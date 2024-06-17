phuttaphat tipsana/iStock via Getty Images

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) is a drug discovery company that is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to try and bring drugs to market more efficiently. While there are a number of companies pursuing a similar strategy, Recursion is differentiated by its holistic approach and the scale at which it is operating. This is somewhat risky given the cost involved and the fact that it is still an unproven approach. It could help to address the declining returns on R&D that the biopharma industry is facing though, creating enormous value for shareholders.

While Recursion's share price has benefitted from the company's association with NVIDIA (NVDA), potentially it to a pullback if AI hype fades, Recursion could still benefit from a series of phase II data releases in coming quarters.

Declining Biopharma R&D ROI

Improved methods of developing drugs are needed as the return on investments in drug discovery R&D have been declining for decades. Around 90% of clinical trials fail, and it takes roughly 14 years and $2 billion of R&D for each new drug approval.

Figure 1: Declining Return on R&D Investments (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

To address this issue, companies like Recursion are trying to identify failures early on and accelerate pre-clinical development of high potential drug candidates. While there is likely significant value just in improving the productivity of pre-clinical research, late-stage clinical failures are the primary driver of costs in today's pharmaceutical R&D model, making improving clinical success rates critical to improving the return on R&D spend.

Figure 2: Ideal Drug Discovery Pipeline (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Recursion believes that the development and convergence of a range of technologies has made drug discovery ripe for disruption:

Tools like CRISPR allow greater control of biology

Multi-omics tools provide an improved understanding of biology

Automation tools enable massive scale

Data storage costs have declined 1 million-fold over 40 years

Compute has increased 1 million-fold over 40 years

AI capabilities continue to rapidly improve

Given that AI-enabled drug discovery programs are only now starting to work their way through clinical trials, it is still too early to know what the overall impact of AI on drug discovery is. Initial data looks promising though, with Recursion demonstrating that is, it can bring candidates to clinical trials significantly faster and cheaper than the industry average. While this is a positive, it is unclear whether AI will help to improve clinical success rates. I am skeptical, due largely to difficulties translating in vitro results to in vivo predictions. Improved cell models and organoids could help to address this issue in coming years though.

Figure 3: Impact of Recursion's Approach (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Recursion

Recursion is trying to industrialize drug discovery by generating massive biological and chemical datasets and analyzing them using AI. The company aims to predict relationships between billions of disease models and therapeutic candidates in silico, including mechanism of action. By inferring biological and chemical relationships, Recursion is then able to prioritize candidates for further investigation.

Recursion's approach has helped it to build a relatively broad and large pipeline of drug candidates for a company of its age and size. Recursion is currently developing small molecule drugs across neuroscience, oncology, rare diseases and inflammation and immunology. The company also eventually wants to extend beyond biopharmaceuticals.

Relative to some AI drug discovery companies, Recursion appears to be differentiated by its focus on understanding biology, which can help to narrow the chemical search space. While Recursion is considered a TechBio company, around 40% of employees are life scientists and 35% are computational and technical experts.

Figure 4: Recursion Drug Discovery Workflow (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Recursion's operating system allows it explore biology in an unbiased fashion using multi-omics and phenomics (images). This potentially enables the company to broaden its funnel beyond hypothesized and human-biased targets. Recursion's operating system is composed of:

Infrastructure Layer

Recursion Data Universe

Recursion Map

Recursion's platform has been designed to handle a wide range of therapeutic areas using the same technology stack. The company also leverages modular designs and consistent protocols to assist with the comparison of results across programs.

Figure 5: Recursion Infrastructure and Data (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Recursion's infrastructure layer consists of the hardware and software used to perform experiments and store the data generated, including:

Biological Tools - Recursion utilizes a range of biological tools, like CRISPR gene editing, to build models of human disease. The company can model gene deficiency of every gene in the human genome in a high-throughput format. Recursion continues to expand its genetic toolbox, allowing to model more complex disease biology. This includes co-culture models where cell-cell interaction is a driver of the disease state, which is particularly important in immunology. Recursion also continues to make progress in areas like complex cell types and organoid models. Organoids could help improve translation and predictive ADME Tox, which are currently bottlenecks.

Chemistry Tools - Recursion's infrastructure allows it to synthesize molecules or combinations of molecules for experimentation from a large database. It can also analyze novel chemical entities. While Recursion is initially focused on small molecules, it has the ability to expand into areas like antibodies, proteins and RNA-based therapeutics. Recursion also has digital chemistry tools, including 3D virtual screening, which allow it to screen 12 billion molecules in silico. Automated chemical synthesis is another focus area. Recursion is working with Enamine to reduce the time it takes to synthesize small molecules.

Cell Culture - Recursion has the ability to culture, store and utilize large quantities of diverse human cell types and patient-derived cell lines. Recursion is able to scale cell volumes using bioreactors and utilizes these cells for experimentation and validation.

Lab Robotics - Recursion has invested significantly in robotics, enabling it to conduct around 2 million experiments a week for 50 weeks a year using only a small team for oversight. This is critical to the business, as experimentation creates data, which feeds the company's models. Robotic components include liquid dispensers, plate washers, and incubation stations.

Figure 6: Recursion Weekly Experiments (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Data Capture - Recursion utilizes a range of hardware to capture high-dimensional, multi-modal biological and chemical data from its experiments. This includes high-throughput microscopes to generate images of human cells, sequencing systems to collect RNA transcript data, and continuous video feeds from cameras embedded in custom animal study cages. In late 2020, Recursion had nine cage systems capable of surveying 441 subjects undergoing pharmacokinetics, efficacy, and safety studies of drug candidates. The industrialization of animal testing appears to be a point of differentiation for Recursion. Again, this is critical as it directly determines data quality and quantity.

Technology Stack - Recursion has made large investments in infrastructure to store and analyze data at scale. This includes the company's BioHive supercomputers. BioHive-1 is built on NVIDIA's DGX SuperPod architecture and has over 500 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and 300 NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs. BioHive-2 builds on this and has been benchmarked at 23.32 petaflops. Recursion has also partnered with NVIDIA in support of its compute expansion efforts, with NVIDIA making a small invest in Recursion.

The Recursion Data Universe refers to Recursion's biological and chemical data. The Recursion Data Universe is now in excess of 11 petabytes and is growing by more than 80 terabytes per week. Recursion takes an iterative approach to drug development, where prior data is used to inform the generation of new data. Data has been generated on the Recursion OS across 38 human cell types, an in-house chemical library of over 717 thousand compounds, and an in-silico library of 12 billion small molecules. Labelled images of human cells form the core of the dataset.

Figure 7: Recursion Experiments and Data Generation (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Images are two-to-four orders of magnitude more data-dense per dollar than other high-dimension datasets (e.g. transcriptomics or proteomics). Modern AI techniques are also well suited to images, and Recursion believes that images are less prone to human bias.

Additional datasets within the Recursion Data Universe include:

Orthogonomics - transcriptomic and proteomic datasets are used to validate the activity of compounds identified using phenomics and provide greater insight into the mechanism of action. Recursion is trying to scale its capabilities in this area and make greater use of orthogonomic data. Recursion partnered with SomaLogic to investigate proteomics, along with developing its own custom panels to enable measurement of post-translational modifications. The company is also exploring scaled metabolomics and lipidomics to provide additional validation.

ADMET Assays - help Recursion to identify liabilities that could lead to program termination.

InVivomics - sensor and video data from animal cage studies, which aims to measure animal behavior and in turn, in vivo disease states.

Figure 8: Data Collected During the Drug Discovery Process (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Recursion has also gained access to population scale patient data through collaborations. Recursion partnered with Tempus, providing it with access to more than 20 Petabytes of de-identified patient-centric oncology data, including DNA, RNA, health records and more. As part of the agreement, Recursion will pay Tempus up to 160 million in cash or equity over the next five years. Helix has also signed a collaboration with Helix, giving it access to a large amount of de-identified data, including genomics and longitudinal health data.

The Recursion Map refers to the software and algorithms used to analyze data and generate insights. It leverages computational tools and Recursion's Data Universe to:

Select highly translatable therapeutic starting points.

Predict ADMET liabilities for drug candidates, prioritizing those programs with a higher likelihood of downstream success.

Recursion's initial focus appears to have been creating models which leverage a particular data layer (like images). The company is now trying to leverage multiple data layers in the one model to generate improved insights.

The Recursion Map is made up of a number of components, including:

PhenoMap is a relational database of biological and chemical perturbation phenotypes that enables Recursion to infer relationships between perturbations based on phenotypic similarity. The company believes that this capability changes drug discovery from a brute force trial and error process, into a guided search problem.

Compound Atlas is a collection of digital chemistry tools that enables Recursion to shift from promising therapeutic starting points into more diverse chemical substrate.

HitFinder is a software tool which evaluates the activity of therapeutic candidates within a high-dimensional disease model. Rather than focusing on activity against a known target, HitFinder measures a compounds' ability to reverse a disease phenotype.

Recursion's phenomics platform is also used to determine how changes in compound structure impact potency and off target effects. Most therapeutic starting points have low potency and undesirable drug properties. These molecules must therefore be optimized before advancing into in vivo and human studies.

Recursion acquired Cyclica and Valence in 2023 to boost its chemistry and generative AI capabilities. Cyclica has developed a deep learning engine that predicts the polypharmacology of small molecules. Valence has pioneered the application of low-data learning in drug design.

Pipeline

Recursion is monetizing its platform by:

Advancing a large number of internally developed programs, including five clinical stage assets.

Partnering with other biopharma companies.

Internal programs are focused on genetically driven diseases (including rare diseases and genetically defined oncology). Recursion also uses its platform to try and identify new uses for existing molecules. These molecules can offer a low cost and rapid path to clinical studies, which is particularly attractive for rare diseases.

Figure 9: Recursion Pipeline (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Recursion has a relatively large strategic partnership with Bayer which is targeting the discovery of therapeutics for fibrotic diseases. The partnership is expected cover approximately ten research projects. Bayer has contributed approximately 500,000 compounds from its proprietary library, along with scientific expertise. Recursion received an upfront technology access fee of $30 million. Any candidates that Bayer elects to license could result in up to $120 million milestone revenue, along with tiered royalties in the low-to-mid single digit range.

Recursion also has a partnership with Roche that focuses on neuroscience and oncology and could involve up to 40 programs. Recursion received an upfront payment of $150 million and is eligible for milestone payments, which could total more than $300 million per program. Recursion could also receive a tiered royalty on net sales.

Figure 10: Recursion Discovery Collaborations (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

There are a number of potential catalysts in coming quarters as Recursion's drug discovery efforts begin to mature, including:

First Phase II readout in Q3 from REC-994 for cerebral cavernous malformation.

Phase II safety and preliminary efficacy from REC-2282 for Neurofibromatosis type 2 expected in Q4.

Phase II safety and preliminary efficacy from REC-4881 for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis expected in the first half of 2025.

Success in any of these would likely see Recursion's share price move higher, with the market likely to begin attributing more value to the company's pipeline.

Figure 11: Potential Catalysts (source: Recursion Pharmaceuticals)

Conclusion

Declining returns of biopharma R&D have made the industry ripe for disruption. While there are a number of technologies that hold promise, AI could have the broadest impact. Recursion is a leader in this area and is differentiated by its scale, integration of software and hardware capabilities and its focus on understanding biology. Recursion's use of imaging and phenotypes also means that it is target agnostic, potentially removing a source of risk in the drug discovery process.

Recursion really began to ramp experimental volumes in 2019, the impact of which should be felt in coming years. The company already has a sizeable drug pipeline that is now beginning to mature, and clinical data in coming quarters could provide a boost to the share price if it helps to validate Recursion's approach.

Recursion currently has around $300 million in cash, with milestone payments potentially adding significantly to this in coming years. At its current cash burn run rate, this probably only provides something like a 12-month runway. Recursion shouldn't find it too difficult to raise capital and meaningfully extend its runway though. The biggest near-term risk is probably from investors souring on AI if extremely elevated expectations do not come to fruition in coming quarters.