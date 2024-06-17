FinkAvenue

Earlier this year, I decided to revisit one of the companies that was spun off from the former conglomerate known as General Electric. That happens to be the healthcare side of the firm, known today as GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC). From the time I had rated it a ‘strong buy’ in December of last year through the time that my article was published in March, shares had seen an upside of 35.7%. And since I first rated it a ‘strong buy’ in early January of 2023, shares had soared by 55.4%. In my most recent article on the company, I made the claim that the firm’s ‘roar higher’ wasn't over yet.

Alas, this time, I was wrong. Or at least I'm wrong in the near term. Since the publication of my article in March of this year, shares are down 16.8%. That's far worse than the 3.2% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. This drop seems to have been driven by concerns that management may not hit guidance for the 2024 fiscal year. To be clear, when the company announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, management did say that they were still maintaining guidance for the year. But revenue and cash flows for the business were all down. This is discouraging. Given how cheap shares are, even if the firm does fall short to some extent, it's difficult to imagine a scenario where the stock doesn't deserve some upside. That said, in light of this recent underperformance, not from a share price perspective but instead from a fundamental perspective, a downgrade of the stock is probably warranted.

A bit of pain

At its core, GE HealthCare Technologies is a medical technology company that sells not only medical devices, but also that engages in pharmaceutical diagnostic activities and provides digital solutions to its clients. With the expectation that a standalone healthcare business could generate stronger returns than if the company were to remain part of a troubled conglomerate, and with the expectation that the market would appropriately value such a business similar to what it would value comparable companies, the management team at General Electric decided to spin the enterprise off last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Seeing as how I covered financial results for the 2023 fiscal year when I last wrote about the company, I will instead focus only on the results seen in the first quarter of 2024 relative to the same time last year. During the quarter, revenue for the company came in at $4.65 billion. That's a decline of 1.2% compared to the $4.71 billion generated one year earlier. This move lower came even as the sale of services brought in revenue of $1.61 billion. That was about 1.8% above the $1.58 billion reported for the first quarter of 2023. All of the pain for the business, then, came from the sale of products. Revenue dropped 2.7% year over year, declining from $3.13 billion to $3.05 billion.

Looking at the different operating segments of the company, we can get a better idea of where the pain was. While the massive Imaging segment did report a modest decline in revenue, most of the pain came from two other segments. The Ultrasound segment, for instance, saw revenue drop by 4.1% year over year, declining from $859 million to $824 million. It appears as though all of this decline involved organic revenue. And management attributed that drop to the fact that improved supply chains the prior year, combined with spending on COVID-19 related stimulus programs, had temporarily boosted revenue. And now that the initial benefit from those things is gone, revenue is returning to more normal levels.

The PCS segment, which sells medical devices, consumables, services, digital solutions, and more, primarily for things like patient monitoring, anesthesia delivery, respiratory care, diagnostic cardiology, and a variety of other things, saw revenue drop by 4.4% from $781 million to $747 million. That, management said, was driven by fulfillment delays during the quarter and by the fact that the prior year period benefited from strong COVID-19 related demand in China.

At first glance, the bottom line for the company might seem to be doing quite well. Net income surged from $189 million last year to $374 million this year. However, this was due to a large preferred stock dividend of a redeemable non-controlling interest in the company. If we remove that from the equation, profits for the company would have only inched up from $372 million to $374 million. While this is positive in and of itself, other profitability metrics declined. Operating cash flow and from $468 million to $418 million. On an adjusted basis, it dropped from $433 million to $430 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business fell from $833 million to $792 million.

Admittedly, these drops are not that large. Having said that, management has been forecasting some pretty impressive results for this year. They anticipate organic revenue growing by 4%. That was announced when management provided 2023 fiscal results. And it was reiterated during the first quarter of this year, even in spite of the pain the company experienced during that time. Meanwhile, based on margin estimates that call for margin expansion, EBITDA should come in somewhere around $3.45 billion. This would be 6.3% above the $3.20 billion the company reported one year earlier. If we assume that other profitability metrics will change at the same rate that this will, then we would anticipate adjusted net profits of $1.96 billion and adjusted operating cash flow of $2.05 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given these figures, you can see how shares of the company are priced in the chart above. That chart uses not only historical results from 2023, but also the estimates for 2024. As a value investor, I wouldn't exactly say that these multiples look cheap. But they don't look bad. More importantly, relative to similar firms, the stock does look quite cheap. In the table below, I compared it to five similar firms. And with each of the valuation approaches, our candidate ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA GE HealthCare Technologies 19.8 18.7 13.2 Danaher (DHR) 43.5 27.6 28.7 Thermo Fischer Scientific (TMO) 36.4 24.6 21.6 Agilent Technologies (A) 30.8 20.3 23.2 Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) 39.4 30.5 27.4 Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCPK:SMMNY) 32.6 31.5 14.4 Click to enlarge

To see what kind of upside potential might exist for the company, I then looked at a couple of different scenarios. The first scenario looks at each of the valuation approaches and assumes that GE HealthCare Technologies should trade at the lowest of what the five companies are currently trading for. This implies upside of between 8.6% and 55.6%. I then repeated this analysis by assuming that it would trade at the average of what the same five companies would trade at. In this case, upside ranges between 43.9% and 88.7%.

We obviously should not bank on shares trading around the average. After all, as you can tell from the first chart below, revenue growth achieved by GE HealthCare Technologies has been quite slow compared to those other companies. In the subsequent chart, you can also see the net leverage ratio of each of the six firms I am talking about within this article. With three of the five boasting a net leverage ratio lower than what our candidate has, I think you would be hard-pressed to say that shares should trade at the average of the group. The combination of low revenue growth and leverage that is around the middle of the group does not scream ‘premium’ to me. But given the disparity in pricing between the firms, it's difficult to imagine the stock not warranting a price that's higher than where shares are at the moment.

Data by YCharts

[object HTMLElement]

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Given the difference in quality between GE HealthCare Technologies and its competitors, I never thought that shares would trade in the middle or high end of the range of what they trade for. But I always thought that the stock deserved a good bit of upside. If management can hit their targets for 2024, I would say that the company deserves to at least recover the losses seen since I last wrote about the company. In fact, it probably deserves more upside than that. However, considering the decline in revenue and cash flows the company did experience at a time when management is forecasting expansion, I think a more prudent choice for investors is to consider this a better ‘buy’ candidate than a ‘strong buy’ candidate until we see additional data come through.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.