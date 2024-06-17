huettenhoelscher

Please note that when I wrote this article, the EUR/USD exchange rate was roughly $1.07.

Introduction

Last week, I wrote an article on LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), one of the largest luxury retailers in the world.

This stock had suffered after investors got worried about growth in markets like China and the decision of French President Macron to hold new elections after the surprising strength of right-wing parties during the latest EU elections.

Although I prefer covering companies based in the United States (where every penny of my portfolio is invested), my home continent, Europe, is home to some fantastic companies as well.

One of these companies is Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF), the world's largest producer of commercial airplanes, which enjoys a duopoly with its American peer Boeing (BA).

Although both EADSF and BA shares have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past ten years, Airbus has been the bigger winner going back to 2015, outperforming Boeing mainly due to its quality issues with planes like the 737 MAX.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll discuss what makes Airbus a special stock and what shareholders may expect going forward.

I also have to say that it's about time I cover Airbus. As most of my readers may know, I have 21% aerospace & defense exposure, with frequent coverage of the industry's largest players.

Due to my focus on North America, I have never covered Airbus before, even though I have used its long-term commercial aerospace in a number of articles (like this one).

So, as we have a lot to discuss, let's get to it!

A European Collaboration To Take On Boeing

The history of Airbus is fascinating, as it is a collaboration of nations that fought each other in not one but two world wars (Germany and France)!

The governments of France, Germany, and Spain own roughly a quarter of the company through SOGEPA, GZPV, and SEPI, respectively.

Airbus

Essentially, the history goes back to the 1960s, when European nations wanted to compete with the Americans. This includes the launch of the Airbus A300 program in 1969.

This French-German collaboration was the start of something big, as the company started to grow rapidly. After a number of transformations, mergers, and rebranding, the company was established as the European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company ("EADS").

In 2015, the company was renamed Airbus SE.

Moreover, to make things a bit more complicated, the company is incorporated in the Netherlands, where it is subject to a 15% dividend tax instead of the higher tax in France.

It is listed on a number of major stock exchanges and a part of various indices:

CAC 40 (the French index)

DAX 40 (the German index)

EURO STOXX 50

STOXX Europe 600

MSCI World

FTSE All-World

MSCI A&D

In the United States, investors can buy the stock through EADSF and (OTCPK:EADSY), with EADSY being an ADR that represents Airbus shares trading on the OTC market.

The company produces products in three segments: Airbus (commercial), Helicopters, and Defense & Space, which brings me to the next part of this article.

Airbus Is Firing On All Cylinders

Unlike Boeing, Airbus is performing as if the pandemic never happened.

As I wrote in the aforementioned article, the company expects demand for new aircraft through 2042 to be close to 41 thousand. Most of these will be non-replacement aircraft, which shows just how much growth this mature market still has.

Airbus

In the first quarter of this year, the company delivered 142 aircraft, which is 12% more compared to the prior-year quarter.

According to Airbus, this increase aligns with its strategic plan, despite the persistent geopolitical tensions and supply chain challenges.

These deliveries allowed the company to grow revenues by 8.5% to EUR 12.8 billion, with 71% of this coming from the Airbus Commercial segment.

Airbus

However, adjusted EBIT was down due to investments in future growth, which also impacted free cash flow.

Our EBIT adjusted stood at €0.6 billion, reflecting in particular the commercial aircraft deliveries, and also the investments to prepare the future and support our ramp up. Our free cash flow before customer financing was minus €1.8 billion, consistent with inventory buildup as we ramp up across programs. And our full year 2024 guidance remains unchanged. - Airbus 1Q24 Earnings Call

Reported EBIT was up by 50%, with 29% growth in reported EPS.

Airbus

What matters even more is order intake.

While deliveries were strong, future growth was supported by 170 gross orders in the commercial business, with 96 gross orders coming from the narrow-body A320 family and 74 wide-body orders, including 33 from Korean Air.

Total commercial orders were up 20%, with a total commercial backlog of more than 8,600 planes!

Airbus (Airbus)

Helicopter orders were up more than 60%, supported by the Heli-Expo, where the company announced 40 firm orders and 115 commitments for a wide range of multi-million helicopters from customers around the globe, including Saudi Arabia. It also closed deals with Skyco Leasing in China and the Japanese Coast Guard, which ordered three H225 helicopters.

Defense orders were strong but down on a year-on-year basis. However, due to the smaller size of its defense business, volatility is normal instead of a reason to worry.

With regard to longer-term expectations, the company boosted its production outlook of the A350 to 12 aircraft per month by 2028.

The A350, which is my favorite plane (simply because it looks so cool - no other reason), is booking great successes, including with Emirates, which is looking to use the plane to grow in under-served markets.

As reported by Aviation Week, the airline has 305 A350-900s on order, with deliveries through 2030.

Airbus

According to Business Insider, the A350 is cheaper and has a wider range than Boeing's 777-9, which makes it a great plane for long-haul airlines. The 777-9 can fit more passengers, which is one of its biggest advantages.

On top of that, Airbus is moving into India, as a partnership with the Tata Group will establish a production line of H125 civil helicopters.

This deal will better serve Indian demand and allow the company to export to regional customers as well.

In general, the company is massively ramping up capital spending to pave the road for future growth. In 1Q24, changes in net working capital were EUR 2.3 billion. When adding EUR 500 million in industrial CapEx, investments in growth came in at almost EUR 3 billion.

Going forward, the company expects further CapEx increases in 2024, albeit at a slower pace compared to the previous year.

Data by YCharts

According to the European giant, these strategic investments are crucial for supporting its ramp-up plans and ensuring long-term competitiveness, which makes sense, as there is no way current infrastructure supports the company's rosy long-term demand outlook through the 2040s.

Great News For Shareholders

In addition to a great product portfolio and elevated long-term demand, the company has a pristine balance sheet, with EUR 8.7 billion of net cash, indicating more cash than gross debt.

This number consists of EUR 14.7 billion in gross debt and EUR 23.4 billion in cash and equivalent investment. Unsurprisingly, it has an A-range credit rating with a stable outlook and a revolving credit facility backed by 38 banks(!).

Airbus

With regard to shareholder distributions, like most European companies, Airbus has a flexible dividend policy, which is more focused on its payout ratio than achieving consistent dividend growth.

Airbus targets a dividend payout ratio of 30-40%. Looking at the chart below, we see dividend growth has been very consistent since the Great Financial Crisis, with a two-year interruption when the pandemic hit.

Airbus

For 2023, the company paid EUR 2.80 in dividends, including a EUR 1 special dividend. This translates to a yield of 1.9%.

It usually pays one dividend per year, which is also common for European companies. This dividend is usually paid in April.

While it's hard to say what future dividends will look like, analysts are extremely upbeat, which also bodes well for its valuation.

Looking at the chart below, analysts expect the company to enter a period of elevated growth. 2024 EPS is expected to grow by 19%, potentially followed by 26% and 21% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

FAST Graphs

Currently, Airbus trades at a blended P/E ratio of 23.7x, which is below its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 25.8x.

If we apply its current multiple, we get a fair long-term stock price target of roughly $64 for EADSY, which is more than 60% above its current price.

While I expect that it will take 3-5 years for the company to reach this target, I'm extremely optimistic, making Airbus one of my favorite European stocks.

That said, while I will obviously give the stock a Buy rating, I decided not to put the stock on my watchlist. That is mainly based on the fact that I have so much aerospace exposure already. I also own RTX Corp. (RTX), which produces engines and what seems to be an endless range of other supplies for all major aerospace OEMs.

If I were to add a new stock, I would likely buy GE Aerospace (GE), as I believe Airbus' bullish outlook bodes well for engine demand.

Takeaway

Airbus SE, the world's largest commercial aircraft producer, is showing strong growth, as supply chain challenges are no match against global demand.

Its strategic investments and strong order growth, mainly for the A350 and narrow-body A320, show a competitive edge.

Meanwhile, the company is not just delivering impressive short-term results but also preparing for substantial long-term growth, with a very bullish production outlook and strong financial health.

While I remain heavily invested in North American aerospace, Airbus' performance and opportunities make it a standout European stock.

For those looking to diversify their portfolios, Airbus represents a compelling opportunity, with an annual dividend that I expect to rise by high double digits in the years ahead.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Strong Market Position: Airbus holds a dominant position in the commercial aerospace sector, operating a duopoly with Boeing.

Airbus holds a dominant position in the commercial aerospace sector, operating a duopoly with Boeing. Elevated Order Backlog: With over 8,600 planes in backlog and a significant increase in orders, there's a strong path to elevated long-term revenue/earnings growth.

With over 8,600 planes in backlog and a significant increase in orders, there's a strong path to elevated long-term revenue/earnings growth. Growth Potential: Demand for new aircraft is expected to remain high for many decades.

Demand for new aircraft is expected to remain high for many decades. Financial Health: Airbus has a pristine balance sheet with more cash than debt, which supports the dividend, future investments, and financial health if interest rates remain elevated.

Cons:

Dividend Policy: While Airbus' "flexible" dividend policy provides an additional benefit, it may not be appealing to investors seeing consistent growth.

While Airbus' "flexible" dividend policy provides an additional benefit, it may not be appealing to investors seeing consistent growth. Geopolitical Risks & Supply Chains: Ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues could pose challenges to Airbus' operations and growth plans.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply chain issues could pose challenges to Airbus' operations and growth plans. Recession Risks: While commercial aerospace demand tends to remain strong during recessions, economic fears usually weigh on Airbus' stock price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.