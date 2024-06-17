fotoVoyager/E+ via Getty Images

That's right, you read that correctly. Today, I am downgrading the hyped Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to a "Hold" rating.

I am sure this move will not be popular among many fellow investors, as it's easier to follow the herd and be wrong rather than go against the stream and "perhaps" be right.

Yet after being a bull on Nvidia ever since November 2023 when I set my target price on the company of $1,200, which was reached within a span of less than 12 months, and having picked Nvidia as my Top investment choice for 2024, the company's stock price has clearly started outperforming its fundamentals, driving FOMO frenzy and approaching stretched valuation which no longer justifies buying Nvidia's shares at today's price other than gambling.

Does that mean the stock price will not keep rising?

Absolutely not.

History has taught us, again and again (as recently as 2021), that companies can reach extreme valuations without significantly improving fundamentals or accelerating growth. With the hype around AI, Nvidia's stock can keep rising further, but please remember that trees do not grow into the sky.

Suppose you are similarly minded as I am. In that case, I am constantly looking for opportunities that are relatively well-priced compared to their growth outlook, all while maximizing the margin of safety and minimizing my downside risk.

After the recent 10:1 stock split, I own a significant number of shares in Nvidia in my portfolio, and given the 166% YTD price performance, the company became my 2nd largest holding without selling a single share.

Nvidia Price Development (Seeking Alpha)

Considering analyst's estimates polled by S&P Global, the expectations are for Nvidia to deliver a YoY EPS growth of 105% this fiscal year, which would bring the EPS to $2.66, valuing the company at 49.5x its FY25 forward P/E.

Back in February, when I last covered the company, calling it a bargain despite its all-time high, the FY25 forward P/E was "only" 31x. It's correct that the growth outlook has been revised to the upside from 67% YoY earnings growth to 105%. However, the stock price has grown even quicker, making me feel uneasy.

Naturally, Nvidia's earnings are expected to keep growing beyond FY25, at around 25% annually, however, that growth is too slow for my liking for a cyclical semiconductor company trading at a forward P/E of close to 50.

I am not selling my shares as I advise against trying to time the market, even though I am expecting to see near-term volatility. Instead, I always focus on the underlying data to make decisions. If the valuation approached a forward P/E of over 60x its FY25 earnings ($160 per share or more) I am prepared to reduce my stake and rotate to other opportunities where I see better risk-adjusted returns.

Do not get me wrong, Nvidia is a wonderful company, led by CEO Jensen Huang, one of the few visionary CEOs, but given the major rally, it's time to exercise caution.

Business Update

Nvidia has been the clear beneficiary of the AI hype, with the stock being up 209% in the span of the last 12 months and up a staggering 640% in the last 3 years alone.

The best way to depict Nvidia's business is through the saying, "It's best to sell shovels during a gold rush." Even better, Nvidia sells the most advanced and efficient shovels out there.

Nvidia provides fundamental infrastructure through its GPU products, which are the founding element to building powerful data centers that enable other companies to train their large language models or "LLMs" and deliver AI solutions.

Jensen Huang, however, does not refer to AI as a gold rush. He sees it rather as the next industrial revolution, per his statement during the last earnings release.

The next industrial revolution has begun — companies and countries are partnering with NVIDIA to shift the trillion-dollar traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center — AI factories — to produce a new commodity: artificial intelligence.

That's one of the reasons why Nvidia's revenue has exploded, delivering 262% growth during Q1 FY25, bringing the total revenue to $26 billion from a mere $7.2 billion a year prior.

As the competition has not even come close to challenging Nvidia's engineering superiority and is falling behind the aggressive 2-year product cycle releases, Nvidia enjoys monumental pricing power, allowing the company to capitalize on the opportunity with a historically high 78.4% Gross Margin.

Given the aggressive product development, the operating expenses have increased 10% YoY, but that's easily offset by the top-line growth and margin expansion, ultimately allowing the company to deliver $14.9 billion in Net Income for the quarter, or a 6.3x increase YoY.

Nvidia Q1 Financials (App Economy Insights)

The robust growth supports Huang's earlier remarks on the industry's broader shift from general-purpose data centers to computing and generative AI.

Nvidia has been historically seen as a company powering gaming and crypto mining, but the company has come a long way.

Today, data centers make up 87% of the revenue and are the most profitable segment of the company, completely transforming Nvidia's portfolio from just a year ago.

Lead times for Nvidia's core products have reduced from the previous 8–11 months down to 3–4 months for Nvidia's popular H100 80GB chips which can be partially explained by the Chinese Chips sale restrictions, allocating more production capacity by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) to Nvidia.

Nevertheless, Nvidia is enjoying a good degree of stability with major customers such as Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOGL).

To put it into perspective, Meta is plans to purchase 350,000 H100 chips in 2024 alone, an investment potentially worth up to $18 billion to train more powerful AI models.

Moreover, the tailwinds are widening and AI spending booming with governments, regional cloud providers, and smaller companies, all looking to invest in AI to cater to their local needs.

With more and more companies integrating chatbots, copilots, and industrial solutions to improve their efficiency, Nvidia is poised to benefit from the increased demand for its data center GPUs.

Nvidia Revenue Breakdown (App Economy Insights)

Let's not forget that Nvidia is not the only player in town. Other semi-companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) have already released their own AI chips for accelerated computing, and major companies such as Amazon and Google have released their versions of AI chips that better align with their specific needs.

While many argue that the increased competition may have a detrimental impact on Nvidia's estimated 94% AI server market share or perhaps negatively impact their pricing power, so far, the competition has not proven to be a challenge.

To stay ahead of the game, Nvidia announced its Blackwell GPU architecture back in March this year with a price tag of anywhere between $30,000 to $40,000, easily returning the $10 billion invested into R&D by Nvidia, enabling organizations to run real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter LLM at up to 25x less energy consumption than its previous generation.

Nvidia is barely shipping its Blackwell architecture and 2 months later already announced its successor code-named "Rubin" expected to be released in Q4 2025 with a generational jump in performance, but even more importantly, with a focus on lowering the power requirements to make AI more sustainable and affordable.

You may be thinking, such an aggressive product release cycle may cannibalize sales of the existing H100 and B200 chips, but that has not proven to be the case as demonstrated during the last quarter, instead, Nvidia keeps firing on all cylinders.

Heading into Q2 FY25, Nvidia expects to deliver $28 billion in revenue, which would represent 207% YoY growth with Gross Margins staying near the historical highs, anywhere between 74.8% to 75.5%, further supporting the market dominance narrative.

FY25 Outlook (NVDA IR)

Naturally, if Nvidia manages to beat its own Q2 FY25 outlook and raise its future expectations amidst the heavy AI spending, prolonging its winning streak, the risk to my thesis is that the analyst's forecasts will be revised to the upside. We have witnessed that for the past 5 quarters, and in fact, then today's valuation would not be so expensive as I think it is.

Valuation

All in all, I am very bullish on Nvidia's long-term prospects amidst the widening AI spending, yet the valuation is becoming a headwind and a serious threat as the price performance is outperforming the earnings growth expectations.

Of course, the earnings growth expectations may be underappreciated, but please keep in mind we are talking here about a cyclical semiconductor company, where the economic sentiment swings like a pendulum between euphoria and pessimism, leaving me a bit uneasy as the expectations are already today sky-high.

After the stellar YTD performance, Nvidia's stock is trading at a Blended P/E of 73.5x, which by conventional standards is very expensive.

Of course, Nvidia is not a conventional company as the expectations are for an earnings growth of 105% in 2025, bringing the EPS to $2.66 (after a 10:1 stock split).

At today's stock price of $132 per share, this would value the company at close to 50x its 2025 earnings, a significant departure from the mid-30s forward P/E earnings we have been accustomed to in the past 12 months.

This implies that even though the growth expectations have been revised from 67% growth this year to 105%, the stock performance has been stronger, stretching the valuation.

Let's now take a look at the expectations for the subsequent years:

2026: EPS of $3.44, 30% YoY Growth, 38x FY26 forward P/E

EPS of $3.44, 30% YoY Growth, 38x FY26 forward P/E 2027: EPS of $4.14, 20% YoY Growth, 32x FY27 forward P/E.

From what we can see, the stock is priced at more than 30x its forward P/E even for the very uncertain earnings 2.5 years away from today, which to me is too expensive to justify any purchases today.

Back in February, when I called Nvidia's stock a bargain, the valuation was much more favorable:

Previous Coverage Forward Valuation (Author's Article, Seeking Alpha)

Thanks to the law of big numbers, as the company becomes larger, its growth rate tends to slow down, a phenomenon we can already observe with Nvidia's diminishing growth rates from the 100s in FY25 to the 30s in FY26 and subsequently to the 20s in FY27. Combined with a lack of margin of safety at today's valuation, I have no other option than to downgrade Nvidia's shares to "Hold."

Naturally, if Nvidia beats its Q2 FY25 outlook and raises its future expectations driven by the heavy AI spending (something we have been accustomed to in the last year), further extending its winning streak. In that case, the analyst's expectations may be revised to the upside, prompting me to revise my thesis as well.

Even if Nvidia's shares would trade at its 13-year average of 40x its earnings by the end of 2027 and the growth would materialize as expected, investors would be poised to see lackluster returns of 9% annually, which in my opinion, does not justify the risk one is taking by investing in Nvidia's shares at today's valuation.

Nvidia Valuation (Fast Graphs)

Takeaway

Nvidia is a success story like I have never seen, and perhaps I will not see it again for the rest of my life.

The company has delivered a revolutionary product line-up at the right moment to the market, which may lead to the next industrial revolution by enabling organizations and individuals to become more efficient.

The aggressive 2-year product release cycle is enabling the company to stay at the forefront of innovation and set prices at a sky-high level, bringing tremendous profitability for the company.

Yet, the AI rally has gone too far, and even though I was calling Nvidia Corporation a bargain just 4 months ago (which proved correct), the stock price has gotten ahead of fundamentals, negatively impacting the valuation and bringing an additional layer of risks for investors buying shares at today's prices.

Thanks to the strong YTD performance, Nvidia has become my 2nd largest holding without any trimming, but if the rally keeps going and the stock trades over 60x its forward FY25 earnings, I will trim my sizeable position and rotate to better risk-adjusted opportunities as long as the fundamentals do not catch up.