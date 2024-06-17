sdlgzps/iStock via Getty Images

Many U.S. Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) investors are just focusing on the $55 cash per share buyout proposal by Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY) (OTCPK:NISTF) when buying the stock and are ignoring the drop in steel prices this quarter. The reality is that because of political reasons, the deal is most likely dead. Investors, therefore, need to value the stock as if U.S. Steel was to remain an independent company and that valuation is much lower than the current X stock price.

Nippon Purchase Deal is Most Likely Dead

The deal for Nippon to purchase U.S. Steel for $55 cash per share is dead, in my opinion. While shareholders may have voted in April to approve the deal, and they received non-US regulatory approvals in May, the purchase will not happen because both President Biden and former President Trump are strongly against it. This is not just some low-profile company - this involves the United States Steel Corporation. It is an American icon. Even if the deal makes economic sense to some people, politics will kill the deal. President Biden issued this statement on March 14:

It is important that we maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steel workers. I told our steel workers I have their backs, and I meant it. U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated.

I am expecting the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) will wait until October to announce their disapproval of the deal in order to maximize the political impact. An earlier announcement would have less political impact because voters would forget about it by election day. An October announcement would be still fresh when voters go to the polls.

This $55 per share purchase deal may actually be just some short-term defensive play by Nippon to keep other steel companies, such as Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), from buying U.S. Steel, in my opinion, and that they never expected that they would get approval to buy the entire company. I think that Nippon just wants to own the Big River Steel mini mill and the new $3.2 billion nearby mini mill that is expected to be completed this year in Osceola, Arkansas. After the election and after the $55 per share deal is terminated, I would not be surprised to see a new proposal by Nippon to buy or at least buy some major interest in Big River at a very attractive price for X shareholders. While that still may get some political pushback, it is more likely to be successful than the purchase of the entire iconic company.

Trading Note: Traders who disagree with my assertion that the purchase deal is dead may want to consider buying out of the money call options instead of buying the stock because call options have defined maximum risk (call price) whereas it is uncertain how much X could drop if the purchase deal is terminated. If the deal is actually completed, the call options that expire 1/17/25 could offer the best opportunity to get the most "bang for your buck". These options, however, have limited daily volume and bid/ask spreads are often fairly wide. I would suggest determining optimal specific call option purchase price and put in limit orders. (Don't chase the asks.) It is important to factor in option exercise fees and potential corporate action fees that many brokers charge in equations used to determine the appropriate call prices.

Steel Spot Prices Have Declined Since the End of March

There was only muted reaction last Friday to Nucor's (NUE) lower updated 2Q guidance numbers because most of the steel industry stock prices have already dropped sharply this quarter as steel spot prices declined since March 28. U.S. Steel's stock price did not drop as much as other steel stocks because of the potential $55 purchase, but if that deal is terminated, the stock price will most likely drop to reflect the current pricing of other steel stocks.

The declining flat-rolled spot prices have a significant impact on U.S. Steel because about 33% is sold based on spot prices and another 15% is based on monthly market prices. Revenue from their mini mill is impacted even more from spot price changes because 42% is spot-based and 38% is based on monthly market prices. That means 80% of the revenue/production from their mini mill is based on short-term prices. This is, in my opinion, a risky business operating model even if there is some hedging.

(While the above price chart is only for hot-rolled coil steel, changes for other steel prices, such as cold-rolled steel, are highly correlated.)

Short-term steel price changes are primarily a function of changes in demand because the supply/steel production can't be significantly increased or decreased in the short term. Production by electric arc furnaces does, however, have some flexibility. The problem is whether the changes in orders are based on changes in final demand or just inventory adjustments based on price change expectations.

One of the reasons that steel prices were high a few years ago was because of changes in some of their customer's business models as a result of serious supply chain problems. Many moved away from "just in time" inventory/ordering to carrying larger inventories, which increased a short-term demand for steel and steel products/parts until the new desired inventory levels were achieved by their customers. Now with higher inventories, these customers can also delay steel and steel products/parts purchases and instead use some of their inventories if they think prices will drop. This impacts the ability to forecast near-term sales. If steel orders are dropping, is that because of weaker final demand for the finished products, or is it because manufacturers and wholesalers are just dipping into their inventories to meet final demand? The reverse is also a problem for forecasting near-term sales. If customers are expecting higher steel prices, they may increase their orders now and build inventories to avoid future higher prices. Orders by companies using just-in-time business models were not as sensitive as much to price change expectations.

With weak 1.3% GDP growth in 1Q'24, which was revised downward from 1.6%, 2024 could be a disappointing year for steel companies. This weaker 1Q'24 growth is sharply lower than the relatively strong 3.4% growth during 4Q'23. Low GDP growth (or even a decline) is needed to get the inflation rate closer to the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target. Since I expect low GDP growth for the rest of 2024, I also expect that steel prices will remain relatively low for the rest of the year.

Remaining Independent Valuation

Prudent investors should value X's stock based on U.S. Steel remaining an independent company. Because of the company's poor financial growth or actually non-growth over the last 20 years, the appropriate P/E should be very low. The chart below shows stagnant results, which after adjusting for the 67% CPI increase over the last 20 years are even much worse than they first appear. The company is in a very low profit margin business, with only a 4.11% net income margin in 1Q'24. In addition, the company only pays a token $0.05 quarterly dividend, and their debt is rated below investment grade. Moody's rates their unsecured notes B1 and has given them a Ba3 corporate family debt rating. This commodity company should be valued using a 7x to 10x P/E, in my opinion.

Annual Revenue and EPS for the Last 20 Years

The current HRC price of $735/ton is lower than the $1,054/ton average for flat-rolled products segment revenue in 1Q'24 when U.S. Steel reported $0.68 diluted EPS. If these prices remain low, EPS for 2024 could be disappointing. The problem for U.S. Steel is that even when steel prices decline, "selling, general and administrative expenses" need to be covered. While SGA expenses in 1Q'24 were only 2.86% of revenue, they were 69.6% of net income.

The 2024 average EPS estimate is $2.93 according to Seeking Alpha's data, with a high of $3.30 and a low of $2.43. Because I expect steel prices to remain low for most of the year, my estimate is $2.35 to $2.55. Using a P/E range of 7x to 10x results in a stock valuation of $16.45 (7 x $2.25) to $25.50 (10 x $2.55) as an independent company. While this is much lower than the latest X stock price of $36.46, the range is close to the stock price one year ago today of $23.41 before all the potential buyout excitement started.

Many are wondering what happened to the expected strong demand for steel products because of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. I realized these infrastructure projects have long planning periods, but I don't see many projects that have even started actual construction yet. Some investors were using higher P/E numbers for valuing U.S. Steel because they expected higher prices/revenue from projects associated with the 2021 Act. At this point, I want to see actual construction started instead of just expectations before I would raise the appropriate P/E numbers. So far, this Act has been a disappointment.

Brief Note on Nucor

While I don't own U.S. Steel stock, I do own Nucor stock. As I stated in my March 25 article, I sold most of my NUE stock when it was trading near its record high in late March. Last week some of my limit orders to buy NUE were hit, and I consider NUE a long-term buy at stock prices in the low $150s.

Conclusion

If the Nippon $55 cash per share buyout is terminated as I expect, the stock price could drop sharply unless there is also some announcement of a Nippon deal regarding the Big River mini mill. The reality is that politics often trumps the economics of proposals.

Because of weak GDP numbers and resulting weak steel prices, U.S. Steel's 2024 EPS could be lower than some are expecting. Valuing X stock as if the company were to remain independent means that the current stock price is way too high and should be sold. I rate U.S. Steel stock a sell.

