Martin Duering /iStock Editorial via Getty Images

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is among the numerous small banks that potentially faced bankruptcy. The company has a market cap of just over $3 billion, after a partial equity rescue, due to loan losses, that leaves it more than 70% below its pre-disaster highs. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has a strong plan and the ability to drive future returns.

New York Community Bancorp Goals

New York Community Bancorp is focused on managing the risks to its portfolio and recovering to generate long-term shareholder returns.

New York Community Bancorp Investor Presentation

In the short term, the company plans to fix its problem loans, while building a more robust middle-market relationship, and a higher margin portfolio. At the same time, the company is allowing non-strategic assets to sell or run-off, while integrating the multiple large banks that are now a part of the company. That will combine with reduced operating expenses.

In the medium term, the company is seeking increased diversification and fee income, with growing deposits. That combination will enable long-term earnings growth and shareholder returns.

New York Community Bancorp Forecasts

The company expects all of this together will lead to a strong recovery in its business over the next several years. Keep in mind, the company's current share price is just over $3/share.

New York Community Bancorp Investor Presentation

The company plans to substantially reduce its efficiency ratio improving margins, with year-end 2026 annualized EPS in the low-to-mid single-digits. The company expects an 11.5% CET1 ratio, relatively low among large banks, but above regulatory requirements, with continued improvements. All of this will enable the company to return to shareholder returns.

The company expects book value per share to cross past $7 per share, more than double its current share price. Of course, its long-term success depends on the company's ability to actually meet these targets and clean up its overall portfolio.

New York Community Bancorp Balance Sheet

The company's overall balance sheet shows the need for continued improvement, but with YoY improvement.

New York Community Bancorp Investor Presentation

The company's CET ratio has moved into the double-digits as the company's CET1 ratio has improved by a full 1%. The company has increased its allowance for credit losses to 1.48%, below $100-250 billion asset banks but above $50-100 billion asset banks. The company's net charge-offs are above peers while total loans 30-89 days past due has gone down.

At the same time, the company has an incredibly high % of insured deposits at 84%, showing how it's improved its overall portfolio.

New York Community Bancorp Investor Presentation

The company has more than $82 billion in loans HFA, with a massive $36.9 billion in multifamily loans and more than $3 billion in office loans. The company is going loan by loan to take a look at them and the UPB (unpaid principal balance) along with loan loss reserves. The company is continuing to improve its risk profile for loans.

The vast majority of office loans have been reviewed, while multifamily loans have been 35% reviewed and non-office commercial real-estate loans are ~25% diligence. The company's ALLL for office loans is in the double-digits, with the vast majority of loans reviewed. Given overall risks have dissipated (most were caused by the original COVID-19 black swan effects) we expect this market to clear up over the next several years.

New York Community Bancorp Deposits

The company saw its deposits decrease after the original disaster, but it maintains a strong overall portfolio of deposits, with 84% insured.

New York Community Bancorp Investor Presentation

The company has a total of $75.2 billion in deposits, up slightly since March-end, although the original disaster caused a ~$6 billion decrease in deposits. More importantly, the company has continued to increase its retail deposits, with private banks taking the largest hit. The company's deposit base continues to see reasonable interest rates that can grow as rains rollover.

The company is at roughly $2.5 billion in net interest income and is trying to grow that by ~20%.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that New York Community Bancorp still faces a myriad of risks. Panic-ed investors, customers who might not feel that the bank is no longer worth the risk, and potential losses from loans.

Conclusion

New York Community Bancorp is a risky investment. The company has a substantial percentage of risky loans that it needs to be able to manage, and while the company believes that it's gotten through the worst of the crisis, it needs to handle continued loan failures. Given $3.2 billion of equity versus $10s of billions of loans, it could quickly fail.

The company's equity raise, totaling more than $1 billion, has also helped to protect it in the immediate term. The company has de-risked its portfolio substantially and increased loan allowances. Still, the company has a robust plan and given the original risk from a black swan event, we expect its portfolio to improve in the long run.

The company expects its EPS to grow with a mid-single digit EPS in 2026 that will enable substantial long-term shareholder returns and repurchases. Putting all of this together makes New York Community Bancorp a risky but valuable investment at this time.