There are six words that should frighten the daylights out of any sensible investor. Nobody should fear any of them individually. But grouped a certain way, they cue investors to run far and run fast.

One simple grouping is… “New Economy.”

The other is… “This time it’s different.”

Readers who were of age in the 1990s, or who studied business/Wall Street history, should rightfully cringe at the first clause.

“New economy” was a label often used to describe what tech was building back then.

Cable TV, once a narrow geeky thing, was bringing television access and new content to more and more people. Personal computing had already become established. We had telephone answering machines, microwave ovens, cell phones, video cassette recording, etc.

And as the decade sped along, the internet went mainstream.

It had been around since the 1960s. Government researchers used it to share their work.

Eventually, regular folks got their hands on the internet. Its popularity spread through the ‘90s. The advent of user-friendly and increasingly powerful web browsers opened the door to more and better content.

On-line communities emerged and grew. And e-commerce brought business on-line.

Even before mobile put it all into our pockets and virtual workplaces became legit, commentators and investors hailed what they said had become a new economy.

They were and are right. Just look around and consider how things were 50 or so years ago.

Understandable Fear

At first, this seemed like heaven for investors. The NASDAQ 100 was well represented by shares tied to the new economy. It rose 443% during the last five years of the decade.

The broad-based S&P 500 did pretty well too, but not nearly that well. It rose 220%.

But heaven became hell as the 21st century emerged.

Bad enough, the markets fell. But by then, ordinary investors had easy access to one-click investments in these indexes. So, thanks to low-cost online brokers and ETFs, the ensuing crash wasn’t just a journalistic or big-investors event. It hit ordinary folks… hard.

Including the impact of dividends, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) posted a -38% return from December 31, 1999, through December 31, 2002.

As bad as that was, the ETF that emphasized new economy, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), fared much worse. During that 5-year period, its total return was –73%!

No wonder “new economy” is such a scary phrase!

Now, given AI and all else digital, we can easily suggest that we’re still building the “new economy” today.

Also harkening back to the end of the last century, today’s new economy shares, led by the trend’s contemporary poster child Nvidia (NVDA), are soaring in seeming defiance of gravity.

Based on what happened to investors when as the first such boom turned to bust, many fear a new market bloodbath.

Bulls have to believe “this time it’s different.”

But it’s darned hard to say that out loud without causing listeners to roll their and adopt a pitying expression.

There’s much debate around this topic. Some say we should fear the phrase. Others counsel critical analysis of what’s happening this time.

I favor the latter. I follow the oft- and sensibly repeated mantra to the effect that past performance doesn’t determine future results.

That’s usually framed as a warning against unjustified optimism. But it can also caution us against naive pessimism.

Actually, the difference thing isn’t really about science or technology. The promises of the 1990s were delivered, and then some. And we see more advances coming into place today.

The main issue is whether the stocks bear any rational relationship between prices and company fundamentals.

The first time around, they didn’t.

But now, many do.

See, for example, data I recently presented in posts covering semiconductors, software and industrial ETFs, AI plays NVDA and PWR, and also for IDCC and GOOGL.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is a situation for which the answer is “Yes.”

Firmly Touching All the New Bases

Like PWR, EMCOR, is a non-glamorous and lesser followed by the media or on Wall Street play on emerging tech and digital developments.

Here’s how EME introduces itself.

There’s a lot here.

We could easily lose ourselves in what the 12/31/23 10-K says are its “approximately 100 operating subsidiaries.” (All have their own web sites, reachable here for Building Services, here for Construction Services, or here for Industrial Services.)

This number regularly grows through what the CEO’s Annual Letter refers to as “strategic acquisitions” (see also Capital Allocation slide below).

Let’s not lose ourselves in detail. Instead, let’s stick with the big picture.

Here’s an overview of the three platforms (or divisions) among which EME’s operating units are assigned.

We see, here, that Construction Services is EME’s big gorilla, the primary revenue driver.

The “Selected Ares of Expertise” EME presented for it in the above slide are HVAC, High/Low Voltage, Fire Protection, Lighting and Control Systems and Plumbing.

An initial casual reaction my not inspire. That all sounds like workaday stuff.

But that doesn’t render such endeavors unimportant. Sustainable cost-efficient and safe facilities can’t match AI’s sexiness. But companies care deeply about such things.

Beyond that, many of the projects in which EME is involved are far from being merely workaday.

The following slide gives us a better sense of how EME aligns with today’s most important secular trends, building the new-and-getting-newer economy.

Now, we see that EME isn’t just touching a lot of bases. It's touching the biggest and most important bases.

I’ll resist the temptation to dive into each of those trends. Most are widely discussed. Going into detail on each would be overkill.

Let’s instead get to the numbers, segment Revenues and Operating Profits.

This will be challenging.

But that’s not for a bad reason (as would be the case if EME were reticent about disclosure). Quite to the contrary, EME management has been eagerly embracing shareholder communication.

The problem, if we want to use that word, may be a case of TMI (too much information). It’s not easy to tell the world about 100 or so operating subsidiaries.

EME makes a good effort. It reveals a lot on pages 25, 27, 29, 50-51, and 53-54 of its latest 10-K, and pages 14, 21-22 and 26-37 of its latest 10-Q.

But I can easily imagine investors going back and forth among the various tables trying to get a comfortable feel for what’s going on. I can also imagine folks getting headaches doing so.

And it’ll soon get more challenging. Going forward, the company will be separately disclosing the three parts of the Mechanical portion of is Construction Services Division. Yes, that’s a mouthful.

But don’t fret. I’ll try to simplify it for you.

Accordingly, here are my reconstructions of Segment Revenue and Operating Profit data from EME’s latest 10-K and 10-Q:

Author compilation of data from EME’s 2023 10-K and Q124 10-Q

Here’s how the overall Revenue and Operating Profit pies are divided among the groups.

Author compilation of data from EME’s 2023 10-K and Q124 10-Q

And here are growth rates for the various operations.

Author compilation of data from EME’s 2023 10-K and Q124 10-Q

Notice how Construction, which addresses today’s hottest trends, is where most where EME is most heavily focused.

Another important set of data points consists of RPO, Remaining Performance Obligations. This, for EME, is like what many companies would call a “backlog.”

Here, are my reconstructions of the RPO data presented in EME’s latest SEC filings.

Author compilation of data from EME’s 2023 10-K and Q124 10-Q

The following table shows us how much of the March 31, 2024 RPO the company expects to complete this year, and how much is likely to stretch beyond 2024.

Author compilation of data from EME’s 2023 10-K and Q124 10-Q

Bear in mind, these are not static numbers. They continually change as work is completed and new jobs come in.

I know this is a lot to absorb.

Trust me, though, that this is much simpler than the 10-K/10-Q documents.

The presentations EME offers on its Investor Relations Web Site have far more visual appeal. But you would have to make subjective judgments about which bars are bigger than which and by how much.

Still, I encourage interested investors to open one or more recent presentations. If you do, you’ll find it helpful to let these tables presented here add objectivity to your visual judgments.

Through it all, though, we can very clearly see that unlike Alphabet and its self-proclaimed AI superstardom, and unlike the way Utilities bulls are pushing that as an AI play, EME is for real. Its role in today’s most important trends is substantial… and supported by its formal financial numbers.

Comparing EMCOR to Important Benchmarks

EME is not by any means the only way to play today’s major secular-growth trends.

During May, I published Buy recommendations on ETFs specializing in semiconductors, software and growth industrials. Those are solid foundations for this sort of investing.

And on June 3rd, to start adding some zing with attractive stocks, I published a Buy recommendation on PWR.

I envision for EME a similar investment role to that of PWR, a satellite position to accompany an ETF-based core.

PWR is, within this arena, a specialist. It builds utility infrastructure. EME, in contrast, is a generalist. It builds infrastructure for a wide range of newest-economy businesses.

But like PWR, EMR beats the daylights out of important benchmarks.

I’ll compare EME to the granddaddy of all benchmarks, the companies in the portfolio of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). I also compare EME to its Peers, the companies in the Construction and Engineering Industry as retrieved via the seeking Alpha Equity Screener.

And as per my usual preference, I’ll use medians. These aren’t impacted by wild distortions often caused by unusual data items, even in big companies that can dominate weighted averages.

Let’s start with some core indicia of financial strength and profitability.

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

Obviously, EME’s returns on assets and equity are excellent.

Also, the first four rows of the above table confirm that EME is a financial powerhouse that can afford to do a lot of things.

The image below shows how EME has been deploying the new capital it generates.

Share buybacks are ongoing. I expect acquisition to likewise continue in the future.

Here’s EME’s historical growth track record.

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

And here’s what analysts expect in the year-ahead.

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

The FWD growth forecast are lower than what EME has historically achieved. But that makes sense. Super-normal growth can persist for just so long.

That said, many companies would be thrilled if they could produce the kinds of comparisons the Street expects for EME.

Author compilation from Seeking Alpha Earnings presentation

Risk

Cyclicality is a risk element, not just for EME but most other companies.

The world badly wants and needs what EME sells. But when times get really tough, customers develop the willpower to slow the pace of orders. They can stretch project schedules further into the future.

That could trigger an unfavorable revenue, earnings or guidance surprise. So, if you invest based on the quarterly results game (beats, misses, etc.), this may not be the stock for you.

I don’t play that game. But I understand many do.

The, too, there’s the diverse nature of EME’s portfolio of subsidiaries.

It’s not even remotely a conglomerate. Unlike the latter, EME sticks within its own business theme.

And unlike conglomerates, EME doesn’t overpay to acquire. Nor does it ignore nuts and bolts operations. Conglomerates couldn’t dream of the sort of capital returns and balance sheet EME has.

But as you likely gleaned from the discussion above, EME is hard to follow. It has that in common with conglomerates.

The stock’s market capitalization, nearly 18 billion, is respectable. But I suspect many analysts consider it too small to be worth the time it takes to properly cover the company.

Note the Seeking Alpha Earnings Pages. There are no projections 2025. And there are only two covering analysts.

This is a double-edge sword.

Obscurity can be a wonderful thing for investors. Note the famous Peter Lynch comments in from page 136 of his famous work “One Up on Wall Street:”

If you find a stock with little or no institutional ownership, you’ve found a potential winner. Find a company that no analyst has ever visited, or that no analyst would admit to knowing about, and you’ve got a double winner. When I talk to a company that tells me the last analyst showed up three years ago, I can hardly contain my enthusiasm.

It’s hard to buy low and sell high if everybody knows about and loves the stock before you get it in.

Now, to be fair, Lynch first published those words in 1989. That’s a long time ago.

It was a time when I had no grey hair and much better knees, and I like to think, better looks! Institutional investing was alive and well back then. But it was nothing like today. (See, for example NBER covering 1980-96 and OECD covering 2007-19.)

So it’s hard to now find Lynch’s ideal of “little or no” notoriety. Today, a mere two covering analysts, as EME has, is about as close as one will get without going into the wild world of sub-micro caps.

But obscurity raises a special kind of risk.

Skimpier analyst coverage gives investors less sources to which they can turn for comfort if the company falters.

And it will force us to fudge in one important valuation area…

What to do About EME Stock

Valuation, to the extent it can be done, suggests EME isn’t as scary as one might be tempted to assume given the stock’s recent strength.

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

But take the forward PEG with a thick grain of salt.

We need the “Proj. 3-5Y Growth” figure to calculate PEG.

But the data vendor Seeking Alpha uses, one I’ve known, respected and used for many years, has no projection. I checked other sources using other data vendors. That also came up empty.

So, I plugged in the median of available industry projections as if that was what it should be for EME. The below-SPY PEG ratio suggests the higher P/E should be justified by expectations of superior growth.

Considering EME’s above par history and the breadth of its exposure to growth industries, I can readily envision the company winding up, with stronger growth and a lesser PEG than my table shows.

Meanwhile, EME’s sales-based valuation stands right in the middle of a best-to-worst industry sort. It literally is the median. Given its business history and prospects, I think the stock deserves better than that.

So, I’m fine with what I see in terms of current valuation.

Now, here’s the price chart.

The stock has lost steam sine its powerful February rally.

The 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) remains above the 50-Day EMA. But the 10-day has been faltering.

Consider, too, Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) and the Chaikin Oscillator (CO). Both measure which party to trades is more motivated. CMF does it for institutional investors. CO does it for the market in general.

After a bullish interval earlier this year, both sets of buyers have cooled their jets. I get that. Nobody can perpetually buy, buy, buy and then buy some more. They need and are taking time to digest.

So I understand why EME isn’t currently owned by the PRN Industrial ETF I recommended back on May 13th. EME probably fails that fund’s momentum tests.

For purpose of today’s theme, EME as a satellite position around an ETF-based newest economy core, I’m good. In this context, I actually like the idea of getting into ETF while the stock taking a breather.

As I’ve said before, my investment stance depends mainly on whether I think a stock will be better than, in line with, or worse than market.

Here’s how I apply that to the Seeking Alpha rating system:

“Strong Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market and I’m bullish about the direction of the market.

“Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

“Hold” means I see the stock as moving in line with the market.

“Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

“Strong Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market and I’m bearish about the direction of the market.

Based on this scale, I’m rating EME as a “Buy.”