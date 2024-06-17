SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

BTAL is an anti-beta market-neutral ETF. It invests long in low-beta stocks and shorts high-beta stocks on a dollar-neutral basis within sectors. At first glance, this may sound like a balanced fund that has a high potential to generate positive total returns in all markets. But one look at the return profile of BTAL and you will notice flat or negative returns with volatility.

Data by YCharts

But does that mean BTAL has no place in your portfolio? Not necessarily. It can be quite useful. Just not in the traditional way you would use most market-neutral portfolios. Why not?

Higher Beta Increases Risk But May Lower Returns

First, we need to understand beta. Beta is an attempt to measure the risk of a stock compared to the market. The market will always have a beta of 1. If a stock has a beta of 2, this means that it generally has twice the price movement as the market does in the same direction.

The market goes up 1% and the stock goes up 2%.

The market drops 0.5% and the stock drops 1%.

Some view beta as a proxy for leverage due to the amplified price movements. But this would be a poor substitute for leverage.

Consider the S&P 500. Over the past 10 years, it has generated 234% return. You could expect that holding a portfolio of high-beta stocks might return over 400% return being a proxy for leverage. But look at what would have happened if you held stocks with a beta over 2 (in the Russell 3000 index) for the past 10 years.

Portfolio123

While the monthly standard deviation is over twice as high as the benchmark, the total return is negative. This is an interesting property of high-beta stocks. While price movements may be amplified short term, they often have reduced long-term performance when compared to the market.

Now that we understand beta a little more, let's move onto BTAL.

BTAL Is Anti-Beta

BTAL may be dollar-neutral but it is not beta-neutral. What does this mean?

Well, imagine that you had to make a pairs trade. You would go long one instrument with $100 and go short $100 with another.

A balanced pairs trade might be something like Mastercard and Visa.

An imbalanced trade might be something like going long a water utility stock and shorting one of the Mag7 stocks.

The trade is so imbalanced because the water utility will have much smaller moves than the Mag7 stock. If the market crashes, the Mag7 stocks will likely fall further. On the rebound, the utility stocks will only nudge up slightly while the Mag7 stocks will soar.

And this is exactly the issue that makes BTAL a lousy total return market-neutral fund. The long and the short sides are imbalanced. Being dollar neutral in this instance does not mean having low volatility. To balance BTAL out, the short side should be scaled down so that the betas are similar. For instance, if the long book has an average beta of 0.5 and the long book has an average beta of 2, then $100 million invested long should only have $25 million short. Reduce exposure to high beta stocks.

BTAL, however, is an anti-beta fund. That's its goal. Although it is dollar neutral, it is net short on beta. This is a short-bias fund when you consider betas.

BTAL Holdings

Let's have a quick look at the ETF composition.

AGF website

As one might expect, the beta of the short portfolio is almost 2x a high as the long portfolio. The average market cap is also less than one-third the long portfolio as smaller stocks often exhibit higher beta. Much of the portfolio is made up of Consumer Discretionary, Financials, Health Care, Industrials, and IT. I would have much preferred if they would have shown us the beta exposure of each sector to give us a better idea of beta risk in each category.

AGF Website

As you scan the list, one name that jumps out right away on the shortlist is NVDA. And herein lies another risk factor when shorting high beta, you are also betting against high-momentum stocks which have rapidly went up. Perhaps a future variation of the anti-beta premium will focus more on stocks which have high-beta and negative momentum while buying stocks which have low-beta and high momentum.

What Being Net Short And High-Beta Means

I would focus on the high-beta shorts and forget about the long positions since most of the price performance will be due to the highly volatile short book.

It is my observation that high-beta stocks…

Fall much further in market crashes

Generally underperform in calm and slow-moving bull markets (low VIX)

Perform very well with a leveraged-like effect immediately following a market bottom

Therefore, BTAL makes a reasonable portfolio addition when markets are plodding along and VIX is low. It is a great holding when markets are crashing. But you do not want to get caught holding it after the market has tanked and a volatile bull rally is about to begin. That's the time to drop BTAL before the bear ends. Otherwise, you will experience a quick loss.

Optional Quant Rules For Holding BTAL

How do you determine when to hold BTAL using the reasoning above?

When the VIX is less than 20, you may hold BTAL. When the VIX is more than 10 points higher than what it was 10 trading days ago (or 2 weeks), you may hold BTAL. But if the VIX is above 20 AND is less than 10 points higher than 10 trading days ago, don't hold BTAL.

An example of when you would not hold BTAL is if the VIX is at 40 and 2 weeks ago it was at 60. An elevated and dropping VIX usually means a massive risk-off bull rally is underway.

The portfolio below has 67% invested in SPY and 33% in BTAL since the anti-beta funds' inception.

Portfolio123.com

This second chart allocates the same but invests tactically in BTAL depending on the VIX.

Portfolio123.com

Tactical holding of BTAL results in a small performance boost of less than 2% CAGR over the past 10 years when compared to a static system.

Why Invest in BTAL

BTAL is a unique source of returns. It is a good portfolio diversifier. It is a way investors can gain net short exposure to higher beta stocks without directly shorting. BTAL will reduce drawdowns in market crashes and will not be too heavy of a performance drag in calm markets.

Risks of BTAL

BTAL is not a great holding during highly volatile bull markets as the high beta shorts will overwhelm the low beta longs. This will result in rapid portfolio loss. BTAL will also tie up capital as opposed to shorting stocks on margin. This will create an overall performance drag which would not be experienced if you can short these stocks directly on margin.

Conclusion

BTAL is an interesting hedging instrument for unsure markets like we see right now. Just be prepared to reduce exposure after a market crash and hopefully before the big bounce upward.