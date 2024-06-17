Wirestock

The Market Finally Takes The Bait

Six months ago, I compared levered and unlevered municipal bond closed end funds from Nuveen using Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) as examples. These funds have produced similar total returns in the long run, but I expected NAD to do better during a rate cutting cycle. The theory was that the levered NAD would see its net investment income improve more as the fund's cost of leverage drops while its long-duration holdings see minimal income declines and price appreciation.

Through early May, both funds produced unremarkable total returns of around 3.5% since my last article. Since then, however, the performance of the two funds has diverged, with NAD now up to a 10% return since that article while the unlevered NXP has stagnated.

The rate cutting cycle has yet to begin, so what is driving the outperformance of NAD? That starts to get clearer when we compare the change in market prices of these funds to the change in their Net Asset Values (NAVs). The NAVs of these two funds (XNADX) (XNXPX) have performed similarly over this period, both up a little less than 1%. The market price of NXP is also little changed as the fund's discount to NAV has stayed in the -2% to 0% range. The discount of NAD has narrowed however, from around -15% at the start of December to -9.8% at the time of writing. Most of this narrowing has taken place just since the end of May 2024.

Nuveen management has been frustrated with the persistent discounts to NAV at which their levered funds have been trading. Their first attempt to address the issue came in October 2023 when they announced a dividend raise of around 20% on many of their national and state-specific closed end muni bond funds. As I mentioned in the last article, this was done even though the income generated by the funds had not increased that much. The hope was that even though some of the distributions going forward would be return of capital, the higher payout would attract investors and narrow the discount. This had little effect, so they tried again in March 2024. Again, the discounts stayed wide, although, as we see on the first chart above, the total return of NAD started outperforming that of NXP.

Finally, at the start of June 2024, Nuveen threw caution to the wind and boldly announced a further 38% - 45% dividend increase in levered national muni CEFs, and a stunning 48% - 71% increase in their state-specific funds. NAD now pays a monthly distribution of $0.0755 per share, for a forward yield of 7.7% based on current market price. This is a near doubling of the dividend since September 2023 when it was $0.038 per share. Monthly fund income remains around that level, meaning the dividend is now only about 50% covered by income. Despite this overdistribution, market reaction since the start of June has been noticeably positive.

Overdistribution will have consequences over time, like erosion of NAV and a reduction in an investor's cost basis, resulting in higher capital gains when selling the fund. In the shorter term, however, the discount has further to narrow and rate cuts, while currently on hold, eventually will begin to lower the cost of leverage. In the long run, I would prefer to own a fund that can cover its dividend, but in the short run, the narrowing discount and declining cost of leverage can be a source of outperformance for NAD. For now, I rate the fund a Hold, even though roughly half of the monthly distribution is a return of capital.

Consequences Of Overdistribution

As I have shown in the last couple articles, the monthly income of NAD correlates well with the spread between the S&P Municipal Bond 20 Year High Grade Rate Index and the 2-year Treasury yield. These common indices are good proxies for the fund's holdings and its cost of leverage, respectively. Looking at the updated chart showing this correlation, we have several more data points in the lower left corner, where the spread is around -0.5% and the monthly income of NAD is around $0.037.

Author Spreadsheet

On the latest UNII report, we see that the new monthly distribution from NAD of $0.0755 is only covered 49.4% by investment income. The Section 19a notice shows that for the first half of the fiscal year (11/1/23-4/30/24), the fund paid out $0.28 in distributions, of which only $0.0251, or 9% was estimated to be return of capital. With the latest dividend hike, however, we can expect to see about half of the distribution classified as ROC going forward. That implies a reduction of about $0.038 in NAV each month paid back to shareholders, who will see a corresponding drop in their cost basis. (These are estimates. The final determination of income vs. ROC is shown on Form 8937 issued at the end of the year.)

If the cost of leverage comes down as I expect, the fund's investment income will improve, but it will take very different market conditions to cover 100% of the new dividend. Going back over the whole history of NAD, the fund paid out distributions at this level only from 2002-2005 and 2010-2011. During these periods, the spread between 20-year munis and 2-year Treasuries was in the area of 3-4%, not the negative spread that exists currently. Additionally, NAD was trading around $15 in the early 2000s and $13-$14 for most of 2010 and 2011, so the new distribution represents a yield not seen in the life of the fund.

Author Spreadsheet

Paying out return of capital lowers the NAV of a fund and reduces future earnings power as the fund has to sell assets to cover the part of the distribution not covered by investment income. Income investors who rely on the monthly income to help fund their living expenses are often attracted to dividend hikes, but in the case of NAD, they would see the net asset value and earning power of the fund erode by 3%-4% every year unless the fund's income increases through capital appreciation or lower leverage costs. Those who reinvest their dividends would also see a reduction in earnings power per share, but at least their overall holding grows as a percentage of the fund's total net assets. (This is true as long as the fund is not also issuing new shares, which NAD has not done in at least the last two years. The related AMT-free fund (NEA) even did a small buyback in fiscal 2023.)

Overdistribution, especially at levels unlikely to be fully covered except during the best market conditions of the past 25 years, is not good for the health of a fund. Investors newly considering NAD or other leveraged Nuveen muni CEFs because of the recent dividend hike may wish to consider a fund with a more prudent distribution policy, even if it means taking a lower yield. Those already holding NAD may wish to wait before selling, however. The discount to NAV, currently at -9.8%, has been on an improving trend, and still has room to run. Declining interest rates will help both the fund's cost of leverage and the mark to market value of the fund's holdings. In the short term, I expect this to outweigh the decline in earnings power caused by overdistribution. However, once the interest rate cutting cycle looks like it is nearing an end, I would look to swap into an unlevered fund that is not paying distributions well in excess of investment income.

Conclusion

The recent large dividend increases in NAD and other Nuveen leveraged muni bond CEFs have finally begun to deliver the goal of narrowing the discount relative to net asset value. The problem is that the dividend is now only half covered by investment income. The rest will have to come from return of capital, which erodes a fund's assets and earnings power. This reduces the attractiveness of NAD as a long-term holding. In the short term, however, the narrowing discount along with the prospect of rate cuts makes NAD worthwhile to continue holding. Later on in the rate cutting cycle would be a better time to sell NAD or other leveraged Nuveen funds that are overdistributing and swap into less levered funds that can cover their dividends with investment income.