Svenska Handelsbanken: Even The Risk-Averse Bank Is Only A 'Hold'

I frequently cover different banks around the world – mostly in the United States and Canada. But in the last few years I have only been a shareholder of one Swedish bank – Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF). My last article about Svenska Handelsbanken was published about a year ago and in the article I was bullish. Looking back, the bullish call was probably the right choice at that point. Nevertheless, I sold my position several months ago.

In the following article I will look at Svenska Handelsbanken once again, explain why I sold my position and look at the company and stock once again to ask if it is a good investment. We start by looking at the last quarterly and annual results, which have been quite good.

Quarterly Results

Similar to many other banks – see Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) for example – the Swedish bank reported solid results with total income growing 2.2% year-over-year from SEK 14,985 million in Q1/23 to SEK 15,318 million in Q1/24. And while the top line improved, operating profit declined a little bit from SEK 8,516 million in Q1/23 to SEK 8,267 million in Q1/24 – resulting in 2.9% year-over-year decline. And earnings per share declined from SEK 3.44 in the same quarter last year to SEK 3.33 this quarter – resulting in 3.2% YoY decline.

Svenska Handelbanken Q2/24 Presentation

When looking at the full year fiscal 2023, the results are even better. Total income increased 23.6% year-over-year from SEK 50,375 million in fiscal 2022 to SEK 62,249 million in fiscal 2023. Operating profit also increased from SEK 26,829 million in fiscal 2022 to SEK 36,322 million in fiscal 2023 – resulting in 35.4% year-over-year growth. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased 34.2% year-over-year from SEK 10.95 in fiscal 2022 to SEK 14.70 in fiscal 2023.

Svenska Handelsbanken Annual Report 2023

Dividend

Aside from reporting solid results especially for fiscal 2023, Svenska Handelsbanken also rewarded shareholders by paying a high dividend. For fiscal 2023, the company increased the ordinary dividend from SEK 5.50 in the previous year to SEK 6.50 this year – resulting in 18.2% year-over-year dividend growth. But aside from the ordinary dividend, the company also paid a special dividend of SEK 6.50 at the same time.

When taking the share price of the class A shares, which was SEK 99 at the time of writing, we get a dividend yield of 13.1%. One might now argue that we should not bet on the company paying a special dividend in the coming years as well, but even when taking only the ordinary dividend, we still get a dividend yield of 6.6% - a high dividend yield, even for a bank.

And we certainly should not bet on Svenska Handelsbanken paying a special dividend every year, but in the last decade, the company paid a special dividend in six out of 10 times. However, a special dividend of SEK 6.50 is probably an outlier, as the special dividend in the other years was much lower.

Why I sold Svenska Handelsbanken

Svenska Handelsbanken reported solid results for fiscal 2023 and also for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and is paying an extremely high dividend yield right now. This is certainly raising the question, why I sold the stock – especially when I argued in my last article that the bank is still a “Buy” and a good investment.

The main reason for selling the stock has already been explained in previous articles – for example, in my article published in January 2024 explaining why I sold BASF. In the article I explained that it is mostly the bigger picture making me cautious – and not necessarily individual stocks.

For starters, Svenska Handelsbanken is operating in an industry, which is not recession-resilient and experiences steep drawdowns for its stocks during recessions. Stansberry Research published a chart showing the performance of the different sectors in the last recessions. And when looking at the stock price performance usually financials, information technologies, and materials are among the sectors performing worst, and it is never a good idea to hold these stocks during a recession.

Stansburry Research

Aside from the financial sector being not the best investment during recessions, it is especially the bigger picture making me very cautious. And as I have explained in more detail in my article about BASF, I see signs for internal order within states rather shifting to disorder: We see radical forces winning elections or at least getting more influential, we see the division of societies with populism rising on the left and especially right, and we see rising wealth gaps.

Additionally, we see external conflicts rising and the number of deaths due to conflicts increased sharply in 2022. Data for 2023 is not available yet, but I don’t think the numbers will be much better. And while we should not ignore that conflicts occurred all the time in the last decades, Russia attacking Ukraine in February 2022 was the first war in Europe claiming tens of thousands of victims since the 1990s and it is the deadliest war in Europe since World War II.

Our World in Data

And all this, rising tensions between countries, increasing disorder and strong signs for the United States being close to the end of a long-term debt cycle is making me very cautious about many investments – and especially about investments in banks.

Great Business

Despite these risks stemming from the macro level and industry level, Svenska Handelsbanken is still a great business growing with a solid pace. In the last ten years, revenue increased with a CAGR of 5.50% and earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 7.08%. These are actually solid growth rates.

And when looking a return on equity during the last decades, we not only see high RoE in almost every year, we also see metrics improving again in the last few years and Svenska Handelsbanken is constantly outperforming its Nordic peers. However, in Q1/24, return on equity declined a little bit – from 15.0% in the same quarter last year to 13.7% in this quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken Annual Report 2023

But it is not so much the growth which is making Svenska Handelsbanken a solid investment and one of the better banks to own. It is the extremely risk-averse nature of the Swedish bank and the fact that credit losses are hardly measurable. In 2023 as well as in Q1/24, Svenska Handelsbanken basically reported a credit loss ratio of zero and its ratio is lower than for its Nordic peers and especially lower than the credit loss ratio other European banks are reporting.

Svenska Handelbanken Q2/24 Presentation

Additionally, the company is reporting an extremely high CET 1 ratio of 18.8%. Not only is the ratio much higher than the ratio of most banks in the United States (and also most Canadian banks), it is also above the Swedish regulatory minimum of 14.8% (a very high threshold) and above the company’s own target range of 15.8% to 17.8%.

Svenska Handelbanken Q2/24 Presentation

Problem: Exposure To Housing

But Svenska Handelsbanken is also facing a problem many other banks are facing as well – the massive exposure to the real estate market. And while Svenska Handelsbanken can be seen as somehow diversified, we still must acknowledge that the company is generating a huge part of its profits in Sweden. 78% of operating profits are generated in Sweden, about 17% in the United Kingdom and 6% are generated in Norway.

Svenska Handelbanken Q2/24 Presentation

When looking at the loans, we see that Svenska Handelsbanken has a huge exposure to the housing and construction market. About SEK 1,020 billion in loans are mortgage loans (already about 42 of total loans) and about 62% of all loans are somehow associated with the housing and construction market.

Svenska Handelsbanken Q2/24 Earnings Release

And this huge exposure could become a problem for Svenska Handelsbanken. The housing market in Sweden is seen as one of the more expensive ones in the world. According to the UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index, Stockholm is on the list of overvalued cities, but not with a bubble risk right now. However, UBS is seeing such a bubble risk in only two cities – Zurich and Tokyo – and that might be a little too optimistic.

UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index

And when looking at the full report, we can see Stockholm at the end of the list with housing prices falling the most in the last four quarters – more than 20% decline. While this is decreasing the bubble risk for Stockholm, sharply falling housing prices can create other risks. And we should wait at least one or two more years to be sure there is no fall-out.

UBS Global Real Estate Bubble Index

And even if we don’t focus especially on Stockholm but look at the whole country, the picture for Sweden is quite similar. The nationwide home sales were falling by 18.7% year-over-year in 2023 – following an annual drop of already 7% in 2022. Sharply falling house prices and high interest rates can be two ingredients in a recipe for disaster and we should be at least cautious at this point.

Global Situation Getting Slowly Worse

For Svenska Handelsbanken the focus should be on Sweden – especially the Swedish economy and the Swedish housing and construction industry are important. But for the development of the world economy, the United States is playing a major role.

New York FED Household Debt And Credit Report

And while I see the global economic picture slowly getting darker, let’s start with some positive news. The delinquency rate for residential mortgages in the United States is still at extremely low levels. In the recent past, we saw a small uptick, but it seems like there is nothing to worry. Additionally, when looking at the mortgage originations by credit score, we see the subprime category (which contributed heavily to the Great Financial Crisis) is hardly playing a role today, which is a good sign. During the last few years, we saw a high origination volume of mortgages, but most of them were with a credit score of 760 or higher.

New York FED Household Debt And Credit Report

The bigger problem seems to be auto loans and credit cards. And of course, for student loans, we must see how the situations will be in a year or two (as the extremely low delinquency rate is the result of political decisions). And in theory, delinquency rates for student loans could quickly be in the high single digits or even double digits again. At similar delinquency rates we also find credit cards (10.7% in Q1/24) and delinquency rates for auto loans are also increasing to 4.4% in Q1/24.

Support For Higher Share Price

When looking at Svenska Handelsbanken individually, I see two strong arguments for a higher stock price in the coming months and quarters. The first argument can be found when looking at the chart. Right now, the stock is well-supported by the 200-month moving average, and we can clearly see how this line is a support level for the stock. Aside from the moving average, we also have a supporting trendline connecting the lows and if the moving average should not be a solid support level, this trendline might hold the stock up.

Svenska Handelsbanken Weekly Chart (Author's work created with TradingView)

And not only is the chart speaking for higher stock prices, the valuation multiples Svenska Handelsbanken is trading for also makes it a “screaming Buy”. Many major banks around the world are only trading for low double-digit valuation multiples, and sometimes even single digit valuation multiples. However, Svenska Handelsbanken is currently trading for 6.8 times earnings, and such a valuation multiple can be seen as unjustified.

Data by YCharts

Of course, we can make the argument that Svenska Handelsbanken might not be able to keep up the current earnings per share (TTM number is SEK 14.60) and if the global economic picture is getting darker, Svenska Handelsbanken might also see declining earnings per share. But for a business that is growing with a solid pace and rather risk-averse, that valuation multiple does not seem justified.

Conclusion

Overall, Svenska Handelsbanken is a stock that seems undervalued at this point, and we are dealing with a risk-averse business that was always reporting great results in the last few decades. And finally, the stock is paying a high dividend – even when subtracting the special dividend.

But I would still be cautious about investing in Svenska Handelsbanken – like I would be cautious about investing in every other bank right now. The risk of a global recession or depression with collapsing banks is too high in my opinion. And even Svenska Handelsbanken, which is extremely risk-averse, is still a bank with the usual risks. The combination of these risk factors is making me rather cautious at this point and I will pass on investing in banks – even in Svenska Handelsbanken where I see the risk of a collapse or severe troubles as extremely low.

