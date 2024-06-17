Morsa Images

If you've tracked me for any period of time, then you know, no matter how bearish I get (at times right, at times wrong), that I'm very against outright shorting. The risk is unlimited when you short, and while some are successful short sellers, it's extremely difficult over long periods of time because the market does have an upward bias. Having said that, there are people who want to bet against the market, and in particular the Nasdaq 100 as represented by Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) given the near vertical move that's taken place since last year. If you're one of those people, the ProShares Short QQQ ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQ) is worth considering.

What is the PSQ? It's an inverse ETF. The fund seeks daily investment results before fees and expenses that correspond to the inverse (-1x) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX). In practice, this means that the ETF will fall equivalent to that of the Nasdaq 100 every day that the index rises, and, similarly, rise when the Nasdaq 100 falls. The key is that it does this using daily returns.

A Look At The Holdings

To be clear, this is NOT a buy and hold investment. This is a very short-term tactical trading tool which, when it works, can generate big returns. The way that it achieves the inverse behavior is through various swaps with large banks.

So the inverse behavior doesn't come from actually shorting the QQQ, but rather through the contractual obligations with these banks offering the swaps, settled daily.

Sector Composition: Think QQQ

Since this is tracking the inverse of the Nasdaq 100, the equivalent inverse exposure is what you see in that average. That means PSQ is taking on roughly half of the inverse Tech exposure in the Qs. This arguably is why some would want to trade the fund, given how outsized the performance of Tech has been in this cycle relative to everything else.

The tech sector's outsized role in the index's returns is precisely what makes PSQ an interesting tactical hedge for investors looking to short the largest sector of the market.

Peer Comparison

There are other inverse ETFs out there, of course, many with even more leverage on the inverse side. The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ), for example, seeks to deliver twice the inverse daily performance of the Nasdaq 100 index. I find this to be a particularly dangerous fund to trade unless your timing is spot on. Betting against the market's uptrend is difficult to begin with, and while leveraging that works when it works, it really doesn't when it doesn't, given the daily compounding of the inverse price behavior. You can see that by comparing the performance of PSQ to SQQQ, where SQQQ has performed far worse (more than double).

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, the ETF is a relatively easy and liquid way of allowing short exposure to the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100-Index. If you're convinced that a market has topped and is going to reverse, you have an easy way to bet on it. You could also use this to hedge against some long positions you already have tactically. And while I'm against shorting because your risk is unlimited, the risk is limited in that the worst you can do here is, well, go down to 0.

But PSQ is very risky. Like most of the other inverse ETFs, the product is designed for short-term trading and should not be used for buy-and-hold strategies. The daily rebalancing feature - which, of course, is a pro in down trending markets - will lead to significant value erosion and poor performance under extremely volatile or oscillating markets. And because costs are involved in the swap agreements, counterparty risks, and tracking errors may create points of divergence from the true inverse relationship of the fund to the underlying index.

Conclusion

To re-emphasize - I don't like shorting, but can see the appeal of an inverse fund so long as the multiple is 1x like PSQ. I think the Nasdaq is insanely overvalued here and crowded, so maybe the timing for PSQ makes sense here. Just know the risks involved, and that the market will always be against those who are bearish and express that bearishness with a down trending bet.