Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world, and it has been rapidly increasing its share of the global oncology medications market in recent years.

Investment thesis

The day after the company released its first-quarter 2024 financial results in early May, its share price rose more than 15%. In my opinion, the growth of Amgen's investment attractiveness in recent weeks is directly related to the successful integration of Horizon Therapeutics' business, which was acquired after lengthy proceedings with the US Federal Trade Commission, as well as significant progress in the development of MariTide, which has demonstrated extremely high efficacy in the fight against obesity.

In my estimation, in addition to innovative product candidates, the analysis of which will be presented later in the article, other key contributors to accelerating Amgen's revenue growth will be its approved medications such as Evenity, Blincyto, Tezspire, Repatha, and Tepezza.

So, Blincyto is a bispecific antibody that has been approved by regulatory agencies, including the EMA and FDA, for the treatment of certain patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In turn, acute lymphoblastic leukemia is one of the common types of blood cancer, which, according to the American Cancer Society, will affect about 6,550 people in 2024.

How does Blincyto work in simple terms?

First of all, I would like to point out that understanding the mechanism of action of medication allows me to determine for which diseases it will be effective, as well as to assess the chances of its success in ongoing clinical trials.

Blincyto's mechanism of action is based on its ability to activate T cells by binding the CD3 antigen with CD19, which in turn is highly expressed on the surface of malignant B cells in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Subsequently, this connection prompts T cells, which play one of the most important roles in immune responses to cancer, to release cytokines, including interleukin 6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), and interleukin 10 (IL-10), which ultimately leads to the lysis of tumor cells in patients.

Its total sales were $224 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 25.8% year-on-year, driven in part by an increase in prescriptions in the United States and raised demand in Europe and Japan for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Let's move on to discuss the recent progress made in the development of Blincyto.

On June 14, 2024, Amgen delighted investors by announcing that the FDA had approved Blincyto to treat certain patients with B-precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia [B-ALL], one of the most aggressive types of blood cancer.

In my view, this approval was a significant milestone for the company, as it allowed it to partially address unmet needs in the fight against this disease by providing patients with a significantly more effective treatment option than standard chemotherapy alone.

Let's move on to my long-term sales projections for Blincyto.

Given the historical growth rate of Blincyto sales, the expected expansion of indications for its use over the next three years, tightening competition with CAR T-cell therapies, and the publication of additional data confirming its competitive advantages over standard chemotherapies in the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, I expect its total sales to reach $2.65 billion in 2028.

As a result, I'm initiating coverage of Amgen with a "buy" rating.

Amgen's financial position and the prospects for its portfolio of medications

Amgen's revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.45 billion, up 21.9% year-over-year, but still in line with analysts' expectations.

In my opinion, in addition to Blincyto and medications approved for the treatment of rare diseases, Tezspire (tezepelumab), developed jointly with AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), was another contributor to the increase in the company's revenue year-on-year.

Tezspire is an anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of patients with severe asthma and which is also being developed to combat other inflammatory disorders, including eosinophilic esophagitis, chronic rhinosinusitis, and more.

Its sales totaled $173 million in the first three months of 2024, up 80.2% year-on-year, thanks to its competitive advantages over AstraZeneca's Fasenra and GSK plc's Nucala (GSK), which ultimately reflects on the continued high demand for it in the US.

In addition to the growth in sales of Blincyto, Tezspire, Tepezza, and many other medications, an analysis of some of which was presented by me earlier in the article, I believe that another factor that will contribute to the growth of Amgen's investment attractiveness, as well as improving its financial position in the long term, is an increase in the pace of development of its product candidates.

So, despite the negative impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on the pharmaceutical industry, the company's management will continue to pursue an aggressive R&D policy with the ultimate goal of bringing next-generation drugs to the market as quickly as possible to treat patients with obesity, various types of cancer and inflammatory diseases.

So, in my opinion, one of the most promising drugs in Amgen's portfolio, which has attracted the attention of Wall Street like a magnet in recent months, is MariTide (maridebart cafraglutide).

The mechanism of action of this molecule is complex since, on the one hand, it is a GIPR antagonist, and on the other hand, it activates glucagon-like peptide 1 receptors. To further understand, notable examples of GLP-1 receptor agonists are well-known drugs such as Novo Nordisk A/S's Ozempic (NVO), Wegovy, and Trulicity.

On February 5, 2024, Amgen and Nature published the results of a clinical study that shocked me in that a group of patients taking the highest dose of MariTide led to a loss of 14.5% body weight on the 85th day, which today is significantly higher compared to such blockbusters as semaglutide and Eli Lilly's tirzepatide.

Currently, the company is working to complete a Phase 2 clinical trial and is committed to moving forward with pivotal clinical studies to determine the efficacy of MariTide in the fight against type 2 diabetes and obesity.

On May 2, Dr. James Bradner, the Chief Scientific Officer of Amgen, said the following on the quarterly earnings call.

We're seeing a differentiated profile of MariTide and are confident that it will address important unmet medical needs, obesity, obesity-related conditions and diabetes. We look forward to completing the ongoing Phase II study and working with regulators to move rapidly to the broad Phase III program.

Furthermore, the Seeking Alpha platform offers financial data as well as Wall Street analysts' forecasts for Amgen's revenue and EPS for the coming quarters.

Amgen's earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 were about $3.96, down slightly year-on-year, but it beat analysts' consensus by $0.07, partly due to higher sales of its inflammation franchise. On the other hand, its EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $4.46 to $5.43 in the second quarter, representing a 25% increase from the previous quarter.

Risks

I would like to note the following risks that may negatively affect Amgen's investment attractiveness in the medium and long term.

In my assessment, one of the financial risks that will continue to have a moderate impact on Amgen's investment attractiveness is the growth of its debt in recent years, driven by the acquisitions of Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion and ChemoCentryx for $4 billion.

As a result, its net debt/EBITDA ratio has increased from 2.25x in 2022 to 4.66x by the end of March 2024. On the other hand, I believe that the company will not have significant difficulties in repaying the notes since the demand for Amgen's key medications continues to grow at a high rate, and it has promising product candidates in its portfolio that can significantly accelerate its EBIT growth in the next two years.

Takeaway

In conclusion of this article, I want to note that Amgen continues to make substantial progress in developing its rich portfolio of experimental drugs, which includes potential blockbusters such as MariTide, tarlatamab, and olpasiran. Also, thanks to the synergies from the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics, I expect the company's revenue and free cash flow growth rates to continue accelerating.

In addition, according to my and analysts' expectations, thanks to the contribution of FDA-approved drugs, its EPS in 2026 will reach 13.88x.

As a result, given that Amgen is trading at a discount to most of its peers and given the high rate of dividend growth, I believe it represents an attractive asset for long-term investors, especially in an era when the Fed starts to cut interest rates.

However, I would like to point out that from a technical analysis perspective, I expect the company's share price to retest the 200-day EMA, currently passing about $282, where I plan to open a long position.

