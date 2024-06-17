BTAL Is Possibly The Most Misunderstood Market-Neutral ETF

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5.06K Followers

Summary

  • BTAL is an anti-beta market-neutral ETF, not beta-neutral, with imbalanced long and short positions.
  • High-beta stocks fall further in market crashes, underperform in calm markets, and perform well after market bottoms.
  • Tactical holding of BTAL based on VIX levels can provide a small performance boost and reduce drawdowns in market crashes.

Senior man points at something on smartphone

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

BTAL is an anti-beta market-neutral ETF. It invests long in low-beta stocks and shorts high-beta stocks on a dollar-neutral basis within sectors. At first glance, this may sound like a balanced fund that has a high potential to

This article was written by

Kurtis Hemmerling profile picture
Kurtis Hemmerling
5.06K Followers
I design sophisticated investment solutions for family offices, RIAs, UHNW individuals, ETF providers and more. I am associated with the company Portfolio123 and am working with them to increase their brand awareness.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTAL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BTAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News