Today, we are circling back to an oncology-focused clinical-stage developmental concern called Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA). Our last article on Olema was posted just after Thanksgiving Day last year. We concluded that piece noting the stock merited a small 'watch item' holding and we would revisit Olema in the near future. The stock got a bit of a boost earlier this month when Pfizer Inc. (PFE) posted positive study results around a similar candidate that Olema is pursuing. An updated analysis follows below.

Olema's developmental focus advancing the standard of care for women living with cancer. The company's primary product candidate is called palazestrant (AKA, OP-1250). This compound is an oral small molecule. It provides dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). The stock currently trades around $12.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $690 million.

May 2024 Company Presentation

The company is also advancing an orally bioavailable KAT6 inhibitor named OP-3136. However, that candidate is in very early-stage development and Olema will be submitting an IND application around that compound later this year. It should be noted, it was Phase 1 data around Pfizer's KAT6 inhibitor earlier this month that did provide a sympathetic boost for Olema. However, for this analysis, we will focus on the advancement of OP-1250 which has garnered FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer which has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

Company Website

Currently, palazestrant is being evaluated in a study called OPERA-01 to treat the second- and third-line setting of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer. OPERA-01 is a pivotal Phase 3 monotherapy clinical trial, it should be noted.

May 2024 Company Presentation

In addition, the company recently completed enrollment in Phase 1b/2 clinical study. This 60-patient trial will evaluate palazestrant as part of combination therapy with each of ribociclib and palbociclib (AKA, Ibrance). OP-1250 has several other studies ongoing in combination with CDK 4/6 inhibitors (below). A phase 3 pivotal trial in combination with ribociclib is currently in the planning stage.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Firm Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Thanks partly to Pfizer's recent trial results as well as Olema's presentations at the recent ESMO Breast Cancer Annual Congress, analyst firms have remained quite positive around Olema's prospects. So far in June, four analyst firms including Oppenheimer and Jefferies have reissued/assigned Buy ratings to OLMA. Price targets proffered range from $21 to $30 a share.

After posting a net loss of $31 million for the first quarter, Olema had just under $250 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. Of note, a company director disposed of nearly 1.2 million shares of stock earlier this month. The same director purchased approximately 630,000 shares in the last four months of 2023.

Conclusion:

May 2024 Company Presentation

The stock has not moved much since we last took a look at it in November. Palazestrant continues to have considerable potential. There is also plenty of competition in the space, but this is also a large and growing market.

May 2024 Company Presentation

With multiple potential catalysts and milestones on the horizon, strong analyst support and a decent enough balance sheet for now; OLMA still seems to merit a small 'watch item' holding pending further developments. I prefer to hold OLMA within covered call positions so that one can attain a good return even if the stock trades flat as it has since we last looked at this name. Unfortunately, liquidity on the options against this equity is iffy, although I have managed to execute some additional covered call orders on OLMA over the past week.