q3, Q4, Q1, the remaining quarters expected for this year - we've seen earnings growth. You talked about at the start, the market's so focused on these narratives, these big macro narratives, about what's happening with inflation, and what are rates doing, and geopolitical risk. We're in a bull market in earnings, and hence it's keeping the Occam's Razor approach. The reason markets are at new all-time highs is because earnings are at new all-time highs.

Greg Bonnell - And we just showed the audience a historical earnings trend chart that you brought along. Maybe we'll throw it back up there again. Tell us what we're looking at here and what these bars are telling us.

Damian Fernandes - Sure. You can see that right there-- the top half of that is sales, and the bottom is earnings. And I've just kind of highlighted how earnings were negative last year. And ever since then, we've had progressive sequential earnings growth.

And so I guess at this point, right, when the conditions that are supportive for markets-- falling inflation, rising global activity, earnings delivery-- I'm not surprised. I think we're having a very conventional bull market.

Greg Bonnell - The other narrative that has been commonplace in the market is, yes, we saw the S&P 500, the Nasdaq hit new highs day after day, week after week. It's all been about tech. It's been about a handful of stocks when we look at the market breadth. What is that looking like?

Damian Fernandes - Last year, it was about that right? Last year, the acronym Magnificent Seven, it did hold water. What I mean by that is that-- I showed you the earnings chart last year. The first half of last year, we had an earnings recession.

So what normally happens in earnings recessions is that the market gravitates to the places where you actually see growth. Last year, the only game in town was the Magnificent Seven because through the secular benefits of AI, which was moving up their top line and earnings. And so you did actually see pretty strong earnings growth in those names. And so you had a collection of investors moving towards that.

This year, the Magnificent Seven is no longer monolithic. Two of the seven are underperforming the market. And while the rest are holding in, there's much more breadth, right? My term last year, you had bad breadth. And by that, I mean the market just didn't see the same participation.

You had a lot of stocks that were up. They just weren't up to the same degree as the Magnificent Seven. This year, you're just seeing the average stock in the S&P is up. And the Mag Seven, some of them are lagging.

Last year, there was the narrative that we're having a very unconventional market, right, that's led by the Mag Seven. I thought it was actually pretty run-of-the-mill. And what I mean by that is that in the early stages of a bull market, what normally leads? Early cyclicals lead-- semiconductors, housing stocks, media.

All of those sectors had actually bottomed all the way back in late 2023. As economic growth progresses and people are more comfortable with the recovery, you start seeing this transition from early cyclicals to mid-to-late cyclicals. Financials are really high on that list because one of the biggest benefits for financials, if we don't go into recession, is you have better loan loss or lesser loan loss provisions.

So financial companies should start seeing earnings growth, plus net interest margins are stable and are improving. I think financials have-- and you have below-market valuations. Industrials are tied to the secular theme that I'm pretty sure many of your guests are talking about related to AI. And I guess tied onto that is utilities because the 40% of incremental energy demand in the US is now going to come from these data centers.

And these data centers are energy hogs. And so if you're a utility that can provide energy to them, you should see a pretty significant uplift. Utilities have also been beaten up, so there is a valuation argument there, too.

Greg Bonnell - If we're talking cyclicals, early cyclicals, late cyclicals, where we are in the economy-- some people start thinking, OK, the S&P 500, obviously, has had a pretty great run. The TSX Composite Index-- could it play catchup?

Damian Fernandes - I think the TSX, too, is-- think about the TSX and what comprises our biggest sectors. The composition of the 60, of the TSX, the last time I looked, it was over 60% between financials, energy, and materials. Those are all, by definition, late cyclical sectors, right?

They're all beholden to what's happening in commodity prices, what the Federal Reserve and central banks are doing, what's happening with growth in China. And so all of those sectors, what normally happens, if people are more convinced about an economic recovery, commodity prices start getting a bid.Energy is $75 today. WTI was $75 last year. Hard for energy companies to make money when what they're beholden to, the price of what they sell is below. But if the recovery ensues, you should start seeing more of these commodity prices hopefully catch a bid, and that'll be beneficial to these late cyclicals. I could actually see--

Greg Bonnell - Yeah, we started to talk about earnings growth, right? I believe you brought a chart, too, showing S&P 500 and TSX earnings growth.

Damian Fernandes - I think charts sometimes just convey a lot. And, look, this is pretty simple. The white line is the S&P earnings from the last five years. They've outpaced the green line. The green line is TSX earnings.

The reason the S&P has outperformed the TSX is because earnings growth has been faster in the S&P. TSX earnings are actually below where they peaked all the way back in 2022. And that's because commodity prices benefited at that time from geopolitical conflict. And then oil prices have come off. And that's why the green line has fallen.But if commodity prices continue to increase as people are more convinced about economic growth returning, you should start seeing that play catchup. So I wouldn't be surprised if a year from now, if we see the TSX actually doing much better.

Greg Bonnell - I want to get your take on the inflation print from this morning. Clearly, the markets are pleased. It seems like the Goldilocks scenario that people have been waiting for, that you could raise the cost of borrowing, you could tame inflation, not do too much damage to the economy, and then you're back off to the races again. Is this how we should be reading this? Or is there some skepticism?

Damian Fernandes - I think, look, we're having-- the most interesting thing about why markets are bid today is that inflation can fall for two reasons, really. It could be demand-- demand actually collapses, and that leads to disinflationary impulse. Or you have a supply improvement. What we're seeing is actually to the benefit-- and I'm pretty sure the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada are rejoicing on this is that we're having good disinflation trends.

What I mean by that is that the disinflation we're seeing from 9% inflation back in 2022 to 3% today has been supply-driven-- more supply of labor, less cost of goods. And I think that continues. I'm not surprised why the market is up today. The inflation print was supported by really good underlying inflationary pressure, particularly from housing, which people were waiting for it to actually turn. And that's coming that way.

So this probably-- look, I think the Federal Reserve is on track for two rate cuts this year. The Bank of Canada has already started. Look, we're past peak. If I think about rate mountain, all central banks globally scaling up the rate mountains, we're on the other side of that.

The Bank of Canada, the ECB, the Swiss National Bank, they've all started cutting rates. The Fed's on track to do so. Those are generally-- if growth is stable and we're cutting rates, that's supportive for equity prices globally.

Original Post