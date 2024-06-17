Matthew Nichols

I wrote about AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last month for the first time in a while, as I’ve generally stayed away from the whole “meme stock” trade. While I don’t really go in for some of the more hostile commentary thrown meme traders way by certain parts of the Wall Street establishment - plenty of Wall Street traders have bought bad stocks before, and a short squeeze is not a ridiculous thesis on which to buy a stock - purely as a matter of personal preference, I prefer not to make any buys based on short squeeze theses, or for that matter anything other than long-term fundamentals. But I hasten to add, that’s a personal investing philosophy, not a put-down.

I am writing about AMC again, which ordinarily I would never do so soon after my last article. I usually like to let my thinking germinate for a few months at least, in the minds of both myself and my readers, before I return to a topic.

I am making an exception here because it’s been an exceptional weekend. Not only did the theater industry just have its best weekend since the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, led this time by Disney (DIS) rather than a Warner (WBD) and Comcast (CMCSA) combination; but evidence is building that there may be even better weekends to come. More than one reader has written me that my ‘cautious warning’ thesis on AMC must have been blown out of the water.

I don’t mind the occasional schadenfreude email, it comes with the territory. In this case, however, I’m not so sure investors should be piling into AMC with jubilation just yet. Let’s discuss what happened, what’s expected to happen next, and what investors should be on the lookout for before they buy in.

Weekend Box Office Blows Roof Off

The first good news for AMC is simply the results of this weekend. Disney released its Pixar film Inside Out 2 this weekend, and to say it was a success would be an understatement. Final numbers won’t be out until Monday morning, but preliminary reports shouldn’t be too far off at this point. They’ve got Inside Out 2 at $155 million domestic, a haul that would be impressive even in the pre-COVID days. Toy Story 4 in 2019 netted only $120 million opening weekend and Frozen 2 only $10 million more. It’s not quite Incredibles 2 territory, but in a post-COVID environment it’s not even a home run, it’s a grand slam.

This follows closely on the heels of Sony’s (SONY) success with Bad Boys 4 last weekend, and reports that Deadpool and Wolverine may outperform even Inside Out 2 next month. More than one pundit is ready to declare that “the box office is back.”

Contextual Analysis

I urge a certain caution on this point. Bad Boys 4’s total was $56.5 million, almost nine figures lower than Inside Out 2. And even worse, that total amounted to over half of the total haul at the box office that weekend. In fact, that weekend marked the 10th straight weekend that the top 10 box office films failed to gross $100 million. Last year that happened only twice in the April-June quarter.

So last weekend’s celebration was more a case of redefining success downward rather than returning to former lofty heights, or indeed any real heights at all. Inside’s success is absolutely real, but one weekend does not a resurrection make.

Deadpool’s success will be more real, too, if in fact the reports that the film can hit $200 million really are born out. It needs to be stressed at the outset that no R-rated film has ever had a $200 million opening before; this number is a very preliminary tracking number that may change. Still, all indications are that it will open big, regardless.

However, Deadpool will not open until July, so it is part of the Q3 report. The Q2 number is going to be dreadful no matter what legs Inside ultimately proves to have. In fact, with two weekends to go in the quarter the Q2 domestic box office is at barely half the level of 2023 - and it may not get much closer. Inside should deliver another boost next weekend, but Horizon, the last major release this quarter, is tracking something absolutely dreadful. The Quiet Place sequel from Paramount (PARA) will help a little, but that franchise simply doesn’t pull the same as Pixar, Marvel, or the other heavy hitters. Altogether, 2024 will be lucky to finish the second quarter at 70% of last year’s level.

What’s really scary about that number is that it’s only 50% of the 2019 number, the last year that theaters as a whole broke even. Not turned a profit, mind you, just broke even. And while Deadpool should do well, it’s not clear the prognosis for Q3 as a whole is any better.

Long-Term Fundamentals: Analyzing Strategic Posture

In my article last month, I wrote that the real key to a turnaround for AMC was not an increase in the ceiling of individual movies, ie., higher totals for blockbusters, but rather an increase in the volume of movies. I argued that theaters need to revamp how they compensate studios to encourage the production of more mid-range and mainline films. I don’t want to repeat everything I’ve already said on that point, but I hope you’ll give that article a good look as it’s important for what I’m about to say.

Meanwhile, movie theater executives and investors bullish on the theater business generally point to the accelerating decline of theater going as a series of one-offs, which unfortunately have been stacked together. One senior theater executive, bemoaning the 2023 twin strikes by writers and actors, said “we were just starting to get over COVID when [the strikes] hit.” The implication being that even now in 2024, the lower box office can be attributed to the strikes, and that the rough years before them can all be attributed too COVID.

With respect, I don’t think this is accurate at all.

COVID Impact

Consider first the question of COVID. No one denies that 2020 was essentially a lost year for theaters, and that it did real damage to their balance sheets. However, even after coming out of lockdown it became customary for theater executives to discuss the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic as theater performance lagged.

A simple way to test whether COVID is lingering in any way in the public consciousness is to look at the top films of the year. Because concerns about illness do not vary with the quality of the movie being seen, COVID should be having a proportionally similar effect on larger movies as smaller ones. If COVID has driven people away from theaters for health concerns, the ceiling on what a top film can generate should have come down.

As early as 2021, however, Disney’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was grossing $1.9 billion at the box office, nearly matching Avengers: Infinity War and far, far exceeding the first Black Panther movie, suggesting that people were more than willing to brave the lingering dangers of COVID for the right film.

An even stronger refutation of the COVID charge is the 2022 movie slate as a whole. In the 2019 box office year, the top 10 films generated roughly $4.13 billion of the $11.4 billion in ticket sales. In 2022, the top 10 films generated $4.07 billion of a $7.4 billion total.

It seems clear that by 2022, at the very, very latest, the effects of the COVID lockdowns had dissipated completely. People are once again fully willing to travel to a movie theater, if they see something they want to watch playing. The idea that in 2023 the industry was “just beginning to” get over COVID frankly just doesn’t hold water. It’s the films below the top 10 that are struggling. Like I said last time, the further away from blockbuster status you are, the less sense it makes to even try to make money in today’s theater system.

Strike Impact

One of the very few things AMC had going for it last year was the forlorn hope this might finally be changing.

In 2023, the top 10 films only grossed $3.35 billion, despite the box office take as a whole being larger than 2022. This suggested that perhaps theaters were finally beginning to come to grips with their top heavy problem. If theaters were beginning to treat lower-tier films more equally, the box office might finally return to sustained growth.

Unfortunately, 2024 has seen a return to bad form thus far; the top 4 in-quarter releases this year in Q1 grossed $762 million, compared to $643 million last year. Despite the fact that the box office take as a whole was smaller than Q1 2023.

This is not so surprising, in light of the writers/actors strikes of 2023. During the strikes actors were not only prohibited from working on making new films; they were also barred from marketing the films they had completed that were coming out in theaters, via the late-night show interviews, YouTube short videos, social media posts, film festival Q&As, and all the other marketing tactics we know so well.

Needless to say, this saw quite a few studios postpone major film releases until after the strike was over and marketing could resume. A lot of the lower-budget, lower star power films, however, saw no real reason not to go ahead since time is money and they weren’t counting on a star power boost anyway. Not surprisingly, this produced a more egalitarian distribution of revenues in 2023, but the end of the strikes makes this, I believe, strictly a one-off effect.

Ironically, the strikes theaters owners are complaining about may have helped theaters as much as they hurt them.

The Bitter Hidden With The Sweet

This brings me back, one final time, to Inside Out 2. Don’t get me wrong, this film is nothing less than a complete success. Certainly for Disney, and really also for AMC and theaters, despite the fact that I’m sure Disney took its usual monstrously oversized share of the revenue for itself. But in that success lies a hidden metastasis of theater’s disease to new heights.

Consider the numbers again. Inside Out 2 is pulling in an estimated $155 million, practically equal to Barbie last year. But, EntTelligence also reports that it sold over a million fewer tickets than Barbie did. Even worse, far more of those tickets were sold to children than Barbie, and children usually get discounts at the box office.

So Inside is selling fewer tickets with more discounts, and yet generating more revenue?

The reason for this is that ticket prices have gone up. Inside’s adults are paying more, even as children get to pay less. In fact, Inside’s average ticket price is only 12 cents lower than Barbie’s at $12.53, despite the fact that includes children who are buying at $10.36. The reason is that adult tickets are shooting up; another major box office performer, Dune 2 which was the very opposite of a children’s movie, reported over $80 million on just 5.2 million ticket sold, an average ticket price of over $15.50.

Ticket Prices Indicate No Strategy Shift

This is the very opposite of what AMC investors should want to see. A return to a more diversified film slate almost certainly requires lower ticket prices, not higher ones. When ticket prices go up, moviegoers need more of a sure thing to justify the cost, and the slant towards blockbusters and known IP only becomes stronger; someone might be willing to gamble $8 on a new original but is not willing to gamble $16.

It’s excellent that Inside is selling, but frankly, it would have been more bullish to hear it had generated $135 million on 13 million tickets instead of $155 million on 12 million tickets. The former suggests that the theater industry is taking the necessary steps to right itself and this weekend’s success is sustainable. The latter, frankly, suggests something of a one-off, or at least something that cannot be repeated regularly enough to generate sustainable free cash flow.

Investment Summary

I am certainly not unhappy to see AMC and others like Cinemark (CNK) have a good weekend, and certainly Disney was overdue for some good box office news. But the question of theaters long-term health has not only not been resolved, it seems to me to have been if anything thrown into even further doubt, and ironically that is because of how high a revenue figure Inside reported; or more specifically, how high a figure it reported relative to tickets sold.

I am still Avoiding AMC.