Wall Street Lunch: Social Media Can Be Hazardous To Your Mental Health

The Surgeon General calls for mental health warning on social media. (0:16) BofA gets more bullish on chips. (2:54) Evercore puts Street-high target of 6,000 on the S&P. (4:25)

Our top story, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on Congress to take action and require a surgeon general's health warning on social media platforms.

In a New York Times op-ed, Murthy says: "The mental health crisis among young people is an emergency -- and social media has emerged as an important contributor. Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms, and the average daily use in this age group, as of the summer of 2023, was 4.8 hours."

"It is time to require a surgeon general’s warning label on social media platforms, stating that social media is associated with significant mental health harms for adolescents."

Sixty years ago, a surgeon general report on tobacco led to warnings placed on the side of every pack of cigarettes. Murthy cited a 2020 study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services finding a 67% decline in the rate of adults smoking cigarettes since 1965.

A study last year by the Pew Research Center found the most popular social media platforms among teens ages 13 to 17 include Google's (GOOG) YouTube at 90%, TikTok (BDNCE) at 63%, Snapchat (SNAP) at 60% and Meta's (META) Instagram at 59%. Meanwhile, Meta's Facebook usage by teens has dropped from 71% to 33% over the past decade. X and Reddit (RDDT) are used by 20% or fewer of teens regularly.

In today’s trading, Treasury yields rose after some solid New York-area manufacturing data.

The June Empire State Manufacturing Index rose more than anticipated but remained in contraction territory for the seventh-straight month. The index rose to -6.00, up from -15.6 and better than the -10.5 consensus and -15.60 prior. Prices paid fell, while shipments moved into expansion.

Pantheon Macroeconomics noted that “At the margin, the drop in the employment index to -9 -- its lowest level since March 2023 -- from -6 in May provides another signal that growth in payrolls is slowing, though note that the manufacturing sector accounts for only 9% of total payrolls.”

Among active stocks in today’s session, Costco (COST) trades near its all-time high after a 66% rally over the last 52 weeks. Looking ahead, analysts have identified five catalysts that could propel shares even higher in 2024.

Those include a membership fee increase, a special dividend, use of AI to analyze customer trends, unleashing tech firepower in stores like self-checkout kiosks, digital signage and interactive displays as it plays catch up to Sam's Club with its Automation/Scan and Go/Just Walk Out features and a flight to safety where an upper income consumer and staple-esque product mix sustains positive topline growth.

BofA boosted price targets on Arm Holdings (ARM) and Micron (MU) as generative AI begins to move to consumer devices, including PCs and phones.

Analyst Vivek Arya says: "To be sure, it’s early days and there are no must-have AI apps for phones and PC. However, consumer hardware companies will regardless try to leverage rising consumer interest and growing software ecosystem momentum to drive a faster upgrade cycle.”

And the SEC is investigating Elon Musk's late disclosure of his purchases of Twitter stock before he took over the company. The Wall Street Journal said Musk provided testimony to the SEC that he and his adviser ignored a rule that required him to reveal his ownership once it passed 5% of Twitter's shares.

Instead, Musk waited to disclose his stake until he owned more than 9% and had an offer to join its board.

In other news of note, the next version of the Apple (AAPL) Watch is likely to include several changes to its form factor and how it's made. The new watch, expected to be known as the Series 10, is likely to have screen sizes of 45 millimeters and 49 millimeters, up from 41 and 45 previously. That’s according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

It's also expected to have a thinner design and perhaps new case colors — black and dark — if production yields meet expectations.

Additionally, the watch is expected to have components that are manufactured using 3D printing, Kuo said, with Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bright Laser Technologies expected to supply the components.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Evercore ISI strategist Julian Emanuel boosted his target on the S&P 500 and says equities remain far from bubble territory despite AI exuberance. Emanuel raised his target on the benchmark index to 6,000 for the end of 2024. That's up from 4,750 and about 10% higher than current levels.

The target is a high among Wall Street brokerages. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin boosted his target to 5,600 over the weekend. UBS' Jonathan Golub and BMO's Brian Belski also have 5,600.

Emanuel also upgraded Info Tech (XLK) to Outperform as "the sector benefits from structural demographic trends, the need to invest in productivity and the Persistence of AI Exuberance."

His bull case is 6,500, while the bear case is 4,750.

"Stocks are a long way from 'Bubble territory' but rapid gains, and abundant liquidity while earnings rise could 'inflate' -- to 6,500,' he said. "Conversely, Recession approaching or a more volatile, 'Normal' pullback opens up 4,750."