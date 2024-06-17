jetcityimage

Thesis

In my previous article on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), I covered news that said that Tesla had scrapped its affordable Tesla Model 2 project (which is Tesla's $25K car) and will focus on the RoboTaxi (an autonomous taxi) project. This article, which Reuters originally published, sent shockwaves through Tesla's stock. Nevertheless, the stock recovered a little and, since then, its price has risen by around 4.80%.

In that article, I explained why Tesla could survive without a $25K car offering by demonstrating through a model that if Tesla sold 3.89M cars by 2029 with an average price across all models of $58K, the fair stock price would be $255.68, and the future stock price for year 2029, 555.55.

Nevertheless, Tesla announced that it hadn't scrapped its affordable EV project, which helped push the stock up by 36.61%. Nonetheless, Tesla's stock remains 26.38% down year over year.

After re-evaluating Tesla, I arrived at a fair price estimate of $239.95 and a future price estimate of $494.82. This last one implies annual returns of 29.8% throughout 2024-2029. Therefore, I reiterate my "strong buy" rating on Tesla.

Overview

Growth Plan

Tesla's growth plan is already widely known: They plan to sell 20M cars by 2030 and start building $25K vehicles (the Model 2) as soon as 2025 to achieve that target.

Furthermore, Tesla has also been vertically integrating across the years, it now produces its batteries, as well as offering its charging network, insurance, solar panels, etc. In the future, Tesla is planning to become an AI giant, as well as selling robots. As you may have noticed, Tesla's main growth motor is innovation which could be said that, if taken out, Tesla would be worth nothing.

How Does Tesla Compare Against Competitors?

Tesla's main competitor is the Chinese car company BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF). Starting with the financial condition, Tesla has more positive points than BYD. For instance, Tesla's operating margin, net income margin, free cash flow, and cash reserves are superior to those of BYD. BYD has a 2.88% higher gross margin than Tesla, which has a gross margin of 17.77%. Then BYD's free cash flow margin stands at 7.50% which is 0.70% superior to that of Tesla, which stands at 6.8%.

Now, one of the interesting parts, is which company has the cheapest cars? The answer is BYD. In the US, for instance, BYD offerings are on average 26.45% cheaper than those of Tesla. Meanwhile, in Europe, BYD is 12.70% cheaper, in China BYD products are 64.12% cheaper, and in Latin America, BYD is 22.68% cheaper.

Author's Calculations

The EU puts a 17.4% tariff on BYD

On June 12, the EU decided to impose tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese EVs, and it depends on whether the automaker in question accepted to cooperate with the EU investigation or not. BYD, for instance, decided to comply, so they were stuck with a reduced tariff of 17.4%. This is what made BYD lose its pricing edge in Europe, since now, the average price of its lineup stands at $76K (17.4% from the previous $65K) which is 2.49% higher than the average price of Tesla's $75K.

If the same happens in the US, BYD's average lineup price of $36K, will jump to $42.29K, which shorten BYD's pricing advantage on Tesla from 26.45% cheaper, to just 13.67%. This is enough considering that BYD's cheapest models are tiny cars that will probably fail to gain appeal in the US, a country where it's more common to see pickups and SUVs.

Yes, I know that these tariffs could be easily evaded just by installing factories on European soil, however, BYD and the other Chinese EV companies will need to pay for higher labor, higher electricity, higher water costs, and costlier supply chains. Additionally, they will need to bargain a lot with strong syndicalist work markets such as Germany, Sweden, and France.

Industry Outlook & Addressable Market

The EV market is expected to generate $623.3B in revenues for 2024. Thereafter, it will grow at a 9.82% CAGR until 2028, the year at which this market should be generating around $906.7B in revenues.

Then, the global EV charging infrastructure market was estimated to be valued at $25.83B in 2023, and it's expected to reach $123B in 2030, thus showcasing a 25.4% CAGR throughout that period.

Finally, the global PV inverter market was valued at $13.09B for 2023 and is expected to grow at an 18.3% CAGR throughout 2030, a year at which this market should attain a valuation of $42.44B.

In short, Tesla's current addressable market stands at around $662.22B, but for 2030, if Tesla manages to get the full potential of FSD, charging network, and insurance (calculated in the section labeled as "Tesla has Three Untapped Revenue Streams") by 2030, its TAM could go up to $1.26T.

Tesla Close to Getting Permission to Sell Its FSD Software in China

On May 30, it came to the news that Tesla was close to getting a license to sell their FSD software in China. This would enable Tesla to test its FSD software on public roads and even sell it as an upgrade to Chinese customers.

I have researched for opinions on Tesla's FSD improvement over the years, and I have found that many people say that Tesla's FSD has improved a lot. It can now drive to a place on its own, respond to traffic signals, etc. Nevertheless, most people decide to use it on highways during long trips. Nevertheless, I think that the best indication that Tesla's FSD has gained appeal is the number of miles it has driven, which has gone up by a quarter.

Nevertheless, it's important to mention that autopilot may have more appeal in places such as the US, Latin America, and Asia, since in most European cities, there is a working public transport system that helps reduce the amount of traffic on the street, as well as that distances, are not that huge as in cities such as Los Angeles or Shanghai.

Drive Tesa

Tesla has three untapped revenue streams:

1) One of the largest charging networks: Tesla has one of the largest BEV charging networks in the world, which has given the company more leverage to sell its cars. The average energy cost of the cheapest Tesla car to the most expensive to charge is $1.55K per year. Since only 16% of BEV owners charge their cars outside their homes, this means that the remaining Tesla owners could be generating the company a revenue of $11.84B for 2030 by charging their cars.

Nevertheless, even cars that aren't Tesla can use their charging network. It's expected that by 2030 there will be 228M EVs on the road. Meanwhile, if I sum up all the cars I am expecting Tesla to sell from 2024 to 2030 plus the ones sold in 2023 and 2022, there would be approximately 47.77M Teslas in the world by 2030. This would be around 20% of all the EVs projected to be on the roads for 2030.

So, there would be 180.22M non-Tesla EVs by 2030, and if just 20% of those (26.04M vehicles) use Tesla's charging network, that would mean an additional $55.86B in revenues, which would mean 67.70B in total charging network revenue.

Interior

2) The most advanced FSD system: Tesla sells its FSD system as a $99/month subscription. However, this service is currently only available in the U.S. and Canada and is close to being released for the Chinese market. However, in the future where this service is available everywhere in the world, I calculate that it could bring in around $56.75B in revenues if all cars that I am expecting to be delivered get this service.

3) Insurance: This is perhaps one of the most important (and realistic) growth motors that the company has, since Tesla could offer better price-adjusted policies thanks to the information it collects through its cars. Furthermore, Tesla could also sell that information to insurers at the price they wish. I calculate that if Tesla's average insurance price is $1,480 per month, and all the cars I am expecting to be delivered get their insurance directly with Tesla, this would bring in around $70.70B in revenues.

The total: Summing these revenue streams together, Tesla has an untapped $195.15B revenue stream. If Tesla achieves this hypothetical target by 2030, it would be generating around 33.87% of Tesla's total revenue (supposing that my estimates for car deliveries, leasing, and solar are met. This is the reason why Tesla should never be valued as a "car company" since none of the traditional auto companies offer these services, nor do they sell solar panels. Tesla, in other words, is a conglomerate whose main business is in cars.

Nevertheless, I am not going to use these numbers in the valuation section that I will discuss since to do that, I would first need to see that Tesla is making the right moves for tapping into this hypothetical revenue stream. When that happens, I will add them to my Tesla valuation.

Valuation

I will value Tesla through a discounted cash flow ("DCF") model. The first step is determining a set of assumptions. The first one is the WACC, which I calculated using the already-known formula. The resulting WACC was 13.63%.

Then, D&A expenses throughout the projection will be calculated with a margin tied to revenue, which is 5.14%.

TABLE OF ASSUMPTIONS (Current data) Assumptions Part 1 Equity Market Price 566,020.00 Debt Value 9,911.00 Cost of Debt 2.05% Tax Rate -55.40% 10y Treasury 4.434% Beta 1.55 Market Return 10.50% Cost of Equity 13.84% Assumptions Part 2 CapEx 9,603.00 Capex Margin 10.14% Net Income 13,613.00 Interest 203.00 Tax -4,853.00 D&A 4,867.00 Ebitda 13,830.00 D&A Margin 5.14% Revenue 94,745.0 R&D Expense Margin 25.81% Click to enlarge

The first part of Tesla's revenue protection is its car sales. Although Tesla plans to start production of $25K cars by 2025, this will probably be only a reality in the U.S., since in Europe, for example, the average price of Tesla's lineup is $75.05K, which is 53.37% more than in the U.S.

Then, Tesla's main markets are the USA (which contributes to 47.74% of revenues), and China (contributing to 22.95%). The rest of the world contributes to about 31.45% of Tesla's revenue.

Currently, for 2024, Tesla's average price in the world is $57.19K. So, my main assumption here will be that Tesla is going to cut prices at a 7.7% annual pace. This will lead Tesla's USA lineup to sell at an average price of $25K. However, on a global scale, the average price will be $35.36JK.

The next step is predicting car deliveries from this price cut because if Tesla becomes cheaper, it's logical that they will be easier to sell. My original prediction was that Tesla's car deliveries would increase by 35.5% annually, however, for this time I will make that number decrease by 1% annually. These inputs yielded the following results:

Average Price (In USD) Units Sold (Thousands of cars) Change in price % Change in Units Sold % 2019 55.00 367.2 -17.3% 50.4% 2020 48.00 499.0 -12.7% 35.9% 2021 60.98 935.5 27.0% 87.5% 2022 58.00 1,313.86 -4.9% 40.4% 2023 61.96 1,800.00 6.8% 37.0% 2024 57.19 2,421.00 -7.7% 34.5% 2025 52.79 3,232.04 -7.7% 33.5% 2026 48.72 4,282.45 -7.7% 32.5% 2027 44.97 5,631.42 -7.7% 31.5% 2028 41.51 7,349.00 -7.7% 30.5% 2029 38.31 9,516.95 -7.7% 29.5% 2030 35.36 12,229.29 -7.7% 28.5% Click to enlarge

For the charging network and solar, I put them to grow in line with their market. Which means that they will grow by 25.40% and 18.33% annually. Meanwhile, leasing, since it's impossible to predict, will grow at a 2% rate, in line with inflation.

On the other hand, I found that Geico and other insurance companies, charge around $1.49K in annual premiums to insure a Tesla. This means that Tesla's insurance needs to go to that level for it to be competitive. Therefore, I will assume that this is the premium Tesla is going to charge per car. Then I found that around 17% of Tesla buyers (where Tesla insurance is available) opt to get their insurance policy directly with Tesla. Therefore, I will project Tesla's insurance revenue by multiplying that 17% by the number of cars I am expecting Tesla to deliver and then by the $1.49K price at which Tesla should set the premiums.

Then, for the FSD revenue, I found that around 20% of Tesla buyers decided to purchase the FSD. The FSD subscription currently costs $99/month, which is a big discount from the previous $199/month. So, what I have done to predict the revenue of this product is multiplying that 20% by the expected card deliveries and then multiplying the result by $1.18K ($99*12).

These calculations yielded the following results:

Sales of Vehicles Leasing Insurance FSD Subscription Charging Network Solar 2023 - 2,120.0 3,383.3 - 1,740.0 5,112.0 2024 138,454.8 2,162.4 4,158.2 542.8 2,182.0 6,049.0 2025 170,604.7 2,205.6 5,490.3 1,267.4 2,736.2 7,157.8 2026 208,645.2 2,249.8 7,271.4 2,227.5 3,431.2 8,469.8 2027 253,242.1 2,294.8 9,570.6 3,490.1 4,302.7 10,022.4 2028 305,033.9 2,340.7 12,503.5 5,137.7 5,395.6 11,859.5 2029 364,602.4 2,387.5 16,210.7 7,271.4 6,766.0 14,033.3 Growth Rate % 2.00% 25.40% 18.33% Click to enlarge

Now, it's time to calculate net income. I will start with the cost of revenues, for 2023, the gross margin was 17.77%, and I will maintain this number throughout the projection.

Then, selling & administrative expenses will be calculated via the variations in full-time employees. I found that in 2023 Tesla spent around $40K per employee, and that between 2021-2024TTM, they have hired at an average of 23.23K per year. So, throughout the project, I will maintain that hiring pace, which ultimately will increase general expenses up to $10.40K per year by 2029.

For R&D expenses, what I will do is to maintain the current expense ratio of 25.81% of gross income.

Now it comes to short-term debt and long-term debt. To do this, I will explain something that will also answer a question many people have asked me throughout my coverage. Tesla's current capacity is at 2.35M vehicles per year, which narrowly covers my estimates for 2024. Gigafactory Mexico is expected to increase that capacity to 4.35M, which covers my estimates up to 2026.

To achieve my 2030 target, Tesla would need to build 2 more Gigafactories like the one in Mexico (which supposedly is going to cost $10B) before 2027 (this adds $20B in debt). Then, another one should be ready by Q1 2029 (which should add another $10B in debt) and the last two must be operational by Q1 2030 (another $10B in debt load). So, in the end, Tesla would need to invest around $50B in new factories to meet my 2030 vehicle production estimate. At the end of this hypothetical expansion, Tesla's production capacity would be 12.35M vehicles per year.

The Gigafactory Mexico has been building since December 20, 2023. So if it's ready for Q1 2025, that would mean that at maximum its building could last for 16 months. And it's not the first time Tesla builds a factory in such a short time.

Then, I found that currently, Tesla is paying around 2.05% in debt interest, however, when interest rates were lower (precisely during 2019), Tesla paid an interest on debt of around 4.97%. The reason behind that nonsense is that credit agencies improved Tesla's credit rating in 2023.

Lastly, I implement the tax credit that Tesla receives, which is around 55.40% of its before-taxes earnings. I predict that Tesla will continue to enjoy this benefit until the EV Industry is at pace to become the new "legacy auto industry." This will probably take more time, since traditional automakers such as Toyota Motor Company (TM) decided to focus on hybrid cars instead of BEVs.

Author's Calculations

Now, before going to the results, CapEx will be calculated with a margin tied to revenue of 10.14%, and perpetuity growth rate is 1.724%, which is the result of dividing the result in 32.45% free cash flow growth rate by its difference with the WACC (32.45%/(32.45%-13.63%)).

Then, the way I am going to calculate the potential future stock price for Tesla. To do this, I will first obtain the future enterprise value by summing the undiscounted cash flows that are highlighted in green in the DCF model.

Then I need to calculate which could be the future value of the elements that compose equity. Marketable securities, short-term debt, and long-term debt were already calculated in the net income projection stage. Therefore, the only remaining aspect is current assets. For this last one, I will assume again annual growth rate of 11.77% which is in line with its performance during 2022-2024TTM. It's worth noting that I am reluctant to use data from 2020 and 2021 since it would spike the number up because consumers had a lot in savings and stimulus checks, and it's inappropriate to assume that will happen again.

Lastly, concerning the perpetuity growth rate, it was calculated by dividing the resulting FCF growth rate of 32.45% by the difference between it and the WACC (32.45%/32.45%-13.63%). The resulting perpetuity growth rate was 1.72%.

Author's Calculations

As you can see, the estimated present fair price per share is $239.95, which is 35.2% above the current stock price of $177.48. The estimated future stock price at which the stock could be in 2029 is $494.82, which translates into 29.8% annual returns throughout 2029.

Risks to Thesis

It's no surprise that part of the reason why Tesla has achieved its current valuation is sentiment and the overall persona of CEO Elon Musk. The problem with this is that the stock will present considerable movements. It can be because of the state of the overall economy because Elon Musk said something on X, or because of simple speculation.

Secondly, Chinese EV automakers are by far the most important competitors for Tesla, since they have the full backing of the Chinese government, and it may not be a surprise that they receive special treatment or even subsidies.

Lastly, the Biden Administration intends to implement a huge tariff on Chinese EVs, which may cause retaliation from China. If it does the same, Tesla's cars may lose all their competitive edge in China. Let's not forget, even with the competition, Tesla remains a popular EV brand in China.

What People Are Forgetting

Yes, increased competition is indeed affecting Tesla, but it's not the main factor. What people are forgetting is that increased interest rates have affected other automakers.

In the table below, you can observe that the sales of passenger sales from Jan-May 2024 have fallen 2.4% in comparison with the same period in 2023. The segment that did show an increase from a year ago was light trucks, and let's remember that this is the type of car that is connected the most with businesses and that businesses usually need to replace their cars every couple of years since they give them a heavy use.

MarkLines

Therefore, it's safe to assume that when interest rates return to low levels as before, Tesla will have it easier to sell its vehicles. This is just how things are. Why would someone finance a product that they would be paying for the next 5 years at the current rates if they know that they will someday go down? Whoever does the opposite is just doing like those people who bought houses in 2007 and were stuck paying an inflated loan for many years. This memory is still on people's minds, and that's completely reasonable.

Previous Fair Price Estimates

Since my first coverage of Tesla, my first price estimate has increased by 12.13%, with a big 67.78% spike in my second article. The main driver of these changes is that I need to adjust margins according to the current performance of the company, as well as the adjustments that occur to the WACC because of the changes in the company's financials. This last one also affects the company's equity value.

Nevertheless, as you can see, the fair price estimate has, overall, remained stable.

Author's Calculations

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tesla, according to my calculations, still maintains its appeal, even though I cut my previous car delivery estimates to make my estimates more conservative.

Furthermore, I calculated how much money Tesla would be able to generate if they extracted the full potential of FSD, charging networks, and insurance, which stands at $195.15B.

My new present fair price estimate is $239.95 (which is 35.2% above the current stock price of $177.48), and my new future stock price for 2029 is $494.82. This last number means that according to my current targets, Tesla could deliver 29.8% annual returns for the period 2024-2029.

For these reasons, I reiterate my "strong buy" rating on Tesla. In future quarters, I would like to see how the sales of Tesla's FSD performs, as well as its insurance business and charging network. If Tesla is on the path to fully extracting the potential from those segments, I will add them to my valuation, and that would push Tesla's fair price higher.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.