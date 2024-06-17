Tesla: Insurance, Network, And FSD Are A $195.15B Untapped Revenue Stream

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s $25K Model 2 project is still ongoing, leading to a 36.61% stock rise since its lows after reports of its potential cancellation.
  • Tesla aims to sell 20M cars by 2030 and start producing $25K vehicles by 2025, while also expanding into AI, robotics, and vertical integration.
  • Tesla outperforms BYD Company in operating and net income margins, FCF, and cash reserves. EU tariffs on Chinese EVs reduce BYD's pricing advantage.
  • At full potential, FSD, Insurance, and Tesla Charging Network could add revenue streams totaling $195.15B.
  • Tesla's fair stock price is estimated at $239.95, with a potential future price of $494.82 by 2029, indicating strong growth potential. The stock is rated a "strong buy."

Tesla electric vehicles awaiting preparation for sale. Tesla EV Model 3, S and X are a key to a cleaner and greener environment.

jetcityimage

Thesis

In my previous article on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), I covered news that said that Tesla had scrapped its affordable Tesla Model 2 project (which is Tesla's $25K car) and will focus on the RoboTaxi (an autonomous taxi) project. This

