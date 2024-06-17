Luis Alvarez

Investment overview

I wrote about Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) previously (early April this year) with a buy rating as I believed that FY25 guidance was conservative, and that growth should accelerate in FY26 as the business lapses the transition in sales strategy. I am revising my rating from buy to hold as I am no longer confident that CXM can grow as I expected previously. I have underestimated the impact from this poor macro environment, and how AI could be a near-term headwind for the business. Until CXM shows a growth inflection, I don’t think the market will re-rate the stock upwards.

1Q25 earnings (announced two weeks ago)

CXM reported a bad and disappointing 1Q25 quarter. Revenue grew 13% y/y to $195.9 million, which was a big deceleration from the 17.5% y/y growth seen in 4Q24 and 19.6% y/y growth seen in 1Q24. Profitability performance was mixed. Pro forma gross margin missed consensus estimates by 20bps, coming in at 74.2%. However, pro forma EBIT came in 10bps ahead of consensus estimates and management’s guidance, at 10.4%.

Macro impact was a lot worse than expected

I underestimated how CXM would be impacted by the bad macro environment. Especially with the latest inflation data showing no major signs of improvement—the three-month average is still the same in April (at 3.4%), I believe rates are going to stay higher for longer, and this is going to continue putting pressure on CXM customers. CXM’s forward-looking metrics are all suggesting poor performance ahead, which is very worrisome.

May Investing Ideas May Investing Ideas May Investing Ideas

In particular, 1Q25 billings grew only by 12.5% to $191.8 million (based on my calculations using reported deferred revenue and revenue). This marks a major deceleration from the past few quarters, and this is also the worst performance over the past three years. Although there is variability in y/y growth between billings and revenue, they generally trend in the same direction. Although I like to think positively that subscription billings growth is a better metric (services revenue, which is more volatile, is not included), this metric saw a similar trend (much worse, actually), growing by 11.8%, a big step-down from 4Q24 y/y growth of 18%.

Another leading indicator is the decline in RPO. RPO in 1Q25 fell by 5%, worse than the 2% decline reported in 1Q24, and this led to RPO-based bookings to decline by 6% y/y vs. 25.4% growth in 4Q24. Current RPO-based bookings growth also saw a major deceleration from 22% in 4Q24 to 7% in Q1 2024, as current RPO fell sequentially by 2.8%.

Management decision to reduce its FY25 guidance further cements the fact that underlying demand remains poor, even in 2Q25 on a quarter-to-date basis. Management 2Q25 revenue mid-point guidance implies 9% growth, marking another quarter of growth deceleration, now to high single-digits. What this tells us is that for the first five weeks of 2Q25, growth is trending at 9% because this guidance was announced on 5th June. In addition, FY25 guidance was also reduced by 3% at the midpoint. This implies a deceleration in growth throughout the rest of the year, despite easier growth in 2H24 vs. 1H24.

Comments by other industry players also paint a similar weak demand outlook:

We have not seen a meaningful improvement in the qualitative characteristics of our demand environment and continue to see cautious buyer behaviors, long decision-making cycles, and enhanced scrutiny on both budget and personnel resources. Braze Inc 1Q25 earnings Switching gears to macro. After a strong finish in Q4, we saw a return to weaker demand conditions in the first quarter, similar to what we experienced in 2023. The buyer urgency that we saw in December did not carry over into Q1. Hubspot 1Q24 earnings From a market demand perspective, we continue to see the impact of a challenging macroeconomic environment. While Q4 saw an uptick in expansion activity, we saw pressure on overall expansion rates for Q1 across our customer base in terms of agent growth. Freshworks 1Q24 earnings

All of these also come at a time when CXM is experiencing a change in leadership. CXM announced Trac Pham as a co-CEO with Ragy Thomas. This increases the uncertainty in near-term execution. As such, I now have a lot less confidence that CXM can grow as I expected previously.

AI is a near-term headwind

I did mention that CXM could benefit from its own GenAI technology previously (potentially driving up 45% in productivity), and I still think that will happen. What I did not realize was that the problem is that the increase in adoption of AI at the customer level is likely to be a headwind for CXM as customers cut non-key operational roles (or size down) to fund AI investments (Google mentioned this in January). This is the same for CXM, where customers are implementing operational controls, as they cut spending to make room for future investments in areas like AI, which is putting pressure on both renewal and new transactions.

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for CXM has been significantly revised downward to ~$9.

I now expect revenue to grow much slower as the macro situation continues to weigh on business' budgets and the allocation of budgets to AI investments continues to draw budget away from CXM services. Assuming a similar y/y growth deceleration of 400 bps over the coming quarters, FY25 should exit with ~$782 million in revenue.

As the growth is now a lot slower, I don’t think CXM is going to see the operational leverage that I was expecting. That said, I am giving management the benefit of doubt that they can achieve the adj EBIT guidance of 13.4% at the midpoint (they did show good cost control in 1Q25 as the adj EBIT margin of 10.4% came in line with guidance, and FY25 margin guidance was reiterated despite a reduction in revenue).

The poor expected topline performance also led me to attach a much lower multiple to the stock. When compared to peers like Hubspot (~21% expected growth), Freshworks (~21% expected growth), and Braze (~24% expected), CXM is expected to grow the slowest at a high single-digit percentage. As such, I expect CXM to trade at a much lower discount than its peers. As peers are not at mature profitability yet, I used forward revenue multiples for comparison. Given the growth discrepancy, I expect CXM to continue trading at the current discount (2.2x forward revenue vs. peers at ~3.3x). 2.2x translates to around 17x forward EBIT multiple (2.2x / 13.4%).

Conclusion

I give a hold rating for CXM due to the disappointing 1Q25 earnings and poor forward-looking metrics. The macro environment and customer adoption of AI are creating significant headwinds for growth. With slower revenue growth, CXM should trade at a discount to peers, and this led to a significant reduction in my target price to ~$9. Over the near-term, I don't expect the stock to re-rate upwards until growth inflects.