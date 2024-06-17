An Upgrade Supercycle Is Coming To AMD

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
9.45K Followers

Summary

  • AMD has lagged behind the broader semiconductor index this year despite robust uptake for its Instinct accelerators in the heat of the AI arms race.
  • The client segment is also benefitting from an early recovery in the PC market, propped by AMD's inherently elevated exposure to the more affluent commercial end-market.
  • Paired with an emerging recovery in higher-margin embedded sales, reinforced by longer-term adjacent demand from AI momentum, the stock continues to underappreciate an impending upgrade supercycle.

AMD Headquarters

hapabapa

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has been a laggard compared to the broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) this year, despite consistent progress in ramping up its AI accelerators to support the industry’s transition to accelerated computing. The stock has largely

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
9.45K Followers
Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve. Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
AMD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News