Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

One of the most disappointing names in the market so far this year has been Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The chip giant has seen its shares drop about 40% in 2024 as results have not lived up to expectations and competitors have stolen the spotlight. As we're about to start the second half of the year, a time that is supposed to be much better for Intel, it is time for the company to finally deliver some meaningful improvement.

Looking back to January:

It was back at the company's Q4 report earlier this year when I discussed the recovery hitting a wall. While the final period of 2023 saw decent results, guidance for Q1 of this year was extremely disappointing. Intel started the year on the wrong foot as a result, and since that article, shares have lost roughly 30% of their value.

At this point, investors aren't just looking at Intel's competitors for their business, but their stock prices. Nvidia (NVDA) has been surging month after month, reaching a more than $3 trillion market cap recently, while Intel is only worth about $130 billion. If just 1% of the value of Nvidia shifted to Intel, that would mean tremendous upside for Intel shares, but investors need a reason to be that optimistic.

Q1 results didn't help the situation:

Intel management had a chance to prove that it was just being conservative with guidance for Q1 that's usually the company's weakest period due to seasonality. Unfortunately, Intel not only missed revenue estimates when it reported Q1 results, but it guided to Q2 revenues in a range of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion, below the $13.61 billion that analysts were anticipating. For the adjusted bottom line, a dime's worth of profit per share was guided to, which was just 40% of the quarter per share analysts were looking for.

Intel also reported adjusted cash burn of more than $6.1 billion in the first quarter. While that was an improvement from the year ago period that saw over $8.7 billion burned, it shows how much this huge investment phase is weighing on the balance sheet. As the chart below shows, the net debt pile at the end of Q1 stood at its largest point over the last two years. The building out of the foundry business and the plan to launch five process nodes over four years has been an expensive endeavor that hopefully will start to pay off soon.

Intel Net Cash (Company filings)

While management expects roughly neutral cash flow for the year, we're still looking at a company that could have a net debt position of around $18 billion by the end of 2024. Cash flow trends are expected to improve next year, but that was originally said about this year as well. Meanwhile, competitors are producing plenty of positive free cash flow, and you don't want to be in debt forever with interest rates staying higher for longer.

Can earnings finally rebound?

Perhaps the biggest red flag for investors regarding Intel in recent years has been the bottom line. In 2021, the company produced adjusted earnings per share of $5.30, but that number fell to just over a dollar last year. The situation this year is expected to be about the same, with perhaps just a little improvement in the non-GAAP EPS number over 2023's figure.

2025 is now expected to see the first meaningful adjusted earnings increase. Of course, that's also the year where revenue growth is expected to significantly accelerate, from just about 3% this year to more than 12% next year. That kind of top line growth doesn't need significant gross margin expansion to drive tremendous bottom line gains, but every little improvement on the cost side will certainly help. Getting back to positive free cash flow and shrinking the net debt balance can also help the profitability picture.

The very depressed valuation:

Intel shares obviously have not done well against peers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Not only has that disappointed investors, but it has put Intel shares at a valuation that makes them look like a depressed asset in this space. Since we're almost halfway through 2024 currently, and next year is expected to be the first major recovery for Intel revenue and earnings, I wanted to take a look at valuations based on each company's next fiscal year. For Intel and AMD, that's December 2025, with Nvidia's period ending in January 2026.

Valuation Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

When I covered Intel back in January, the stock was actually trading at a premium on current year P/E to Nvidia. That was a bit of a surprise given the two very different growth stories, but that situation has completely changed ever since. Intel is trading like a name that has virtually no growth, which is a little unfair if you are looking forward to next year, but the company needs to prove itself if it is going to get back to trading with a forward P/E in the 20s.

Final thoughts / recommendation:

The first half of 2024 has not been kind to shareholders of Intel. The chip giant has had a couple of earnings report disappointments, causing shares to plunge roughly 40% on the year. Results are currently expected to improve in the coming quarters, especially as we look forward to 2025, but it is time for it to finally deliver. The next chapter of the Intel story is about to start, and hopefully a return to decent growth can help this stock see its valuation get closer to some of its biggest competitors.

For now, I am continuing to rate Intel shares as a hold. While the valuation is certainly fair, Intel has not proven itself in recent quarters. Investors are flocking to Nvidia as the clear leader in this space, but perhaps the Q2 earnings report can change that narrative if Intel can finally deliver. Should the company not guide down again, and perhaps we get some evidence that the balance sheet will start to improve a bit, then we can look at the rating again.