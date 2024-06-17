Why Investors Should Navigate Market Uncertainties With ATRFX's Trend-Following Strategies

DNY59

Consistently Strong Returns

Since my last piece on Catalyst Systematic Alpha Fund Class I (MUTF:ATRFX) in August 2023, ATRFX has posted total returns of +11.20%. This strong performance places it firmly amongst the top-performing funds in its category (US multistrategy Funds). As of 06/10/24, ATRFX has returned +8.92% to its investors YTD – compared to its category average of +4.45%.

Table showing the performance of ATRFX against its category and index in various years. (Morningstar)

These strong recent returns may seem like a misstep, however, especially for a fund that has managed to consistently outperform the S&P 500. ATRFX’s +8.92% YTD returns may appear overshadowed by the S&P 500’s +12.81% YTD returns. Still, ATRFX outperforms the S&P 500 in both the 3-year and 5-year total returns, and ATRFX investors shouldn’t be too alarmed.

After all, this is a fund that managed to deliver +112.4% in 5-year total returns against the S&P 500's 102.1% (as of 06/10/24), while also growing its assets under management by 111.7% YTD.

I outline below why investors remain confident in ATRFX and why I believe it remains a valuable addition for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation with a risk-balanced approach.

With this in mind, I will be reiterating my strong buy recommendation.

ATRFX Is Still An All-Weather Investment Strategy

In my last piece, I remarked on ATRFX’s all-season strategy that works when times are good and outperforms the market when times aren’t so great.

We saw this philosophy in action during the 2022 stock market crash.

In 2022, ATRFX posted total returns of -4.38% versus the S&P 500’s -18.11%.

More recently, we got a brief view of this thesis in action in April 2024; where the S&P 500 logged total returns of -4.22% compared to ATRFX's -2.39%.

ATRFX total returns against the S&P 500 in 2022. (YCharts)

In fact, this trend becomes more apparent when looking at ATRFX’s hypothetically simulated returns over the last 20 years.

The table below shows the total returns of the S&P 500 against the hypothetically simulated returns of the BNP Paribas Catalyst Systematic Alpha Index, which ATRFX invests in. In 2008, for example, ATRFX would have posted returns of +18.21% against the S&P 500’s -37.00%. ATRFX is able to outperform the S&P 500 during market downturns by investing in its benchmark index’s range of trend-following strategies, which provide it with access to diversified asset classes that have historically demonstrated low correlation to one another.

Table showing the hypothetically simulated returns of the BNP Casa Index II against the S&P 500 by year from 2003 to 2022. (Author, using BNP Paribas data)

The asset classes include equities, fixed-income securities, commodities, and currency markets. Investor funds are dynamically allocated to six index components and rebalanced daily with the goal of producing long-term capital appreciation that does not correlate with broader markets.

Why Trend-Following Isn’t Timing The Market

Unfortunately, trend-following strategies are frequently misunderstood as trying to time the market. The reality is that this couldn’t be further from the truth. Timing the market involves predicting future market movements and making buy and sell decisions on the basis of those predictions.

It’s all about trying to enter the market at the lowest possible point and exit at the highest possible point. Needless to say, these strategies are notoriously difficult and risky. Trend-following, on the other hand, takes a much more reactive approach.

Instead of timing the market, trend-following strategies observe existing market trends, making investment decisions based on these trends. These strategies are grounded in the belief that markets tend to move in trends over time and that these trends, once established, are likely to continue for some time. Therefore, instead of trying to outguess the market, trend followers aim to ride out existing market trends with a much more methodical approach.

ATRFX’s Trend-Following Strategies

ATRFX uses these trend-following strategies to act as a hedge against bear markets, potentially allowing it to maximize investor returns in the long run. Crucially, there is ample evidence to support the use of trend-following strategies in the modern portfolios of retail investors.

An analysis by AQR Capital Management spanning historical stock market data from 1880 to 2013 revealed that dedicating just 20% of an investor’s portfolio to a time-series momentum strategy increased the annualized returns of a classical 60/40 portfolio from 7.8% to 8.5%. The data also showed the maximum drawdown decreasing from -62.3% to -50.2%.

Performance of a 60/40 portfolio against a similar portfolio but with a 20% allocation to a time series momentum trend-following strategy (Data from January 1880 to December 2013) (AQR Capital Management)

The time-series momentum-supplemented portfolio was also found to have a higher Sharpe ratio of 0.54 compared to the classical 60/40 portfolio’s 0.38.

This indicates that trend-following strategies may have superior risk-adjusted returns, specifically during times of crisis, as illustrated by the graph below:

Total returns of a US 60/40 portfolio and a time series momentum in the 10 worst drawdowns for the 60/40 portfolio between 1880 and 2013. (AQR Capital Management)

A time-series momentum strategy capitalizes on the tendency of assets to continue moving along their current trajectory and rewards investors who can successfully ride these price trends. It is only one of three trend-following strategies that ATRFX utilizes, however.

The other two trend-following strategies focus on capturing returns from the volatility and carry of various asset classes.

Options contracts are typically priced with an expected level of volatility that has historically been higher than what ends up materialising. The volatility risk premium captures that risk, providing predictable returns for investors. The carry premium, on the other hand, is based on the principle that higher yielding assets will typically outperform lower-yielding assets in the long run. Together, these strategies hedge against downturns. Funds like ATRFX provide retail investors with a passive means of accessing valuable and complex hedging strategies that may not necessarily be available to them otherwise.

ATRFX Shines Compared To Its Peers

It’s worth noting that ATRFX has managed to hold up compared to other multistrategy funds.

ATRFX 5-year total returns against other multistrategy funds. (YCharts)

ATRFX’s 112.4% in 5-year total returns places it ahead of AQR Managed Futures Strategy Fund Class N (AQMNX)’s 48.20%, Symmetry Panoramic Alternatives I (SPATX)’s 41.00%, and Abbey Capital Futures Strategy Fund Class A’s (ABYAX)’s 37.74%. This significant difference in performance amply justifies the slightly higher expense ratio (1.81%) charged by ATRFX – compared to the 1.54% charged by AQMNX and ABYAX.

It should be noted that since my last review of the fund, the expense ratio has come down slightly from 1.93% to its current 1.81%, which is likely a reflection of the fund’s growing AUM.

Investor confidence in ATRFX appears to be growing, with assets under management ballooning from $306M at the start of 2024 to a current $640M.

Growth in ATRFX assets under management YTD against other multistrategy funds. (YCharts)

This 111.7% growth in assets under management puts it in stark contrast to its peers, which have seen much more moderate growth or experienced net outflows, as happened in the case of Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund Class I (BXMIX) and Symmetry Panoramic Alternatives I (SPATX).

When I last reviewed the fund in August 2023, the fund had $145M in AUM.

Risks

Investors should always remember that ATRFX’s trend-following strategies may leave it exposed to a wider set of risks than a typical ETF or mutual fund.

This is a fund that aims to capture the volatility, momentum, and carry in equity, fixed-income, commodity, and currency markets. As such, this leaves ATRFX exposed to more market risks, especially if the models that were used to create the BNP Paribas CASA Index II prove their limitations sometime in the future. The hypothetical simulated returns referenced in this piece also have some inherent limitations, as market fundamentals can change over time. Moreover, Morningstar gives ATRFX a Portfolio Risk Score of 46, which corresponds to a moderate risk level. This makes it a suitable supplement for most classical 60/40 investor portfolios that are looking for an all-in-one strategy that can offer some protection against market downturns, reduced portfolio volatility, and higher returns in the long run.

Conclusion

With this in mind, I believe it makes sense for investors to consider a tactical allocation to ATRFX – in addition to their existing equity and fixed income positions. It’s worth bearing in mind that portfolios that combine a traditional allocation with trend-following strategies end up outperforming in the long-run. The S&P 500 closed at a record high of 5,354.03 on June 6th, 2024.

While it’s true that all-time highs are generally followed by more all-time highs, prudent investors seeking long-term capital appreciation should mitigate the risks of a stock market correction by considering investing in a trend-following strategy fund, like ATRFX. It’s perhaps here that I should remind the reader that a single stock (NVDA) has been responsible for around a third of the S&P 500’s entire returns YTD. ATRFX can help offset some of this concentration risk we’re seeing in markets today.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.