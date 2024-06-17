rrodrickbeiler

Despite what anyone says about US Treasury bonds given their performance over the past three years, U.S. Treasury bonds remain one of the most secure forms of investment and also a reliable income-producing asset. If you want simple, low-cost and easy access to this market, buying the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is a great start. GOVT is among the cheapest exchange-traded funds you can buy to get broad US government debt market exposure.

GOVT seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond Index. The underlying index tracks U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 1 to 30 years. The index (and by extension ETF) gives you exposure to the entire US Treasury yield curve. By owning a fund such as GOVT, you can get exposure to the US Treasury market's core segment, including all the diversification that it entails across different maturities, without credit risk.

A Look At The Holdings

As you'd expect, the portfolio is made up of Treasury bills, notes, and bonds. No position (and as such maturity) exceeds 5% of the portfolio.

The important thing to note about GOVT is that the holdings give the fund an effective duration of 5.96 years - which means while the fund is sensitive to interest rates, it won't be as volatile as other longer duration Treasury bond funds that have gotten hammered the last three years thanks to the fastest rate hike cycle in history.

That was then, and this is now, obviously. And with a 30-Day SEC yield of 4.6%, with some capital appreciation potential should rates fall, this looks increasingly more attractive. All for a fee of just 0.05%.

Sector Composition and Weightings

When we look at the range of maturities here, we see that the bulk is under 5 years, with 3-5 years when the majority of the holdings reside. A little under 12% is 20+ year (the most volatile from an interest rate sensitivity perspective).

The maturity diversification lets an investor participate in the positive or negative impact of changing yield curve environments, with the duration risk and interest rate risk of broad single maturity exposures largely canceled out.

Peer Comparison: GOVT vs. FLGV

One competitor to GOVT is the Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV), which has a slightly higher duration at 6.25 years. As we can see when comparing the price ratio of GOVT to FLGV, the two funds have performed in line with each other. No clear winner in my view. You'd only really prefer FLGV more if you expect rates will fall, given it's more sensitive to that with the slightly longer duration (but not by much).

Pros and Cons

On the positive side, GOVT is a simple and convenient investment vehicle. U.S. Treasury bonds are among the safest bond investments in the world from a credit risk perspective. When things get volatile and fear overtakes risk assets, these remains the go-to pristine asset to position into for a moment in time, and with nice yield currently. With a 0.05 percent expense ratio, GOVT ETF is among the cheapest ways to gain exposure to the US Treasury bond market, ensuring long-term investors get the best deal possible.

The downside? The duration may be a bit more than you want (though personally, I prefer longer duration now). GOVT shares the same exposure to interest rate risk as any other fixed-income investment. The value of the underlying bonds will go down if interest rates go up. It's also worth stating the obvious - since US Treasuries are fixed-rate bonds, they are exposed to inflation risk.

Conclusion

In my opinion, investors looking for diversified, low-risk exposure to the US Treasury bond market should seriously consider the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT), whose broad diversification across a variety of maturities, low expense ratio and the near-absolute creditworthiness of US government-backed securities provide an extremely strong value proposition. I think the cycle is shifting in favor of Treasuries, and this is a good way to take advantage of it.