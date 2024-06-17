JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is a financial holding company with total assets of $57.57 billion and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Over the years, it has managed to assume increasing weight within the financial system, expanding its operations to other states as well.

Its loan portfolio is quite geographically diversified, but one of its strengths is the right timing in relation to interest rates. While almost all banks used to buy fixed-rate securities before the Fed raised rates, Wintrust preferred not to do so. In fact, its investment portfolio has an average yield of 3.38%, not so low as to generate large unrealized losses.

As a result, it was possible to gradually increase TBV per share.

As you can see from this image, TBV per share has increased every single year since 2014, including the last quarter. This value is the main driver of any bank's price per share over the long term, which is why until last month Wintrust was hovering near an all-time high. Since then there has been a small retracement, but the stock's performance remains very positive over the past year, 30.90%.

In my last article on Wintrust, I emphasized the strength of the bank, but at the same time, I believed the stock was not cheap enough. Seven months have passed since then, and my view is still the same even though the growth prospects are sound. For the more optimistic, buying at this price is not an unreasonable choice; I prefer to be more conservative.

Growth prospects

The bullish thesis on Wintrust is based on what management expects in the coming quarters. In fact, unlike most banks, demand for loans continues to grow for Wintrust:

The exceptional loan growth that we expect in the second quarter will require us to fund that growth in the short term with marginally higher deposit costs, which will likely pressure the margin a bit, but would represent an acceptable trade-off. Said another way, we're happy to take advantage of current market conditions and add high-quality loans and high-quality relationships, even if it means a bit of margin pressure in the short run. These new relationships will provide nice gains in market share and additional net interest income at acceptable returns. CEO David Dykstra, conference call Q1 2024.

Exceptional loan portfolio growth is mentioned, probably in double digits for the whole of 2024. According to management's expectations, there is pent-up demand waiting to be met, and it is denoted by an off-the-charts share of people requesting prequalification letters.

Loan growth in Q1 2024 was about 2.60% over the previous quarter, driven mainly by Commercial Loans and CRE loans; Residential Real Estate loans show slower demand. In the next quarter, we can expect some of the pent-up demand to be met, generating a higher growth rate than in Q1. Moreover, as early as April, management had already shown some optimism about the spring session.

Certainly, increasing exposure to CRE loans and Commercial loans even more may make the loan portfolio riskier overall, but at least for the moment, there are no red flags to report. Credit risk is well controlled and non-performing loans are only 0.34%, only 9 basis points higher than last year.

That said, there is another important aspect to consider, and it concerns how this growth will be financed. The loan to deposit ratio is 93%, so there is not a large enough margin to grow the loan portfolio. Therefore, Wintrust will rely on future deposit growth, which can only happen if it is willing to offer high yields.

This process is already underway, in fact in Q1 2024 CDs were the main source for total deposits to grow. In addition, non-interest bearing suffered a sharp drop of $512 million.

The willingness to support loan demand with expensive CDs is sinking NIM, even though the earning asset yield has increased.

It is almost certain that NIM will continue to fall in the coming quarters, as management is focused primarily on increasing the number of customers rather than profitability. The expectation is that this short-term sacrifice will generate positive results from a long-term perspective. Certainly, if it can increase the prevalence of fixed rate in its portfolio, once rates are lowered, the differential with the cost of deposits will widen and give a boost to NIM growth.

Finally, to conclude the growth prospects, it is important to mention Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC). The latter has been valued at about $510.30 million, and a merger agreement has been reached where Wintrust will acquire Macatawa in an all-stock deal. There are still some issues to be resolved such as approval from banking regulators, but optimism seeps in for resolution in the second half of 2024. Most likely, Wintrust's 2024 EPS will not be impacted by this deal.

Macatawa Bank operates in one of the top 50 MSAs in the United States, namely Grand Rapids, West Michigan. Beyond the favorable geographic factor, this bank has ample liquidity on hand, in fact, the loan to deposit ratio is only 55% and excess deposits are about $1.10 billion. Wintrust's intention is to invest them at current market rates and generate a rapid increase in NII.

In addition, another surprising aspect of Macatawa Bank is that their credit risk management has been flawless, in fact, it has no non-performing loans. Overall, it is a solid bank and will retain its name even if the acquisition is finalized successfully. Moreover, it will be able to continue to be managed by its key employees, just as it will still run its branches.

Dividend analysis

If we simply looked at dividend yield, we probably would not consider Wintrust to be a decent dividend company. After all, a dividend yield of only 1.96% is not that exciting. However, its sustainability and growth rate might change your mind.

Seeking Alpha

Starting with the former, the dividend payout ratio is only about 17%, well below the sector median of 40%. This means that the dividend issued represents only a small portion of the profits generated, and potentially the bank could consider issuing a higher dividend in the future. If it matched the sector median, it would basically be more than double the current one.

As for growth, it is clearly Wintrust's strong point.

The 10-year dividend growth CAGR is 19.35%, the sector median is only 7.74%. In other words, over the long term, the dividend has grown more than twice what we might expect from a bank. Predicting whether the growth will be the same in the next 10 years is impossible; if I had to hazard a prediction I think not. If you look at the CAGR for the last few years it is less than 19.35%, and the macroeconomic environment is definitely worse than it was years ago when interest rates were close to 0%.

In any case, I find it reasonable to expect a CAGR of 12%, partly because of the low payout ratio. If so, buying Wintrust today, the yield on cost in 10 years would be about 6%, not bad at all.

In the short term, you shouldn't expect too much from the dividend, but for those who believe in this bank and have a long-term view, it is an interesting option.

Conclusion

Wintrust Financial is a solid company that is gradually expanding to other states. The acquisition of Macatawa Bank will provide a physical footprint in West Michigan, and the low loan to deposit ratio may support the growing demand for loans.

The second half of 2024 should be more positive in terms of loan portfolio growth, but the growing burden of expensive CDs should not be underestimated: the NIM will continue to plummet.

Finally, regarding valuation, I leave the hold rating unchanged since the price/TBV per share is almost in line with the historical average. As of today, Wintrust may be slightly at a discount, but I believe the margin of safety is not large enough to justify a buy. The retracement in recent weeks has made the stock cheaper, but I am waiting for a drop of another 10-15% to reassess my rating.