The Classic 'Puts To Calls' Ratio Is Pointing To Higher Prices

Henrik5000

While numerous indicators show extreme bullish sentiment, a key sentiment indicator - the 'puts to calls' ratio - isn't. The last time we wrote about this indicator was September 4th, 2023: Sentiment Update: The Puts To Calls Ratio Gives A Strong Buy Signal. Oddly enough, after almost a two-year bull market, the "puts to calls" ratio is still bullish. The ratio hasn't yet reached values that have preceded major declines in the past. Without the signal, the ratio implies the final shoe hasn't dropped, which is another way of saying this bull market still has higher to go.

'Puts to Calls' Ratios

Puts and calls are options, with "calls" essentially being bets stock prices will rise, and "puts" bets they will decline. There is a lot more to options than this, but it will suffice for our purposes.

The 'puts to calls' ratio was invented by market technician Martin Zweig in a Barron's article in late 1971, three years before the creation of the CBOE. After fifty years, it has a long, well-established history of being a fairly reliable metric of investor expectations. By comparing how many puts are being purchased versus calls, one can tell us a lot about what investors expect stock prices to do. Large numbers of put purchases compared to call purchases implies investors expect prices to go down, and vice versa.

There are two classic CBOE 'puts to calls' ratios - the Total 'Puts to Calls' Ratio and the Equity 'Puts to Calls' Ratio.

The Total 'Puts to Calls' Ratio

The first, the total ratio, is calculated from option purchases in all categories - equities, ETFs, indexes, etc. - and is published daily by the CBOE. We make a moving average of this daily ratio to reduce the influence of random variations and anomalies. We then compare the moving average against its historic values and plot that on the SK ranking scale. This is graphed below.

The CBOE Total Puts To Calls Ratio Graphed on the Sentiment King Ranking Scale (The Sentiment King)

The chart goes from 2007 to the present. Like most indicators of investor expectations, it acts as a contrary opinion indicator. Market tops usually occur before or coincidental with periods of extreme bullish sentiment and heavy call buying. Bear market lows occur with heavy put buying and the expectation of lower prices. At the Sentiment King, we call these extremes in sentiment Red and Green Zone readings.

How the Red and Green Zone Ranking System Works

The Red and Green Zone ranking system shows us when a sentiment indicator has reached an extreme level of bullish or bearish sentiment. It's all done by evaluating current values against the history of past values. Past values of the moving average of the indicator are used to establish where the current value ranks against historic norms. The current value is then positioned on a scale from +10 to -10, each incremental number representing a 5% change in its historic position.

Red zone readings are +8 and above. It means our moving average is the highest 10% of all readings. Readings of -8 or less are Green Zone readings, meaning the moving average is in the lowest 10% of historical values.

The large area between red and green zones is called the neutral zone, which means just that - the indicator isn't signaling anything, it's neutral. With sentiment, only extreme values have meaning.

The important fact in the chart above, which we've pointed to with five, green arrows, is that there's never been a major price decline that started without the total 'puts to calls' ratio first reaching an extreme level of bullish sentiment. Notice that since the Green Zone buy signals of 2022, the ratio hasn't gone to the opposite extreme yet. We've circled in red where the current ratio is, and it's still in the neutral zone.

This lack of extreme bullish sentiment is even more true of the Equity 'Puts to Calls' Ratio.

The Equity 'Puts to Calls' Ratio

This is the corresponding chart for equities. It parallels the original research and ratios created by Marty Zweig. Of the two ratios, the author has found this ratio to the more reliable.

The CBOE Equity Puts To Calls Ratio Graphed on the Sentiment King Ranking Scale (The Sentiment King)

Like the total ratio, it indicates that there's never been a major correction in the market without the equity 'puts to calls' ratio first going to a bullish extreme in sentiment. We've indicated with seven green arrows the extremes in sentiment that occurred before or coincidental with past market declines. We've again indicated with a red circle where the current ratio is, which is right in the middle of the neutral zone.

These neutral zone readings for both 'puts to calls' indicators mean that there is still too much 'put buying' to signal a major market top or the end of a bull market.

We are strong believers in the 'puts to calls' ratio as a sentiment indicator after following it for fifty years. In fact, these two are part of the nine indicators that make up our Master Sentiment Indicator. The fact that neither has gone to an extreme reading during this bull market is very important to us. It tells us that, while sentiment in general is extremely bullish, this market still has higher to go before it runs into serious trouble.

Why the 'Puts to Calls' Ratios Are Important

With all political or consumer surveys, the reliability of the survey depends upon the number of people surveyed. The same is true with sentiment indicators. For example, the Investors Intelligence survey of newsletter writers is based on the bullish or bearish opinions of 100 to 150 newsletter writers. The number of opinions in the weekly AAII survey varies, but in general, it's compiled from the market expectations of a few hundred members.

On the other hand, the total 'puts to calls' ratio measures the market expectations of millions of traders. For example, last Friday there were over 10 million puts and calls purchased. Since each option represents 100 shares, that's equivalent to 1 billion shares. That's a large polling base.

Using a moving average to smooth out the results makes the polling base even larger and also helps turn the short-term expectations of some traders into a longer-term view. This is why we believe the message contained in these 'puts to calls' ratios is so important.

Recommendation

Many analysts at Seeking Alpha have recently pointed to the extreme level of bullish sentiment in many sentiment indicators and have turned bearish. We've pointed it out too but have been very careful to remain bullish in the face of it. That's because we know that market sentiment is not good at timing a market top or deciding when a declining market might start. It is good, however, at signaling when the market is entering a general topping area. That's what we believe the extreme levels of bullish sentiment are indicating.

But not yet. The two 'puts to calls' ratios strongly suggest this market has higher to go before it enters a "topping process." That's why we think investors should stay invested in this stock market, expecting higher prices. There will be ample time and adequate signals to exit this market at higher levels.

At the Sentiment King, we believe this will happen in a few months, or later this year. In the meantime, we plan to monitor these two indicators carefully over the following months and notify you if their situation changes.