Carter's: An Investment That Is Appealing To More Than Just Parents

Jun. 17, 2024 12:58 PM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI) StockANF, GPS, PLCE
Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
12.5K Followers

Summary

  • Carter's is a household name for anyone with a child ranging from infant to pre-teen.
  • The Children's Place is going through some rough times and CRI is bound to benefit from PLCE's store closures and potential exit from the Canadian market.
  • Carter's main risk is a declining birth rate, but this may be exacerbated by other factors including the median age of marriage.
  • There is strong potential for upside, weakening competition, and the potential for 33% annualized gains over the next 2.5 years.
  • CRI is currently trading at a PE Ratio of 10.35X and should conservatively be trading at 13.7X and should realistically reach 17.2X.

Carter"s and Oshkosh storefront in St. Catharines, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Becoming a father truly does change your perspective on things and I can definitely say that I have become more cognizant of the things that I do around my son (especially when it comes to cell phone usage) because I know

This article was written by

Matthew Utesch profile picture
Matthew Utesch
12.5K Followers
**Effective 8/20/2023 the in-depth retirement article series for John & Jane will be available in video format on YouTube. Please consider watching, commenting, and subscribing as I expand on my analysis. I am trying to keep the videos about 30 minutes or less but hope they will be even more interesting for those who have enjoyed the articles. I will still post shortened updates from time-to-time that comply with the rules Seeking Alpha would like me to follow that do not have the same level of depth.https://www.youtube.com/@consistentdividendinvestor/featuredGraduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and recently established an Indirect Auto Dealer Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union. I am now the Director of Indirect and Retail Underwriting.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in CRI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects my own personal views, and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice, and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. John and Jane are long CRI

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News