Sloot/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:RTNTF) is one of the largest mining corporations in the world, with a market capitalization of well over $100 billion USD. The company continues to be susceptible to changes in ore prices. However, it continues to generate strong cash flow with incredibly important assets. That will enable the company to continue generating long-term shareholder returns.

Rio Tinto Financial Performance

Rio Tinto has continued to focus on strong financial performance as it's chased growth.

Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

The company managed to grow copper equivalent production up 3% YoY in 2023 versus 2022 with underlying earnings of just under $12 billion. Lower prices hurt the company's earnings versus the 5-year average; however, it's continued to earn roughly around a double-digit yield. The company's FCF of almost $8 billion is also well below its 5-year average.

$8 billion in FCF puts the company at a ~7% FCF yield, while the company's historic average is closer to a 10% yield. The company has continued to earn strong ROCE with hefty EBITDA and a 40+% EBITDA margin. The company was impacted by share prices here, but we expect it to continue improving. The company continues to payout a hefty dividend yield.

Rio Tinto Resilient Results

The company's resilient results come on the back of weaker prices.

Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

The company's sales revenue declined by 3%, a $1.6 billion decline, but in a world with high fixed costs, that's trickled down to the company's underlying earnings which also dropped by 1.6%. The company's FCF dropped similarly by $1.3 billion, impacting the company's total dividend. However, the company has one of the strongest financial pictures with minimal net debt.

The company continues to pay a high single-digit dividend yield, as it pays most of its FCF to shareholders. That strong yield makes Rio Tinto a valuable and high-yield investment for long-term shareholders.

Demand Changes

Rio Tinto continues to face changing demand and a changing market, which can hurt its ability to drive long-term shareholder returns.

Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

China has seen demand for finished steel drop dramatically in the property markets, a 7% decline from 34% of the market to 27% in 2023. However, the company's manufacturing and infrastructure segments have remained strong, which helps to support overall volumes. China has also become a leader in EV, lithium-ion battery, and solar cell production.

Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

The Iron Ore realized processing increased by 2%, while the copper LME prices dropped by 3%, having a strong impact on the company's revenue. The company's aluminum realized pricing took an even bigger hit, declining by 18%. The company also saw strong declines in the price of petroleum coke and coal tar pitch.

These pricing and shifting demands have impacted the company.

Rio Tinto Business Improvements

However, the company has continued to perform well with its core businesses.

Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Rio Tinto's core EBITDA continues to be driven by iron ore, where production increased by 2% and adjusted EBITDA increased by 7%. EBITDA margins increased by 1% as well, resulting in a net 3% increase in FCF. That strong FCF growth for the company's core business will continue to help overall shareholder returns.

The company's aluminum business, however, took a big hit, with 9% production growth still resulting in a 38% EBITDA decline and a 63% FCF decline. That's a tough place for the company to be in. However, the company has returned to full capacity at Kitimat, and we expect 2024 to be a stronger business.

The company's copper business also saw strong losses in EBITDA, while production grew, but EBITDA fell from weaker prices. The company is seeing strong sustainable production though and ramp-ups in 2024, will help improve FCF. That will help the segment to perform better.

Rio Tinto Growth

The company is continuing to invest heavily in growth, with 2024 growth capex expected to be more than $1 billion, primarily with Oyu Tolgoi, with additional investment in Simandou.

Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

Simandou, the controversial Ghanaian project, is expected to be a major driver of growth. Oyu Tolgoi is expected to produce almost $3 billion in annual revenue from its copper and natural gas production as it ramps up with a 50-year mine life. Simandou is expected to earn $8 billion in annual revenue. These growth projects will support continued earnings growth as large mines are harder to find.

Rio Tinto Shareholder Returns

Overall, Rio Tinto expects to drive strong shareholder returns in a volatile cycle.

Rio Tinto Investor Presentation

The company's 60% payout for 2023 provides a full-year load of more than 6%. The company's total payout ratio has an average of 71%, supported by additional returns that the company can comfortably afford. That's especially true given its incredibly low net debt, with one of the strongest portfolios in the industry.

Those continued and strong, reliable shareholder returns make the company a valuable long-term investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that the world economy continues to be heavily driven by several major players, and growth in some, such as China, has slowed down substantially. That could put pressure on prices as production continues, hurting Rio Tinto's ability to generate long-term competitive shareholder returns at its current level.

Conclusion

Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining companies in the world, with a market capitalization of roughly $110 billion. More importantly, the company has an incredibly low net debt of only $4 billion, incredibly rare for a major commodities company. The company continues to generate strong dividends, with a high payout ratio it can afford, and a high-single digit yield.

The company has one of the most impressive portfolios of assets in a market where it's difficult to find new assets. Assets like Simandou and Oyu Tolgoi are once-in-a-generation assets that are difficult to find. The strength of these assets and continued cash flow will support continued shareholder returns. Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.