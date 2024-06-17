deepblue4you/E+ via Getty Images

In our last coverage of the DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP), we told you why this poor-performing fund was likely to deliver bad returns in the medium term. With three different factors working against it, we did not see much hope for the bulls. Now, that Sell rating came up at a time when utilities were about to roar in Katy Perry style. So that is something we did not envision. Still, the three factors were strong enough that the fund still did terribly.

Seeking Alpha

While a negative 6% does not look like an end-of-the-world scenario by itself, here is how that compares to what the plain vanilla The Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLU) gave you.

Data by YCharts

So if you moved out of DNP, you got an 18% outperformance in about 3 months. We tell you why we are a little less bearish and why we are giving it an upgrade. We also tell you when we would buy this.

1) There Is Nothing New Under The Sun

The job of the market is to convince you that there is a game changer or a new magic formula. Your job is to realize there isn't. In the case of DNP, our coverage on it was cluttered with "Sells" and "Strong Sells," simply because investors had lost their collective minds.

Seeking Alpha

A mediocre utility fund, dialing up leverage to the maximum, was given a ridiculous premium to NAV.

Data by YCharts

That is the largest factor in total returns. Not some mystical Fed rate cutting cycle or higher use of electricity in data centers. That chart above is why investors who bought this CEF at silly premiums are still smarting. Of course, not every silly story ends this perfectly and this quickly. Some have indeed continued far longer than either sense or sensibility would dictate. But this one is getting close to flat-lining on the premium/discount front. The biggest headwind is no longer a headwind. After all, it is fairly improbable that we will go to a 20% discount to NAV within 1 year. So just on this basic premise, we have to dial down the bearish attack.

2) Pay Attention To Z-Scores To Pivot

Eyeballing on a chart for visual clues makes a fair bit of sense. But for a more exact pivot, we have to look at the Z-scores. These are calculated for CEFs and their discount or premiums. Each CEF is unique to an extent, and the best barometer of how cheap or how expensive it is, in the short run, is in relation to itself. You heard that right. You need to see how the premium/discount tracks relative to the fund's history.

But this is hard for the non "Rain-Man" person to do. So here we have Z-scores which calculate this number. A negative number, especially less than negative 2, means the fund is cheap. A positive number, especially more than a positive 2, means the fund is expensive. This number is usually calculated on 3, 6, and 12-month timeframes. Ideally, you want all 3 to be in the same direction to pivot. DNP is really oversold and cheap based on this metric.

CEF Connect

So we have the second pricing signal.

3) Don't Fear The Reaper, But Fear The Dividend Groupies

While we compared DNP to XLU earlier in the article, it has also been a horrid performer even in the CEF space. Here we show DNP relative to Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), and BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI). Yeah, that looks really bad for DNP. We should have gone with "Get Out Of Dodge" rather than Strong Sell.

Data by YCharts

We have measured the profile above from our October 2022 article.

Seeking Alpha

But that is the total return price performance above, which is impacted by changes in the premium. If we look at total return NAV, the performance is far less damning.

Data by YCharts

So while fundamental issues remain (like very high leverage), the fund's distribution yield has crept to a multi-decade high. It was only briefly higher during the COVID-19 crash.

Data by YCharts

This is going to get the dividend groupies back in as they weigh the yield (not the fundamentals), relative to other CEFs. While this is a challenge we are happy to take on, we prefer to do it when other factors are aligned in our favor. At present, they are not.

Verdict

We are giving DNP an upgrade to hold. It has been a great journey from its ridiculous premium down to here. We don't believe the pain is done. Extremes tend to almost always go to the other extreme. A fund with a 30% premium likely will fall to at least some level of discount. There are other issues here with DNP. The high leverage levels are not something you want during a general bear market.

CEF Connect

Its 5-year (and 10-year, for that matter) total return on NAV performance is far below its distribution yield on NAV.

CEF Connect

The latter is almost at 10%. So only the Class A ostriches will be able to rule out a distribution cut possibility. But as always, one has to balance the short term with the long term. We think the shorter-term story looks less ugly, and we have to give DNP a passing grade. The longer-term buy will only come after a distribution cut.

Please note that this is not financial or tax advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.