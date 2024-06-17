AdrianHancu

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an almost $2 trillion company, one of the largest retailers in the world, with a number of strong side businesses such as Amazon Web Services ("AWS") and a rapidly growing ads business. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's strong side businesses justify investing despite its current lofty valuation.

Amazon Net Sales

Amazon has continued to generate massive sales, with double-digit growth YoY.

Amazon Investor Presentation

The company's TTM net sales are $590 billion, up double-digits YoY from $524 billion. AWS makes up 16% of the company's sales for the TTM and 18% for the last quarter. That growth in AWS as a share of the company's revenue shows the strength of the business and the continued growth of the company's high-margin cloud business.

However, as we'll discuss below, Amazon has a ways to go in the long term. The company needs to grow both its margin and its revenue to generate long-term shareholder returns.

Amazon Net Income

The company has increasingly focused on growing its net income with a 778% YoY growth.

Amazon Investor Presentation

The company has grown its net income from more than $4 billion a year ago to almost $38 billion currently. That massive growth will be able to continue growing with growth engines in both AWS and Ads. That will result in hefty revenue and income growth going into the end of the decade. The company currently trades at an almost $2 trillion valuation, though.

The company's real costs are ~$18 billion higher than its net income would reveal, cutting that number in half. As a $2 trillion company, the company needs $100+ billion in annual income to justify its valuation. That shows that it needs to triple its net income from its current level, counting the impact of dilution. That's a tough hill to climb, given ~$700 billion in annual revenue.

The company is currently at a 5% net income margin, and it'd need to grow that past 15%. That's tough when, for example, stores like Amazon, can't easily grow margins to double-digits. It's tough to see whether Amazon has a path to justifying its valuation. However, there are potential high-margin businesses in both ads and AWS.

Amazon AWS

The company's AWS portfolio remains a bright spot in its portfolio, with operating income up 84% YoY. AWS now makes up 80% of the company's operating income.

Amazon Investor Presentation

AWS remains the largest cloud provider in the world, and as cloud computing grows and becomes more important, Amazon will continue to see this growth. Cloud computing is expected to grow at a double-digit growth rate, and Amazon and AWS are the largest players in the market and remain well positioned to do well.

That growth continues to drive the company's FCF.

Amazon FCF

Amazon has managed to grow FCF substantially as it continues to focus on shareholder returns, which has crossed $50 billion for TTM.

Amazon Investor Presentation

Amazon Share Dilution

Amazon continues to have the risk of growing share dilution, with ~95 million shares / year in outstanding dilution.

Amazon Investor Presentation

That's a massive cost for the company, one that isn't being taken care of properly. The company is seeing dilution to the tune of $17.5 billion annualized, which is more than 30% of the company's FCF. That continued dilution is a real cost, even if the company isn't repurchasing shares. It's a true impact to the company's already weak FCF yield.

Amazon Ads

The question is, can that be solved by an ads business. A major bright spot in Amazon's portfolio is the growth of its ads business, which saw 24% YoY growth to almost $12 billion in Q1 2024.

Amazon Investor Presentation

This is the strongest source of the company's earnings growth, with high margins, and the opportunity for continued rapid growth. The revenue has grown almost 5x in the last half a decade. Meta and Google both saw strong Q1 2024 revenue growth, as the overall online ads business has continued to grow rapidly.

Amazon has hit an almost 12% market share in the ads business, implying a massive total market that it can continue to grow in. The company grew its share in the ad business from just under 8% in the last half-decade. Forecasts are for ad revenue to grow towards $100 billion by the end of the decade, which is more and more high margin revenue.

Versus an almost $2 trillion market capitalization, the revenue by itself can be a big help for the company.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is Amazon's ability to grow its margins in select businesses such as ads and AWS, which continue their impressive growth. These businesses could be the businesses that provide the profits to justify Amazon's valuation and subsequent growth, making the company no longer an overvalued investment.

Conclusion

Amazon is a strong company with a number of strong businesses.

However, not only does the company need to triple its profits to come close to justifying its current valuation, that's just for its current valuation. It doesn't include growth in that market cap, which needs to double over the next decade simply to match the S&P 500's growth.

Amazon does have two major bright spots in the company's portfolio, specifically the growth of its ads business along with the growth of AWS. However, with continued share dilution, we don't see a path to the company justifying its valuation, which is a major long-term risk. That's worth paying close attention to.